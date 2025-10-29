The live Project Merlin price today is 0.008 USD. Track real-time MRLN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MRLN price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Project Merlin price today is 0.008 USD. Track real-time MRLN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MRLN price trend easily at MEXC now.

Project Merlin Logo

Project Merlin Price(MRLN)

1 MRLN to USD Live Price:

$0.008
$0.008$0.008
0.00%1D
USD
Project Merlin (MRLN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:16:46 (UTC+8)

Project Merlin (MRLN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.008
$ 0.008$ 0.008
24H Low
$ 0.008
$ 0.008$ 0.008
24H High

$ 0.008
$ 0.008$ 0.008

$ 0.008
$ 0.008$ 0.008

--
----

--
----

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

Project Merlin (MRLN) real-time price is $ 0.008. Over the past 24 hours, MRLN traded between a low of $ 0.008 and a high of $ 0.008, showing active market volatility. MRLN's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, MRLN has changed by 0.00% over the past hour, 0.00% over 24 hours, and 0.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Project Merlin (MRLN) Market Information

--
----

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 6.40M
$ 6.40M$ 6.40M

--
----

800,000,000
800,000,000 800,000,000

ARB

The current Market Cap of Project Merlin is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of MRLN is --, with a total supply of 800000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.40M.

Project Merlin (MRLN) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Project Merlin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 00.00%
30 Days$ -0.00223-21.80%
60 Days$ -0.017-68.00%
90 Days$ -0.017-68.00%
Project Merlin Price Change Today

Today, MRLN recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Project Merlin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00223 (-21.80%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Project Merlin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, MRLN saw a change of $ -0.017 (-68.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Project Merlin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.017 (-68.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Project Merlin (MRLN)?

Check out the Project Merlin Price History page now.

What is Project Merlin (MRLN)

Project Merlin is a modular, decentralized ecosystem that empowers entrepreneurs, investors, and communities by combining blockchain infrastructure with DAO-driven governance. Built around four core platforms Crowdfunding, GIG Freelance Marketplace, Community Engagement, and IDO Launchpad it offers an end-to-end Web3 framework covering idea submission, evaluation, funding, execution, and community growth.

Project Merlin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Project Merlin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check MRLN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Project Merlin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Project Merlin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Project Merlin Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Project Merlin (MRLN) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Project Merlin (MRLN) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Project Merlin.

Check the Project Merlin price prediction now!

Project Merlin (MRLN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Project Merlin (MRLN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MRLN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Project Merlin (MRLN)

Looking for how to buy Project Merlin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Project Merlin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

Project Merlin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Project Merlin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Project Merlin Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Project Merlin

How much is Project Merlin (MRLN) worth today?
The live MRLN price in USD is 0.008 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current MRLN to USD price?
The current price of MRLN to USD is $ 0.008. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Project Merlin?
The market cap for MRLN is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of MRLN?
The circulating supply of MRLN is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MRLN?
MRLN achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MRLN?
MRLN saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of MRLN?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MRLN is $ 0.00 USD.
Will MRLN go higher this year?
MRLN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MRLN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:16:46 (UTC+8)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

