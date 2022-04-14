Bedrock BTC (BRBTC) Tokenomics
Bedrock BTC (BRBTC) Information
brBTC is Bedrock's innovative BTC yield product, designed to maximize returns by leveraging multiple restaking protocols. Launching natively on both Ethereum and BNB, brBTC is a Liquid Restaking Token (LRT) that combines the power of diverse BTC derivative assets with Bedrock's advanced restaking strategies.
With brBTC, users can deposit a variety of BTC derivatives to generate yield from a curated selection of restaking protocols. This product provides a seamless, efficient, and secure way to earn rewards from BTC assets across two major blockchain ecosystems.
Bedrock BTC (BRBTC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bedrock BTC (BRBTC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Bedrock BTC (BRBTC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Bedrock BTC (BRBTC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BRBTC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BRBTC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.