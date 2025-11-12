ZEROBASE (ZBT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ZEROBASE (ZBT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ZEROBASE (ZBT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ZEROBASE (ZBT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 34.25M $ 34.25M $ 34.25M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 220.00M $ 220.00M $ 220.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 155.70M $ 155.70M $ 155.70M All-Time High: $ 1.062 $ 1.062 $ 1.062 All-Time Low: $ 0.1435033471232653 $ 0.1435033471232653 $ 0.1435033471232653 Current Price: $ 0.1557 $ 0.1557 $ 0.1557 Learn more about ZEROBASE (ZBT) price Buy ZBT Now!

ZEROBASE (ZBT) Information ZEROBASE is a decentralized cryptographic infrastructure network that enables verifiable off-chain computation using zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) and trusted execution environments (TEEs). It powers products like zkStaking, zkLogin, and ProofYield—bridging institutional DeFi, user privacy, and real-world asset strategies. ZEROBASE is a decentralized cryptographic infrastructure network that enables verifiable off-chain computation using zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) and trusted execution environments (TEEs). It powers products like zkStaking, zkLogin, and ProofYield—bridging institutional DeFi, user privacy, and real-world asset strategies. Official Website: https://zerobase.pro Whitepaper: https://zerobase.pro/docs/intro/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/address/0xfab99fcf605fd8f4593edb70a43ba56542777777

ZEROBASE (ZBT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ZEROBASE (ZBT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZBT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZBT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZBT's tokenomics, explore ZBT token's live price!

