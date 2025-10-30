The live Based Zlurpee price today is 0 USD. Track real-time ZLURPEE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ZLURPEE price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Based Zlurpee price today is 0 USD. Track real-time ZLURPEE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ZLURPEE price trend easily at MEXC now.

Based Zlurpee Price (ZLURPEE)

1 ZLURPEE to USD Live Price:

Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) Live Price Chart
Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) Price Information (USD)

Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, ZLURPEE traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. ZLURPEE's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, ZLURPEE has changed by +0.91% over the past hour, +0.92% over 24 hours, and -37.26% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) Market Information

$ 43.89K
$ 43.89K$ 43.89K

--
----

$ 43.89K
$ 43.89K$ 43.89K

420.69B
420.69B 420.69B

420,690,000,000.0
420,690,000,000.0 420,690,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Based Zlurpee is $ 43.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZLURPEE is 420.69B, with a total supply of 420690000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 43.89K.

Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Based Zlurpee to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Based Zlurpee to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Based Zlurpee to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Based Zlurpee to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.92%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE)

Zlurpee is a surreal, slushy-brained creature from the warped, colorful imagination of Matt Furie, the underground comic artist known for creating absurdist characters that blur the line between stoner comedy, psychedelic weirdness, and internet meme culture. True to Furie’s aesthetic, Zlurpee is both ridiculous and oddly profound — a sticky, brain-freezing being who embodies the essence of cool chaos. With his frozen swirl of a head and eternally chilled attitude, Zlurpee isn’t just some mascot slapped on merch — he’s the spiritual and cultural leader of a countercultural movement wrapped in neon and slush.

At the center of this movement is the Ripperz Crew, a gang of 11 outlandish skaters and surfers who live in a dimension where reality is optional and vibes are everything. These aren’t your average board-riding misfits. The Ripperz exist in a hyper-stylized, Furie-esque dreamworld where skating through time-loops, surfing through cosmic slush waves, and dropping into reality glitches is just another Tuesday. Their style is loud, unfiltered, and 100% based — meaning they do what they want, how they want, without bending to mainstream expectations. They’re anti-establishment, anti-boring, and completely immersed in a world of technicolor rebellion.

Among the crew are Andy and Birddog, two characters pulled directly from Boys Club, Furie’s cult-classic comic that birthed many iconic figures, including the now-notorious Pepe. Their inclusion connects Zlurpee’s reality-warping world to the larger Boys Club universe, anchoring this new generation of characters in the same irreverent legacy of absurdist counterculture.

But Zlurpee and his crew aren’t just fictional skaters — they’re also part of a crypto-native storytelling experiment. Through the icy veins of this universe flows $ZLRP, a token or cryptocurrency that represents more than digital currency — it's the lifeblood of the Ripperz ethos. Whether used in collectibles, community access, gamified content, or decentralized storytelling, $ZLRP symbolizes the intersection of digital ownership, community-driven culture, and next-level art. Zlurpee is, in essence, the avatar of this movement — the chill-faced prophet of a new kind of blockchain mythology.

At its core, the Zlurpee project is about merging art, culture, and crypto in a way that doesn’t take itself too seriously, yet holds serious creative power. It’s a world where meme logic meets visionary storytelling, where every character has a life beyond the screen, and where decentralization isn’t just about finance — it’s about freedom of expression. Matt Furie’s world has always walked the line between innocent weirdness and cultural critique, and Zlurpee continues that tradition — this time, with a frosty middle finger to the mainstream and a skateboard aimed at the metaverse.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) Resource

Based Zlurpee Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Based Zlurpee.

Check the Based Zlurpee price prediction now!

ZLURPEE to Local Currencies

Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZLURPEE token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE)

How much is Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) worth today?
The live ZLURPEE price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current ZLURPEE to USD price?
The current price of ZLURPEE to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Based Zlurpee?
The market cap for ZLURPEE is $ 43.89K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of ZLURPEE?
The circulating supply of ZLURPEE is 420.69B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ZLURPEE?
ZLURPEE achieved an ATH price of 0 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ZLURPEE?
ZLURPEE saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of ZLURPEE?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ZLURPEE is -- USD.
Will ZLURPEE go higher this year?
ZLURPEE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ZLURPEE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
