01 Price Today

The live 01 (01) price today is $ 0, with a 1.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current 01 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per 01.

01 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 55,142, with a circulating supply of 450.00M 01. During the last 24 hours, 01 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, 01 moved +0.14% in the last hour and +16.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.45.

01 (01) Market Information

Market Cap $ 55.14K$ 55.14K $ 55.14K Volume (24H) $ 2.45$ 2.45 $ 2.45 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 122.54K$ 122.54K $ 122.54K Circulation Supply 450.00M 450.00M 450.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of 01 is $ 55.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.45. The circulating supply of 01 is 450.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 122.54K.