Odkryj kluczowe informacje o Worldcoin (WLD), w tym podaż tokenów, model dystrybucji i dane rynkowe w czasie rzeczywistym.
USD

Informacje o Worldcoin (WLD)

Worldcoin is an open source protocol, or system, created to help give everyone access to the global economy. It’s designed to be decentralized, meaning that ultimately its supervision and decision making will rest with its community of users.

Oficjalna strona internetowa:
https://worldcoin.org/
Biała księga:
https://whitepaper.worldcoin.org/
Block Explorer:
https://etherscan.io/token/0x163f8c2467924be0ae7b5347228cabf260318753

Tokenomika i analiza cenowa Worldcoin (WLD)

Zapoznaj się z kluczowymi danymi o tokenomice i cenach dla Worldcoin (WLD), w tym kapitalizacją rynkową, szczegółami podaży, FDV oraz historią cen. Sprawdź aktualną wartość i pozycję rynkową tokenu na pierwszy rzut oka.

Kapitalizacja rynkowa:
$ 2.71B
$ 2.71B
Całkowita podaż:
$ 10.00B
$ 10.00B
Podaż w obiegu:
$ 2.10B
$ 2.10B
FDV (wycena w pełni rozwodniona):
$ 12.88B
$ 12.88B
Historyczne maksimum:
$ 11.95
$ 11.95
Historyczne minimum:
$ 0.581715807558338
$ 0.581715807558338
Aktualna cena:
$ 1.288
$ 1.288

Szczegółowa struktura tokenów Worldcoin (WLD)

Zanurz się głębiej w to, jak tokeny WLD są wydawane, przydzielane i odblokowywane. W tej sekcji podkreślono kluczowe aspekty struktury ekonomicznej tokena: użyteczność, zachęty i uprawnienia.

Overview

Worldcoin (WLD) is an ERC-20 token initially issued on Ethereum, with a total supply of 10 billion tokens. The tokenomics are designed to support a global identity and financial network, with a strong focus on community distribution, operational incentives, and gradual decentralization. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Initial Supply: 10,000,000,000 WLD (fixed for the first 15 years).
  • Inflation: After 15 years, governance can enable an inflation rate of up to 1.5% per year.
  • Bridging: As of March 6, 2024, approximately 164 million WLD (~1.64% of total supply) have been bridged to Optimism as ERC-20 equivalents.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category% of Total SupplyAmount (WLD)Locking & Vesting Details
Community (User Grants, etc.)75%7,500,000,00012-month lock-up post-launch, then linear daily unlocks over 24 months
- User Grants60%6,000,000,000Distributed as grants to Orb-verified users
- Operational Costs10%1,000,000,000For market support, sequencer ops, bug bounties, user engagement, etc.
- Ecosystem Fund5%500,000,000For R&D, audits, grants, incentives, liquidity, and Foundation operations
Initial Development Team9.8%980,000,00012-month lock-up post-launch, then linear daily unlocks over 24 months
Tools for Humanity Investors13.5%1,350,000,00012-month lock-up after exercising warrants, then linear daily unlocks over 24 months
Tools for Humanity Reserve1.7%170,000,000Details not fully specified

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • User Grants: Orb-verified users receive a welcome grant (1 WLD) and recurring grants (25 WLD), with a target of distributing at least 6 billion WLD to users.
  • Orb Operators: Receive WLD rewards for providing verification services. Operators are selected through an application and review process.
  • Ecosystem Incentives: Includes bug bounty programs, grants for protocol development, and community engagement initiatives.
  • Governance: WLD holders will have governance rights in the future, with potential for additional uses as determined by community governance.
  • Payments: Potential future use for payments within the World App and other World ID-compatible wallets.

Locking Mechanism

  • Team and Investor Allocations: Both are subject to a 12-month lock-up period post-launch (or post-warrant exercise for investors), followed by linear daily unlocks over 24 months.
  • Operational and Ecosystem Funds: Also subject to similar lock-up and vesting schedules.
  • Market Maker Loans: 100 million WLD were loaned to market makers for three months post-launch to support liquidity, with options to purchase at a predetermined price formula.

Unlocking Time

  • General Unlocking: After the initial 12-month lock-up, tokens unlock daily over the following 24 months for team, investors, and other locked allocations.
  • Daily Unlock Rate: As of early 2024, Worldcoin was releasing approximately $12.4 million worth of tokens per day through linear unlocks.
  • User Grants: Distributed on an ongoing basis as users are verified.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
Issuance10B fixed supply (15 years), up to 1.5% annual inflation possible after 15 years
Allocation75% Community, 9.8% Team, 13.5% Investors, 1.7% Reserve
UsageUser grants, operator rewards, ecosystem incentives, governance, payments
Locking12-month lock-up, then linear daily unlocks over 24 months for team/investors/ops funds
UnlockingDaily linear unlocks post-lock-up; user grants ongoing

Additional Notes

  • Governance: Future governance will determine inflation and additional use cases.
  • Decentralization: The project aims for permissionless, decentralized operation, with open standards and support for third-party wallets.
  • Transparency: Vesting contracts and wallet addresses are publicly viewable on Ethereum and Optimism.

This structure ensures a gradual and controlled release of tokens, incentivizes early adoption and participation, and aligns long-term interests between users, operators, developers, and investors.

Tokenomika Worldcoin (WLD): Wyjaśnienie kluczowych wskaźników i przypadki użycia

Zrozumienie tokenomiki Worldcoin (WLD) jest niezbędne do analizy długoterminowej wartości, trwałości i potencjału.

Kluczowe wskaźniki i sposób ich obliczania:

Całkowita podaż:

Maksymalna liczba tokenów WLD, które zostały lub kiedykolwiek zostaną utworzone.

Podaż w obiegu:

Liczba tokenów dostępnych obecnie na rynku i w rękach publicznych.

Maksymalna podaż:

Twardy limit całkowitej liczby tokenów WLD.

FDV (wycena w pełni rozwodniona):

Obliczona jako bieżąca cena × maksymalna podaż, dająca prognozę całkowitej kapitalizacji rynkowej, jeśli wszystkie tokeny są w obiegu.

Stopa inflacji:

Odzwierciedla szybkość wprowadzania nowych tokenów, wpływając na niedobór i długoterminowe zmiany cen.

Dlaczego te wskaźniki mają znaczenie dla traderów?

Wysoka podaż w obiegu = większa płynność.

Ograniczona maksymalna podaż + niska inflacja = potencjał długoterminowej aprecjacji cen.

Przejrzysta dystrybucja tokenów = większe zaufanie do projektu i mniejsze ryzyko scentralizowanej kontroli.

Wysokie FDV przy niskiej bieżącej kapitalizacji rynkowej = możliwe sygnały przewartościowania.

Teraz, gdy już rozumieszWLD tokenomikę, poznaj cenę tokena WLDna żywo!

Zastrzeżenie

Dane tokenomiki na tej stronie pochodzą ze źródeł zewnętrznych. MEXC nie gwarantuje jej dokładności. Przed zainwestowaniem przeprowadź dokładne badania.