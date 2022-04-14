Clashub (CLASHUB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Clashub (CLASHUB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Clashub (CLASHUB) Information Clashub is an NFT card game that can offer a Play2Earn system in its token economy for all launched or upcoming NFT collections. The Clashub algorithm transforms NFTs owned by players into playing cards that can be used within the Clashub if NFTs belong to an approved collection. Players using these cards, fight their opponents and can earn CLASH Tokens. Official Website: https://clashub.io/ Whitepaper: https://clashub.gitbook.io/clashub-whitepaper Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x8dc0f602696de3ff03b37e19a172e5080f049c15 Buy CLASHUB Now!

Clashub (CLASHUB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Clashub (CLASHUB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 900.00M $ 900.00M $ 900.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 999.90K $ 999.90K $ 999.90K All-Time High: $ 0.025 $ 0.025 $ 0.025 All-Time Low: $ 0.000536016054711468 $ 0.000536016054711468 $ 0.000536016054711468 Current Price: $ 0.001111 $ 0.001111 $ 0.001111 Learn more about Clashub (CLASHUB) price

Clashub (CLASHUB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Clashub (CLASHUB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CLASHUB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CLASHUB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CLASHUB's tokenomics, explore CLASHUB token's live price!

Clashub (CLASHUB) Price History Analyzing the price history of CLASHUB helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

CLASHUB Price Prediction Want to know where CLASHUB might be heading? Our CLASHUB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

