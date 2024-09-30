Tokenomika Tales X (X)
Informacje o Tales X (X)
A decentralized retail platform for content and real products, driven by a token incentive model.
Tokenomika i analiza cenowa Tales X (X)
Zapoznaj się z kluczowymi danymi o tokenomice i cenach dla Tales X (X), w tym kapitalizacją rynkową, szczegółami podaży, FDV oraz historią cen. Sprawdź aktualną wartość i pozycję rynkową tokenu na pierwszy rzut oka.
Szczegółowa struktura tokenów Tales X (X)
Zanurz się głębiej w to, jak tokeny X są wydawane, przydzielane i odblokowywane. W tej sekcji podkreślono kluczowe aspekty struktury ekonomicznej tokena: użyteczność, zachęty i uprawnienia.
X Empire (formerly Musk Empire) is a GameFi project built on The Open Network (TON), featuring a tap-to-earn Telegram game and a comprehensive AI-powered ecosystem. Its token, $X, is central to gameplay, incentives, and the broader platform economy. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Token Supply and Allocation
|Category
|Allocation (Tokens)
|% of Total Supply
|Locking/Vesting
|Notes
|Total Supply
|690,000,000,000
|100%
|—
|Minted on TON blockchain
|Community (Mining, Vouchers, Chill Phase)
|517,500,000,000
|75%
|No lockup/vesting
|Distributed via mining, NFT vouchers, and Chill Phase airdrop
|- Mining & Vouchers (Phase 1)
|483,000,000,000
|70%
|No lockup/vesting
|Main airdrop to early adopters and miners
|- Chill Phase (Phase 2)
|34,500,000,000
|5%
|No lockup/vesting
|Earned in a special event (Chill Phase) before airdrop
|New Users & Future Phases
|172,500,000,000
|25%
|Details TBA
|Reserved for onboarding, development, listings, liquidity, team, etc.
Issuance Mechanism
- Mining Phase: Players earn in-game coins by tapping, completing quests, and inviting friends. This phase ended on September 30, 2024.
- NFT Vouchers: Players could mint NFT vouchers (up to 570,000 minted) representing a portion of their airdrop allocation. These are tradable and redeemable 1:1 for $X tokens at launch.
- Airdrop: After the mining phase, tokens are distributed based on in-game performance, referrals, and engagement. The airdrop is scheduled for October 24, 2024.
- Chill Phase: An additional 5% of tokens are distributed in a competitive event after the mining phase, with all player progress reset for fairness.
Allocation Mechanism
- Primary Criteria:
- Number and quality of referred friends (referrals must be active)
- Hourly in-game profit (profit-per-hour metric)
- Number of completed quests and tasks
- Additional Criteria:
- TON wallet connection and transactions
- Use of Telegram Premium
- Anti-bot measures (undisclosed to prevent exploitation)
- NFT Voucher Holders: Receive priority in airdrop distribution.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- In-Game Utility: $X is used for:
- Upgrading avatars and businesses
- Unlocking premium features and mini-games (over 200 available)
- Participating in strategic investments and trading bots
- Future e-commerce integrations
- Staking and Rewards: Players can stake $X for additional benefits and participate in exclusive events.
- Holder Incentives: Programs like "$X Holder Status" reward users for holding tokens in their wallets for 30 days, offering exclusive benefits and partner airdrops.
- Referral System: Inviting friends increases airdrop rewards and fosters community growth.
- Burn Mechanism: Inactive accounts (over 30 days) have their in-game coins burned, reallocating value to active players and supporting token value.
Locking Mechanism
- No Lockup/Vesting for Community: All tokens distributed to the community (mining, vouchers, Chill Phase) are immediately accessible after the airdrop.
- Launchpool Locking (Bitget): Users can lock BTC or ETH to earn $X airdrop rewards during the Launchpool event. Tokens are distributed hourly based on the amount locked.
- Future Allocations: Details on lockup/vesting for the 25% reserved for new users, development, and team are to be announced.
