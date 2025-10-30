Based Zlurpee Price (ZLURPEE)
+0.91%
+0.92%
-37.26%
-37.26%
Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, ZLURPEE traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. ZLURPEE's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.
In terms of short-term performance, ZLURPEE has changed by +0.91% over the past hour, +0.92% over 24 hours, and -37.26% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Based Zlurpee is $ 43.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZLURPEE is 420.69B, with a total supply of 420690000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 43.89K.
During today, the price change of Based Zlurpee to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Based Zlurpee to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Based Zlurpee to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Based Zlurpee to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.92%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Zlurpee is a surreal, slushy-brained creature from the warped, colorful imagination of Matt Furie, the underground comic artist known for creating absurdist characters that blur the line between stoner comedy, psychedelic weirdness, and internet meme culture. True to Furie’s aesthetic, Zlurpee is both ridiculous and oddly profound — a sticky, brain-freezing being who embodies the essence of cool chaos. With his frozen swirl of a head and eternally chilled attitude, Zlurpee isn’t just some mascot slapped on merch — he’s the spiritual and cultural leader of a countercultural movement wrapped in neon and slush.
At the center of this movement is the Ripperz Crew, a gang of 11 outlandish skaters and surfers who live in a dimension where reality is optional and vibes are everything. These aren’t your average board-riding misfits. The Ripperz exist in a hyper-stylized, Furie-esque dreamworld where skating through time-loops, surfing through cosmic slush waves, and dropping into reality glitches is just another Tuesday. Their style is loud, unfiltered, and 100% based — meaning they do what they want, how they want, without bending to mainstream expectations. They’re anti-establishment, anti-boring, and completely immersed in a world of technicolor rebellion.
Among the crew are Andy and Birddog, two characters pulled directly from Boys Club, Furie’s cult-classic comic that birthed many iconic figures, including the now-notorious Pepe. Their inclusion connects Zlurpee’s reality-warping world to the larger Boys Club universe, anchoring this new generation of characters in the same irreverent legacy of absurdist counterculture.
But Zlurpee and his crew aren’t just fictional skaters — they’re also part of a crypto-native storytelling experiment. Through the icy veins of this universe flows $ZLRP, a token or cryptocurrency that represents more than digital currency — it's the lifeblood of the Ripperz ethos. Whether used in collectibles, community access, gamified content, or decentralized storytelling, $ZLRP symbolizes the intersection of digital ownership, community-driven culture, and next-level art. Zlurpee is, in essence, the avatar of this movement — the chill-faced prophet of a new kind of blockchain mythology.
At its core, the Zlurpee project is about merging art, culture, and crypto in a way that doesn’t take itself too seriously, yet holds serious creative power. It’s a world where meme logic meets visionary storytelling, where every character has a life beyond the screen, and where decentralization isn’t just about finance — it’s about freedom of expression. Matt Furie’s world has always walked the line between innocent weirdness and cultural critique, and Zlurpee continues that tradition — this time, with a frosty middle finger to the mainstream and a skateboard aimed at the metaverse.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
How much will Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Based Zlurpee.
Check the Based Zlurpee price prediction now!
Understanding the tokenomics of Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZLURPEE token's extensive tokenomics now!
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|10-28 21:35:49
|Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
|10-28 14:23:33
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
|10-27 21:40:25
|Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
|10-27 16:29:31
|Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
|10-26 23:17:37
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
|10-26 19:10:22
|Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading