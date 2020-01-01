Tokenomika SEI (SEI)
Informacje o SEI (SEI)
Sei is a Layer 1 optimized for the exchange of digital assets, a fully open source, general purpose blockchain. The advancements Sei has made to the underlying consensus mechanism and transaction processing enables parallel execution, industry-leading finality, and a smooth user experience for apps built on the Sei blockchain.
Tokenomika i analiza cenowa SEI (SEI)
Zapoznaj się z kluczowymi danymi o tokenomice i cenach dla SEI (SEI), w tym kapitalizacją rynkową, szczegółami podaży, FDV oraz historią cen. Sprawdź aktualną wartość i pozycję rynkową tokenu na pierwszy rzut oka.
Szczegółowa struktura tokenów SEI (SEI)
Zanurz się głębiej w to, jak tokeny SEI są wydawane, przydzielane i odblokowywane. W tej sekcji podkreślono kluczowe aspekty struktury ekonomicznej tokena: użyteczność, zachęty i uprawnienia.
Overview
Sei (SEI) is the native token of the Sei Network, a high-performance Layer-1 blockchain optimized for digital asset exchange. The SEI token is central to the network’s security, governance, and ecosystem growth, with a total capped supply of 10 billion tokens. Its tokenomics are designed to incentivize long-term participation, decentralization, and sustainable ecosystem development.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 10 billion SEI (fixed cap).
- Initial Distribution: At mainnet launch, a portion of tokens was unlocked, with the remainder subject to multi-year vesting schedules.
- Inflation: A portion of tokens (up to 15% of total supply) is distributed as inflationary rewards to validators over 10 years, supporting network security and participation.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Unlock/Cliff Details
|Ecosystem Reserve
|48%
|27% unlocked at launch, ~46% over next 2 years, 27% over following 7 years (total 9 years vesting)
|Private Sale Investors
|20%
|1-year cliff, then 3-year linear vesting
|Team
|20%
|1-year cliff, then 5-year linear vesting (76% in first 3 years, 24% in next 2 years)
|Foundation
|9%
|22% unlocked at launch, 78% over next 2 years
|Binance Launchpool
|3%
|Fully unlocked at mainnet launch
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Network Fees: SEI is used to pay transaction fees on the Sei blockchain.
- Staking & Security: SEI holders can delegate tokens to validators or run their own validator node, securing the network and earning staking rewards. Staking rewards are distributed pro-rata, minus validator commission.
- Governance: Staked SEI grants voting power for on-chain governance proposals, allowing holders to influence protocol upgrades and parameters.
- Ecosystem Incentives: The Ecosystem Reserve funds grants, airdrops, and incentives for builders, contributors, and users.
- Collateral & DeFi: SEI can be used as native collateral in DeFi applications and for liquidity provision.
- Fee Markets: Users can pay tips to validators for transaction prioritization, with rewards shared with delegators.
- Trading Fees: SEI is used as a fee token for exchanges built on Sei.
4. Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Vesting Schedules: Most allocations (except Binance Launchpool) are subject to multi-year vesting with cliffs and linear unlocks.
- Staking Lock: Staked SEI is subject to a 21-day unbonding period before it can be withdrawn.
- Slashing: Misbehaving validators can be penalized (slashed), burning a portion of staked SEI.
Unlocking Schedule Table
|Allocation
|Unlocking Details
|Ecosystem Reserve
|27% at launch, ~46% over 2 years, 27% over next 7 years (monthly unlocks, cliff at launch)
|Private Sale
|1-year cliff, then 3-year linear vesting (monthly unlocks)
|Team
|1-year cliff, then 5-year linear vesting (76% in first 3 years, 24% in next 2 years, monthly)
|Foundation
|22% at launch, 78% over 2 years (monthly unlocks, cliff at launch)
|Binance Launchpool
|100% at launch
5. Unlocking Timeline
- Start: August 2023 (mainnet launch)
- End: August 2032 (final vesting/unlock for all major allocations)
- Monthly Unlocks: Most allocations unlock monthly after their respective cliffs.
- Cliff Periods: Team and Private Sale allocations have a 1-year cliff before vesting begins.
6. Tokenomics Table
|Category
|% of Supply
|Unlocking Mechanism & Timeline
|Ecosystem Reserve
|48%
|27% at launch, 46% over 2 years, 27% over 7 years (monthly, cliff at launch)
|Private Sale
|20%
|1-year cliff, then 3-year linear vesting (monthly)
|Team
|20%
|1-year cliff, then 5-year linear vesting (76% in first 3 years, 24% in next 2 years, monthly)
|Foundation
|9%
|22% at launch, 78% over 2 years (monthly, cliff at launch)
|Binance Launchpool
|3%
|100% at launch
7. Additional Notes
- No ICO or Community Sale: SEI was not distributed via a public ICO; distribution was through airdrops, launchpool, and private sales.
