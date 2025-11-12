Quantum Chain is a quantum-secure, AI-automated compliance blockchain ecosystem designed as the next generation of financial services infrastructure. Quantum Chain offers enterprise-grade scalability, security, and regulatory adherence through quantum-resistant cryptography and AI-driven compliance automation. The ecosystem is powered by its native utility coin, Quantum ($Q), which facilitates transactions, governance and tokenisation. Additionally, Quantum Chain supports Quantum Financial Institutions (QFIs), a network of native projects and financial service solutions built on its infrastructure, enabling secure, efficient, and compliant financial products for a quantum-ready world.