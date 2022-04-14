Farcana (FAR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Farcana (FAR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Farcana (FAR) Information $FAR is the driving force behind Farcana, an AAA ability hero shooter with 4v4 battles, AI-driven challenges, and a blockchain-powered economy that rewards skill, strategy and engagement. Official Website: https://www.farcana.com Whitepaper: https://docsend.com/view/wh2xg3jpfi4n8mhf Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0x5F32AbeeBD3c2fac1E7459A27e1AE9f1C16ccccA Buy FAR Now!

Farcana (FAR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 883.34K
Total Supply: $ 5.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 3.91B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.13M
All-Time High: $ 0.0146
All-Time Low: $ 0.000175992471214422
Current Price: $ 0.000226

Farcana (FAR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Farcana (FAR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply: The maximum number of FAR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FAR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Farcana (FAR) Price History

Analyzing the price history of FAR helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

