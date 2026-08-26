Ainu Price Today

The live Ainu (AINU) price today is $ 0, with a 1.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current AINU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AINU.

Ainu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 388,523, with a circulating supply of 1,000,000.00T AINU. During the last 24 hours, AINU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AINU moved -- in the last hour and +16.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Ainu (AINU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 388.52K$ 388.52K $ 388.52K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 388.52K$ 388.52K $ 388.52K Circulation Supply 1,000,000.00T 1,000,000.00T 1,000,000.00T Total Supply 1.0e+18 1.0e+18 1.0e+18

The current Market Cap of Ainu is $ 388.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AINU is 1,000,000.00T, with a total supply of 1.0e+18. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 388.52K.