SpaceX bStocks Price(SPCXB)
SpaceX bStocks price today is --, unchanged over the last 24 hours.
The live SpaceX bStocks (SPCXB) price today is --, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPCXB to USD conversion rate is -- per SPCXB.
SpaceX bStocks currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- SPCXB. During the last 24 hours, SPCXB traded between -- (low) and -- (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, SPCXB moved -- in the last hour and -- over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of SpaceX bStocks is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SPCXB is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.
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SPCXB is a tokenized bStock that provides investors with exposure to SpaceX and the right to convert the token into the corresponding underlying security on Binance.com, subject to applicable laws and regulations. Each token is fully backed 1:1 by the corresponding underlying shares held by the issuer through a regulated U.S. broker-dealer. By holding SPCXB, investors can benefit from: Exposure to the price movements of the underlying stock Dividend entitlements, where applicable The right to convert tokens into the underlying shares on a 1:1 basis 24/7 trading availability.
For a more in-depth understanding of SpaceX bStocks, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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