What is Veloce (VEXT)

Veloce (VEXT), the world’s leading digital racing media network, entered the world of Web3 with the launch of its blockchain utility and governance token, VEXT. VEXT allows the Veloce community to influence and govern key decentralized Veloce assets. The Veloce brand comprises industry-leading gaming and racing platform Veloce Esports, and race-winning outfit Veloce Racing, which competes in the renowned Extreme E championship.

How to buy Veloce (VEXT)

Veloce Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Veloce, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Veloce What are the flagship platforms under Veloce? Veloce is a prominent brand in the gaming and racing industry, with a massive following of 35 million subscribers and 1 billion monthly views worldwide. It consists of two flagship platforms: Veloce Esports, a leading gaming and racing platform, and Veloce Racing, a team that competes in real-world events like Extreme E. What is the Vextverse and how does it enhance the user experience? The Vextverse is the metaverse created by Veloce Media Group. It is designed to enhance the user experience by providing a decentralized platform where fans and token holders have the power to shape the community and influence the future of the network. The VEXT token, which serves as the governance and utility token, is used for gameplay, gaming rewards, and other aspects of the user experience within the Vextverse. What are the use cases of VEXT tokens in the Veloce ecosystem? The VEXT token is the governance and utility token of the Veloce digital racing media network. It is used within the Veloce ecosystem for various purposes. Firstly, VEXT token holders have voting rights that allow them to shape the community and influence the future of the network. This gives the power of governance to the fans and community members of Veloce. Additionally, VEXT token holders have access to exclusive products sold in Veloce stores and can participate in real-world industry events. The token is also integrated into Veloce's metaverse games, allowing users to play web-based and mobile games using VEXT. Prizes in these games are distributed in VEXT tokens and can be claimed by the players. Furthermore, VEXT is an open-source tool that can be easily incorporated by third-party developers into their projects within the Veloce ecosystem. How can VEXT token holders participate in real-world industry events and earn rewards? VEXT token holders have the opportunity to participate in real-world industry events and earn rewards through their involvement in the Veloce metaverse. VEXT token holders gain early access to branded merchandise and can participate in exclusive industry events. In the metaverse, VEXT token holders can use their tokens to play web-based and mobile games, with prizes distributed in VEXT tokens that can be claimed at every pit stop. There are three exclusive Race Clubs available for token holders to join, each offering unique experiences and rewards. What are the benefits of being a VEXT token holder in terms of access to branded merchandise and early access to products? VEXT token holders have the opportunity to participate in real-world industry events and gain early access to branded merchandise. This means you can attend exclusive events and get your hands on limited-edition Veloce merchandise before it becomes available to the general public. This gives you a sense of exclusivity and allows you to showcase your support for the brand. Furthermore, VEXT tokens are integrated into Veloce's metaverse games, allowing you to use them for gameplay and earn rewards. This means you can engage in immersive gaming experiences within the Veloce ecosystem and potentially earn more tokens as you play. Why did Veloce choose Polygon as the blockchain network for VEXT? Veloce chose Polygon as the blockchain network for VEXT due to several key reasons. Firstly, Polygon is a Layer 2 protocol that runs alongside Ethereum, which is recognized for its superior smart contract development, decentralization, and security. However, Ethereum falls behind in scaling, which is crucial for quick transaction completion. Polygon offers faster processing times and lower transaction fees, addressing this scalability issue. Additionally, Polygon's commitment to achieving carbon-negative emissions aligns seamlessly with Veloce's sustainability goals. As a digital racing media network, Veloce aims to create a metaverse that enhances user experiences while also prioritizing environmental responsibility. By choosing Polygon, Veloce ensures that VEXT token holders can enjoy efficient and cost-effective transactions while also contributing to a more sustainable blockchain ecosystem. This decision reflects Veloce's dedication to providing its community with a seamless and environmentally conscious user experience. How can VEXT token holders use the token to play web-based and mobile games in the metaverse? VEXT token holders can use the token to play web-based and mobile games in the Veloce metaverse. The VEXT token serves as the governance and utility token for the Veloce digital racing media network. It is minted as an ERC-20 token on the Polygon network. Token holders can use their VEXT tokens to participate in exclusive Race Clubs within the metaverse, with different membership levels available. These Race Clubs offer unique gaming experiences and rewards, with prizes distributed in VEXT tokens that can be claimed at every pit stop. How does VEXT support interaction within the ecosystem for third-party developers? VEXT is not only used for governance and utility within the Veloce community but it is also integrated into Veloce's metaverse games. This means that third-party developers can utilize VEXT in their services, games, and other projects, enhancing user experiences and engagement. By incorporating VEXT into their projects, third-party developers can tap into the Veloce community and its dedicated fan base, which commands an impressive 1 billion monthly views and 35 million subscribers worldwide. This provides developers with a ready-made audience and potential customers for their products. Additionally, VEXT token holders have access to exclusive experiences, events, and rewards within the Veloce ecosystem, further incentivizing user engagement and interaction.

