Lagrange (LA) Information Lagrange builds two core products: a decentralized ZK Prover Network and a ZK Coprocessor. Lagrange’s ZK Prover Network is the foundational layer that offers universal proof generation for a variety of use cases, such as rollups, ZK coprocessing and cross-chain messaging. The ZK Coprocessor enables developers to prove custom SQL queries over onchain data, directly from smart contracts. Official Website: https://www.lagrangefoundation.org/ Whitepaper: https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/6824242a3a5fa3c59766e203/6876d260b1c1f39c74ec58dd_Whitepaper%20-%20Lagrange%20Prover%20Network.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x0fc2a55d5BD13033f1ee0cdd11f60F7eFe66f467 Buy LA Now!

Lagrange (LA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Lagrange (LA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 67.28M $ 67.28M $ 67.28M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 193.00M $ 193.00M $ 193.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 348.62M $ 348.62M $ 348.62M All-Time High: $ 1.84395 $ 1.84395 $ 1.84395 All-Time Low: $ 0.20794173832654628 $ 0.20794173832654628 $ 0.20794173832654628 Current Price: $ 0.34862 $ 0.34862 $ 0.34862 Learn more about Lagrange (LA) price

Lagrange (LA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Lagrange (LA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LA's tokenomics, explore LA token's live price!

