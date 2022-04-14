FORM (FORM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into FORM (FORM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

FORM (FORM) Information Decentralized All-in-One Platform | GameFi, IGO, Memes, AI | Innovating DeFi, Expanding Boundaries & Building a Fair, Free Web3 Future 🚀 | Formerly BinaryX Official Website: https://official.four.meme/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/address/0x5b73A93b4E5e4f1FD27D8b3F8C97D69908b5E284

FORM (FORM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 1.31B Total Supply: $ 580.00M Circulating Supply: $ 381.87M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.98B All-Time High: $ 3.7464 All-Time Low: $ 0.14300383150589102 Current Price: $ 3.4185

FORM (FORM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FORM (FORM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FORM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FORM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

