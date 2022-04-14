Donablock (DOBO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Donablock (DOBO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Donablock (DOBO) Information Dona Box for Dona Block Foundation is one of the world’s most active fundraising platforms, partnering with charity organizations to help them reach their fundraising goals. Every time a person buys or sells on store, they can also support the causes that matter the most to them, and 100% of the portion of funds raised goes to the intended charities. Official Website: https://www.dona-box.com/ Whitepaper: https://wpen.donablock.io/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x04088B85AB27F247c76e3ADbF787f5a51E3470B6 Buy DOBO Now!

Donablock (DOBO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Donablock (DOBO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.322 $ 0.322 $ 0.322 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.05171 $ 0.05171 $ 0.05171 Learn more about Donablock (DOBO) price

Donablock (DOBO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Donablock (DOBO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DOBO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DOBO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DOBO's tokenomics, explore DOBO token's live price!

