VEMP (VEMP) Information vEmpire DDAO is a unique protocol which facilitates Metaverse token staking onto its platform, redistributing profits to its users and its new form of Democratic DAO.Alongside its staking of AXS, MANA, SAND, STARL & Ethereum they also have their play to earn game launching in November 2021. Official Website: https://vemp.xyz Whitepaper: https://2432503192-files.gitbook.io/~/files/v0/b/gitbook-x-prod.appspot.com/o/spaces%2F3Fm3GVNNJOSvH6h9bfX4%2Fuploads%2FJ7YCRkrWQGj7dPb7fdME%2FvEmpire%20Whitepaper.pdf?alt=media&token=76b760c9-f736-44b2-94eb-bac364f57e6a Block Explorer: https://arbiscan.io/token/0xaf7e3f16d747e77e927dc94287f86eb95a64d83d Buy VEMP Now!

VEMP (VEMP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for VEMP (VEMP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 322.66K $ 322.66K $ 322.66K Total Supply: $ 500.00M $ 500.00M $ 500.00M Circulating Supply: $ 392.87M $ 392.87M $ 392.87M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 410.65K $ 410.65K $ 410.65K All-Time High: $ 0.67 $ 0.67 $ 0.67 All-Time Low: $ 0.000507096748872242 $ 0.000507096748872242 $ 0.000507096748872242 Current Price: $ 0.0008213 $ 0.0008213 $ 0.0008213 Learn more about VEMP (VEMP) price

VEMP (VEMP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of VEMP (VEMP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VEMP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VEMP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VEMP's tokenomics, explore VEMP token's live price!