Unlocking Time
- Mining Phase End: September 30, 2024, 18:00 UTC
- Chill Phase End: October 17, 2024
- Airdrop and Token Generation Event (TGE): October 24, 2024
- Launchpool Unlocking: Tokens distributed hourly during the locking period (October 24 – November 3, 2024)
- No Vesting for Community: Tokens are fully unlocked and tradable upon distribution.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Mining (tap-to-earn), NFT vouchers, airdrop, Chill Phase, Launchpool
|Allocation
|75% to community (mining, vouchers, Chill Phase), 25% to new users/future/team
|Usage
|In-game upgrades, mini-games, staking, trading, e-commerce (future), exclusive rewards
|Incentives
|Referrals, staking, holder status, daily tasks, anti-bot measures, burns for inactivity
|Locking
|No lockup for community; Launchpool locking for airdrop; future allocations TBA
|Unlocking
|Community tokens fully unlocked at airdrop (Oct 24, 2024); Launchpool hourly distribution
Additional Notes
- Token Utility Expansion: The team plans to introduce more use cases, including e-commerce and additional staking opportunities, to drive long-term demand.
- Market Listings: $X will be listed on major exchanges (e.g., KuCoin, Bitget) immediately after the airdrop.
- Community Focus: The tokenomics are designed to reward active, engaged users and foster organic growth.
In conclusion, X Empire’s tokenomics are highly community-centric, with the majority of tokens distributed to active players and contributors without lockups or vesting. The project leverages a multi-phase airdrop, gamified mining, and referral incentives to drive engagement, while future allocations and utility expansions aim to sustain long-term ecosystem growth.
Tokenomika Tales X (X): Wyjaśnienie kluczowych wskaźników i przypadki użycia
Zrozumienie tokenomiki Tales X (X) jest niezbędne do analizy długoterminowej wartości, trwałości i potencjału.
Kluczowe wskaźniki i sposób ich obliczania:
Całkowita podaż:
Maksymalna liczba tokenów X, które zostały lub kiedykolwiek zostaną utworzone.
Podaż w obiegu:
Liczba tokenów dostępnych obecnie na rynku i w rękach publicznych.
Maksymalna podaż:
Twardy limit całkowitej liczby tokenów X.
FDV (wycena w pełni rozwodniona):
Obliczona jako bieżąca cena × maksymalna podaż, dająca prognozę całkowitej kapitalizacji rynkowej, jeśli wszystkie tokeny są w obiegu.
Stopa inflacji:
Odzwierciedla szybkość wprowadzania nowych tokenów, wpływając na niedobór i długoterminowe zmiany cen.
Dlaczego te wskaźniki mają znaczenie dla traderów?
Wysoka podaż w obiegu = większa płynność.
Ograniczona maksymalna podaż + niska inflacja = potencjał długoterminowej aprecjacji cen.
Przejrzysta dystrybucja tokenów = większe zaufanie do projektu i mniejsze ryzyko scentralizowanej kontroli.
Wysokie FDV przy niskiej bieżącej kapitalizacji rynkowej = możliwe sygnały przewartościowania.
Teraz, gdy już rozumieszX tokenomikę, poznaj cenę tokena Xna żywo!
Jak kupić X
Chcesz dodać Tales X (X) do swojego portfolio? MEXC obsługuje różne metody zakupu X, w tym karty kredytowe, przelewy bankowe i handel peer-to-peer. Niezależnie od tego, czy jesteś początkującym, czy profesjonalistą, MEXC sprawia, że kupowanie kryptowalut jest łatwe i bezpieczne.
Historia ceny Tales X (X)
Analiza historii ceny X pomaga użytkownikom zrozumieć wcześniejsze ruchy rynkowe, kluczowe poziomy wsparcia/oporu i wzorce zmienności. Niezależnie od tego, czy śledzisz historyczne maksima, czy identyfikujesz trendy, dane historyczne są kluczową częścią przewidywania cen i analizy technicznej.
Prognoza ceny X
Chcesz wiedzieć, dokąd może zmierzać X? Nasza strona z prognozami cen X łączy nastroje rynkowe, trendy historyczne oraz wskaźniki techniczne, aby zapewnić perspektywiczny widok.
Dlaczego warto wybrać MEXC?
MEXC to jedna z najlepszych giełd kryptowalut na świecie, której zaufały miliony użytkowników na całym świecie. Niezależnie od tego, czy jesteś początkującym, czy profesjonalistą, MEXC to najłatwiejsza droga do kryptowalut.
Zastrzeżenie
Dane tokenomiki na tej stronie pochodzą ze źródeł zewnętrznych. MEXC nie gwarantuje jej dokładności. Przed zainwestowaniem przeprowadź dokładne badania.