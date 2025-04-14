Action Figure Price (FIGURE)
The live price of Action Figure (FIGURE) today is 0.0056964 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.66M USD. FIGURE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Action Figure Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Action Figure price change within the day is +37.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.91M USD
Get real-time price updates of the FIGURE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FIGURE price information.
During today, the price change of Action Figure to USD was $ +0.00154037.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Action Figure to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Action Figure to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Action Figure to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00154037
|+37.06%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Action Figure: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-5.70%
+37.06%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 FIGURE to VND
₫146.0613924
|1 FIGURE to AUD
A$0.009000312
|1 FIGURE to GBP
￡0.004329264
|1 FIGURE to EUR
€0.004955868
|1 FIGURE to USD
$0.0056964
|1 FIGURE to MYR
RM0.025178088
|1 FIGURE to TRY
₺0.216520164
|1 FIGURE to JPY
¥0.815040912
|1 FIGURE to RUB
₽0.48248508
|1 FIGURE to INR
₹0.490118256
|1 FIGURE to IDR
Rp94.939962024
|1 FIGURE to KRW
₩8.137706148
|1 FIGURE to PHP
₱0.325150512
|1 FIGURE to EGP
￡E.0.291769608
|1 FIGURE to BRL
R$0.033551796
|1 FIGURE to CAD
C$0.007861032
|1 FIGURE to BDT
৳0.6906885
|1 FIGURE to NGN
₦9.07066254
|1 FIGURE to UAH
₴0.235318284
|1 FIGURE to VES
Bs0.4044444
|1 FIGURE to PKR
Rs1.593795756
|1 FIGURE to KZT
₸2.937747408
|1 FIGURE to THB
฿0.190658508
|1 FIGURE to TWD
NT$0.184905144
|1 FIGURE to AED
د.إ0.020905788
|1 FIGURE to CHF
Fr0.004614084
|1 FIGURE to HKD
HK$0.0441471
|1 FIGURE to MAD
.د.م0.052862592
|1 FIGURE to MXN
$0.115409064