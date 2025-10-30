Ainara (AINARA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -%0,53 Price Change (1D) -%19,12 Price Change (7D) -%6,54 Price Change (7D) -%6,54

Ainara (AINARA) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, AINARA traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. AINARA's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, AINARA has changed by -%0,53 over the past hour, -%19,12 over 24 hours, and -%6,54 in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Ainara (AINARA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 112,09K$ 112,09K $ 112,09K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 112,09K$ 112,09K $ 112,09K Circulation Supply 999,88M 999,88M 999,88M Total Supply 999.884.473,880964 999.884.473,880964 999.884.473,880964

The current Market Cap of Ainara is $ 112,09K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AINARA is 999,88M, with a total supply of 999884473.880964. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 112,09K.