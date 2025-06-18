BabyBuilder Price (BBOB)
The live price of BabyBuilder (BBOB) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 333.24K USD. BBOB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BabyBuilder Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BabyBuilder price change within the day is -15.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of BabyBuilder to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BabyBuilder to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BabyBuilder to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BabyBuilder to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-15.04%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BabyBuilder: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.97%
-15.04%
-36.34%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Baby Builder ($BBOB) is a community-driven project launched on BNB Chain, inspired by the success of $BOB. Its purpose is to unite a growing community around the concept of continuous building — symbolizing growth, early-stage innovation, and long-term vision. $BBOB aims to develop real utility through marketing momentum, community engagement, and future integrations with DeFi, NFTs, and gamified features. It represents the beginning of a larger ecosystem, emphasizing organic growth and strategic expansion.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BBOB to VND
₫--
|1 BBOB to AUD
A$--
|1 BBOB to GBP
￡--
|1 BBOB to EUR
€--
|1 BBOB to USD
$--
|1 BBOB to MYR
RM--
|1 BBOB to TRY
₺--
|1 BBOB to JPY
¥--
|1 BBOB to RUB
₽--
|1 BBOB to INR
₹--
|1 BBOB to IDR
Rp--
|1 BBOB to KRW
₩--
|1 BBOB to PHP
₱--
|1 BBOB to EGP
￡E.--
|1 BBOB to BRL
R$--
|1 BBOB to CAD
C$--
|1 BBOB to BDT
৳--
|1 BBOB to NGN
₦--
|1 BBOB to UAH
₴--
|1 BBOB to VES
Bs--
|1 BBOB to PKR
Rs--
|1 BBOB to KZT
₸--
|1 BBOB to THB
฿--
|1 BBOB to TWD
NT$--
|1 BBOB to AED
د.إ--
|1 BBOB to CHF
Fr--
|1 BBOB to HKD
HK$--
|1 BBOB to MAD
.د.م--
|1 BBOB to MXN
$--