- Staking APR: As of early 2024, staking APR was ~4.46%, subject to change based on network conditions.
- Governance: Proposals require a minimum deposit (3,500 SEI, or 7,000 SEI for expedited proposals) and a 2-day deposit period (1 day for expedited).
- No Minimums/Maximums: No minimum or maximum for amount staked or number of delegators.
8. Summary Table: Unlocking Mechanisms
|Allocation
|Cliff Period
|Linear Vesting Period
|Unlock Frequency
|Notes
|Ecosystem Reserve
|None
|9 years
|Monthly
|27% at launch, 46% over 2 years, 27% over 7 years
|Private Sale
|1 year
|3 years
|Monthly
|Team
|1 year
|5 years
|Monthly
|76% in first 3 years, 24% in next 2 years
|Foundation
|None
|2 years
|Monthly
|22% at launch, 78% over 2 years
|Binance Launchpool
|None
|None
|N/A
|100% at launch
9. Implications and Analysis
- Long-Term Alignment: The extended vesting schedules for team and investors align incentives with the network’s long-term success.
- Ecosystem Growth: Nearly half the supply is reserved for ecosystem development, supporting grants, incentives, and user growth.
- Decentralization: Staking and governance mechanisms empower the community, while slashing and unbonding periods ensure network security.
- Unlocking Risks: Gradual unlocks help mitigate inflation and price volatility, but large unlock events (especially after cliffs) may impact market dynamics.
10. References
- For further details, see the official Sei Tokenomics Blog and Staking Guide.
In summary:
Sei’s token economics are structured to balance immediate ecosystem needs with long-term sustainability, using a combination of cliffs, linear vesting, and broad-based incentives to foster a robust, decentralized, and innovative blockchain ecosystem.
Tokenomika SEI (SEI): Wyjaśnienie kluczowych wskaźników i przypadki użycia
Zrozumienie tokenomiki SEI (SEI) jest niezbędne do analizy długoterminowej wartości, trwałości i potencjału.
Kluczowe wskaźniki i sposób ich obliczania:
Całkowita podaż:
Maksymalna liczba tokenów SEI, które zostały lub kiedykolwiek zostaną utworzone.
Podaż w obiegu:
Liczba tokenów dostępnych obecnie na rynku i w rękach publicznych.
Maksymalna podaż:
Twardy limit całkowitej liczby tokenów SEI.
FDV (wycena w pełni rozwodniona):
Obliczona jako bieżąca cena × maksymalna podaż, dająca prognozę całkowitej kapitalizacji rynkowej, jeśli wszystkie tokeny są w obiegu.
Stopa inflacji:
Odzwierciedla szybkość wprowadzania nowych tokenów, wpływając na niedobór i długoterminowe zmiany cen.
Dlaczego te wskaźniki mają znaczenie dla traderów?
Wysoka podaż w obiegu = większa płynność.
Ograniczona maksymalna podaż + niska inflacja = potencjał długoterminowej aprecjacji cen.
Przejrzysta dystrybucja tokenów = większe zaufanie do projektu i mniejsze ryzyko scentralizowanej kontroli.
Wysokie FDV przy niskiej bieżącej kapitalizacji rynkowej = możliwe sygnały przewartościowania.
Teraz, gdy już rozumieszSEI tokenomikę, poznaj cenę tokena SEIna żywo!
Jak kupić SEI
Chcesz dodać SEI (SEI) do swojego portfolio? MEXC obsługuje różne metody zakupu SEI, w tym karty kredytowe, przelewy bankowe i handel peer-to-peer. Niezależnie od tego, czy jesteś początkującym, czy profesjonalistą, MEXC sprawia, że kupowanie kryptowalut jest łatwe i bezpieczne.
Historia ceny SEI (SEI)
Analiza historii ceny SEI pomaga użytkownikom zrozumieć wcześniejsze ruchy rynkowe, kluczowe poziomy wsparcia/oporu i wzorce zmienności. Niezależnie od tego, czy śledzisz historyczne maksima, czy identyfikujesz trendy, dane historyczne są kluczową częścią przewidywania cen i analizy technicznej.
Prognoza ceny SEI
Chcesz wiedzieć, dokąd może zmierzać SEI? Nasza strona z prognozami cen SEI łączy nastroje rynkowe, trendy historyczne oraz wskaźniki techniczne, aby zapewnić perspektywiczny widok.
Dlaczego warto wybrać MEXC?
MEXC to jedna z najlepszych giełd kryptowalut na świecie, której zaufały miliony użytkowników na całym świecie. Niezależnie od tego, czy jesteś początkującym, czy profesjonalistą, MEXC to najłatwiejsza droga do kryptowalut.
Zastrzeżenie
Dane tokenomiki na tej stronie pochodzą ze źródeł zewnętrznych. MEXC nie gwarantuje jej dokładności. Przed zainwestowaniem przeprowadź dokładne badania.