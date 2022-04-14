Lista DAO (LISTA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Lista DAO (LISTA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Lista DAO (LISTA) Information Making DeFi Easier - Enjoy secure, simple and permissionless LSDfi and CDP solutions. Official Website: https://lista.org/ Whitepaper: https://docs.bsc.lista.org/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xFceB31A79F71AC9CBDCF853519c1b12D379EdC46 Buy LISTA Now!

Lista DAO (LISTA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Lista DAO (LISTA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 65.58M $ 65.58M $ 65.58M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 215.94M $ 215.94M $ 215.94M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 303.69M $ 303.69M $ 303.69M All-Time High: $ 0.85468 $ 0.85468 $ 0.85468 All-Time Low: $ 0.11227200049845892 $ 0.11227200049845892 $ 0.11227200049845892 Current Price: $ 0.30369 $ 0.30369 $ 0.30369 Learn more about Lista DAO (LISTA) price

Lista DAO (LISTA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Lista DAO (LISTA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LISTA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LISTA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LISTA's tokenomics, explore LISTA token's live price!

How to Buy LISTA Interested in adding Lista DAO (LISTA) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy LISTA, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy LISTA on MEXC now!

Lista DAO (LISTA) Price History Analyzing the price history of LISTA helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore LISTA Price History now!

LISTA Price Prediction Want to know where LISTA might be heading? Our LISTA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See LISTA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!