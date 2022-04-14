AIA Chain (AIA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AIA Chain (AIA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AIA Chain (AIA) Information AIAchain is an emerging public chain that combines AI technology, financial payment and is compatible with EVM. It optimizes transaction speed and reduces costs while maintaining a high degree of security and scalability. Through the parallel operation of the native token AIA and the adopted APoS and AISN consensus mechanisms, it promotes the widespread application of blockchain technology, provides efficient technical solutions, and supports enterprises and developers around the world to launch innovative Blockchain applications.

AIA Chain (AIA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 13.19B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 17.00M All-Time High: $ 0.03641 All-Time Low: $ 0.000777112564092535 Current Price: $ 0.001289

AIA Chain (AIA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AIA Chain (AIA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AIA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AIA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

