Panther Protocol (ZKP) Information Panther Protocol is an end-to-end solution that restores privacy in Web3 and DeFi while providing financial institutions with full ownership of their data as they participate in decentralized finance. Official Website: https://www.pantherprotocol.io/ Whitepaper: https://docsend.com/view/tbz99g285hbnn8ic Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x909E34d3f6124C324ac83DccA84b74398a6fa173 Buy ZKP Now!

Panther Protocol (ZKP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Panther Protocol (ZKP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.02M $ 8.02M $ 8.02M All-Time High: $ 0.04868 $ 0.04868 $ 0.04868 All-Time Low: $ 0.006980003897759854 $ 0.006980003897759854 $ 0.006980003897759854 Current Price: $ 0.00802 $ 0.00802 $ 0.00802 Learn more about Panther Protocol (ZKP) price

Panther Protocol (ZKP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Panther Protocol (ZKP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZKP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZKP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZKP's tokenomics, explore ZKP token's live price!

