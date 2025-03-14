Tokenomika MUBARAK (MUBARAK)
Informacje o MUBARAK (MUBARAK)
Congratulations, representing the meaning of 'celebration' or 'auspiciousness' in the Middle East.
Tokenomika i analiza cenowa MUBARAK (MUBARAK)
Zapoznaj się z kluczowymi danymi o tokenomice i cenach dla MUBARAK (MUBARAK), w tym kapitalizacją rynkową, szczegółami podaży, FDV oraz historią cen. Sprawdź aktualną wartość i pozycję rynkową tokenu na pierwszy rzut oka.
Szczegółowa struktura tokenów MUBARAK (MUBARAK)
Zanurz się głębiej w to, jak tokeny MUBARAK są wydawane, przydzielane i odblokowywane. W tej sekcji podkreślono kluczowe aspekty struktury ekonomicznej tokena: użyteczność, zachęty i uprawnienia.
Overview
Mubarak (MUBARAK) is a meme coin launched on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) via the Four.meme launchpad in March 2025. It quickly gained attention due to high-profile purchases (notably by Binance founder Changpeng Zhao) and rapid price surges, but its token economics remain relatively simple and typical of meme coins, with limited disclosures on advanced mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Launch: Mubarak was launched on the BSC-based Four.meme platform on March 14, 2025.
- Initial Distribution: The token was made available for public trading immediately after launch, with no evidence of a staged or vesting-based release.
- No Ongoing Issuance: There is no indication of ongoing inflation, mining, or staking-based issuance. The entire supply appears to have been released at launch or shortly thereafter.
Allocation Mechanism
There is no official, detailed allocation table disclosed by the project team. However, based on available information and typical meme coin practices, the following can be inferred:
|Allocation Category
|Description / Notes
|Public Sale
|Tokens were made available for public trading on launch via DEXs like PancakeSwap.
|Team/Founders
|No explicit allocation disclosed; typical for meme coins to have some team reserves.
|Community/Marketing
|No evidence of airdrops, incentive pools, or ecosystem funds.
|Investors
|No formal private sale or investor allocation reported.
Note: The lack of a published allocation breakdown is a risk factor for transparency and governance.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: Mubarak is primarily a speculative asset, with no stated utility beyond trading and holding for potential price appreciation.
- Incentives: There are no disclosed staking, yield farming, or protocol incentive mechanisms. The main incentive is speculative trading, driven by hype, social media, and exchange listings.
- Exchange Listings: The token was listed on major exchanges (e.g., Binance, Bitget, OKX) and included in perpetual futures markets, which further fueled speculative interest.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
- Locking: There is no evidence of token locking, vesting, or time-based restrictions for any category of holders. Tokens appear to be fully liquid upon receipt.
- Unlocking: No scheduled unlocks or vesting events have been reported. All tokens are tradable immediately after launch.
Token Supply and Circulation
- Supply: The total supply and circulating supply figures are not explicitly disclosed in the available sources, but the rapid price movements and large trading volumes suggest a significant portion of the supply is in circulation.
- Foundation/Investor Activity: The BNB Chain Foundation reportedly purchased Mubarak tokens as part of its incentive program, but this does not appear to be tied to a vesting or lockup schedule.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Mubarak (MUBARAK) Details
|Issuance
|One-time launch, no ongoing inflation or mining
|Allocation
|No official breakdown; presumed public sale with possible team reserves
|Usage/Incentives
|Purely speculative; no staking, yield, or protocol utility
|Locking/Unlocking
|No lockups or vesting; tokens are fully liquid
|Unlocking Time
|Not applicable; all tokens tradable at launch
Critical Analysis & Implications
- Transparency: The absence of a detailed allocation and vesting schedule is a significant risk, as it leaves open the possibility of large, undisclosed holder concentrations and potential for market manipulation.
- Speculative Nature: Mubarak’s value is driven almost entirely by social media hype, influencer activity, and exchange listings, rather than intrinsic utility or protocol incentives.
- No Sustainable Incentives: Without staking, yield, or ecosystem rewards, long-term engagement is unlikely unless new utility is introduced.
- Market Volatility: The token has experienced extreme price swings, with rapid surges and corrections, typical of meme coins lacking fundamental value drivers.
- Foundation Purchases: The BNB Chain Foundation’s acquisition of Mubarak tokens is part of a broader incentive program, but does not appear to impact the token’s economics in terms of lockups or vesting.
Conclusion
Mubarak exemplifies the meme coin model: rapid launch, immediate liquidity, and speculative trading with minimal transparency or advanced tokenomic features. Investors should exercise caution, as the lack of formal allocation, locking, and incentive mechanisms increases both risk and volatility. The token’s future will likely depend on continued social media momentum and exchange support, rather than sustainable economic design.
Tokenomika MUBARAK (MUBARAK): Wyjaśnienie kluczowych wskaźników i przypadki użycia
Zrozumienie tokenomiki MUBARAK (MUBARAK) jest niezbędne do analizy długoterminowej wartości, trwałości i potencjału.
Kluczowe wskaźniki i sposób ich obliczania:
Całkowita podaż:
Maksymalna liczba tokenów MUBARAK, które zostały lub kiedykolwiek zostaną utworzone.
Podaż w obiegu:
Liczba tokenów dostępnych obecnie na rynku i w rękach publicznych.
Maksymalna podaż:
Twardy limit całkowitej liczby tokenów MUBARAK.
FDV (wycena w pełni rozwodniona):
Obliczona jako bieżąca cena × maksymalna podaż, dająca prognozę całkowitej kapitalizacji rynkowej, jeśli wszystkie tokeny są w obiegu.
Stopa inflacji:
Odzwierciedla szybkość wprowadzania nowych tokenów, wpływając na niedobór i długoterminowe zmiany cen.
Dlaczego te wskaźniki mają znaczenie dla traderów?
Wysoka podaż w obiegu = większa płynność.
Ograniczona maksymalna podaż + niska inflacja = potencjał długoterminowej aprecjacji cen.
Przejrzysta dystrybucja tokenów = większe zaufanie do projektu i mniejsze ryzyko scentralizowanej kontroli.
Wysokie FDV przy niskiej bieżącej kapitalizacji rynkowej = możliwe sygnały przewartościowania.
Teraz, gdy już rozumieszMUBARAK tokenomikę, poznaj cenę tokena MUBARAKna żywo!
