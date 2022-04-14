MBP COIN (MBP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MBP COIN (MBP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MBP COIN (MBP) Information Welcome to MBP COIN where AI meets crypto to revolutionize various aspects of daily life! We are dedicated to harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to create innovative solutions that enhance efficiency, convenience, and accessibility for users worldwide. At MBP Coin, advanced AI algorithms and blockchain technology are utilized to deliver unparalleled solutions in various domains. Built on the BEP20 protocol, the token ensures scalability, security, and interoperability with other decentralized applications Official Website: https://mbpcoin.com/ Whitepaper: https://mbpcoin.com/assets/img/MBPCOIN-WHITEPAPER%20Updated.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x1d42e1cd643941b26a4191e72a617ed32670df55 Buy MBP Now!

MBP COIN (MBP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MBP COIN (MBP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.47M $ 1.47M $ 1.47M Total Supply: $ 200.00M $ 200.00M $ 200.00M Circulating Supply: $ 15.99M $ 15.99M $ 15.99M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 18.37M $ 18.37M $ 18.37M All-Time High: $ 0.1085 $ 0.1085 $ 0.1085 All-Time Low: $ 0.03374812281832514 $ 0.03374812281832514 $ 0.03374812281832514 Current Price: $ 0.09185 $ 0.09185 $ 0.09185 Learn more about MBP COIN (MBP) price

MBP COIN (MBP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MBP COIN (MBP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MBP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MBP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MBP's tokenomics, explore MBP token's live price!

