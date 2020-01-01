Tokenomika Fred (FRED)
Informacje o Fred (FRED)
FRED is a meme coin on the Solana chain.
Tokenomika i analiza cenowa Fred (FRED)
Zapoznaj się z kluczowymi danymi o tokenomice i cenach dla Fred (FRED), w tym kapitalizacją rynkową, szczegółami podaży, FDV oraz historią cen. Sprawdź aktualną wartość i pozycję rynkową tokenu na pierwszy rzut oka.
Szczegółowa struktura tokenów Fred (FRED)
Zanurz się głębiej w to, jak tokeny FRED są wydawane, przydzielane i odblokowywane. W tej sekcji podkreślono kluczowe aspekty struktury ekonomicznej tokena: użyteczność, zachęty i uprawnienia.
Overview
First Convicted Raccoon Fred (FRED) is a meme token that gained rapid traction on the Solana network, recording nearly 150,000 transactions and a trading volume of $83 million, with a market cap of $8.2 million at its peak. Like many meme tokens, FRED’s token economics are designed to capitalize on speculative interest, community engagement, and viral narratives rather than long-term utility or complex incentive structures.
Issuance Mechanism
- Type: Meme token, likely with a fixed or pre-minted supply.
- Distribution: The token was distributed rapidly, with high transaction and trading volume shortly after launch. There is no evidence of a complex vesting or emission schedule; tokens appear to have been made available to the public immediately, typical of meme coin launches.
- Bridging: FRED tokens can be swapped 1:1 across different networks, supporting interoperability and liquidity.
Allocation Mechanism
- No Public Allocation Table: There is no detailed, public breakdown of allocations to team, investors, or ecosystem funds. The available data suggests that the token was distributed in a manner similar to other meme coins—primarily through open market trading and possibly airdrops or liquidity mining.
- Community-Driven: The token’s rapid adoption and trading activity indicate a strong community focus, with most tokens likely circulating among retail traders and speculators.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Speculation: The primary use case is speculative trading. FRED, like other meme tokens, is driven by community hype, pop culture references, and viral marketing.
- Staking: FRED can be staked in pools (e.g., on Solbank) to earn rewards in other tokens (such as SB). The staking pool for FRED offers a weekly ROI of 1.48%, with a 2% fee for deposits and withdrawals.
- No Intrinsic Utility: There is no evidence of FRED being used for governance, payments, or as a medium of exchange beyond speculative trading and staking rewards.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: When staking FRED in pools, tokens are locked for the duration of the staking period. The specifics of minimum or maximum lock durations are not detailed, but users must pay a 2% fee to enter or exit the pool.
- No Protocol-Level Locking: There is no indication of protocol-enforced vesting or long-term lockups for team or investor allocations, which is typical for meme tokens.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Liquidity: Tokens are generally liquid and tradable immediately after launch. There is no structured unlocking schedule for team, investors, or ecosystem allocations.
- Staking Unlock: Staked tokens can be withdrawn at any time, subject to the pool’s withdrawal fee.
Tokenomics Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed/pre-minted supply, rapid open-market distribution
|Allocation
|No public breakdown; likely community-driven, open trading
|Usage
|Speculation, staking for rewards, no intrinsic protocol utility
|Incentives
|Staking pool offers 1.48% weekly ROI, 2% in/out fee
|Locking
|Staking lock (duration not specified), 2% withdrawal fee
|Unlocking
|Immediate for most tokens; staked tokens unlock on withdrawal
Analysis and Implications
- Speculative Nature: FRED’s tokenomics are emblematic of meme coins—minimal structure, high liquidity, and a focus on viral growth rather than sustainable utility.
- Community-Driven Value: The token’s value is almost entirely derived from community engagement and speculative trading, making it highly volatile and sensitive to market sentiment.
- Lack of Long-Term Incentives: The absence of vesting, structured allocation, or protocol-level utility means FRED is unlikely to sustain long-term value unless it continues to capture the community’s imagination.
- Staking as a Minor Incentive: The staking pool provides a modest incentive for holders to lock up tokens temporarily, but the low TVL and small pool size suggest limited impact on overall supply dynamics.
Limitations
- No Detailed Allocation or Vesting Data: There is no evidence of a formal allocation or vesting schedule for team, investors, or ecosystem funds.
- No Protocol Utility: FRED does not appear to have any use beyond speculation and staking rewards.
Conclusion
First Convicted Raccoon Fred (FRED) is a classic example of a meme token with simple, community-driven tokenomics. Its primary mechanisms are immediate liquidity, open trading, and basic staking incentives. There is no evidence of complex issuance, allocation, or locking mechanisms, and its value is driven by speculative interest and viral narratives rather than intrinsic utility or long-term economic design.
Note: Due to the nature of meme tokens and the lack of formal documentation, the above analysis is based on available transaction data, staking pool information, and general patterns observed in similar projects. For the most up-to-date and detailed information, always refer to the official project channels and token explorers.
Tokenomika Fred (FRED): Wyjaśnienie kluczowych wskaźników i przypadki użycia
Zrozumienie tokenomiki Fred (FRED) jest niezbędne do analizy długoterminowej wartości, trwałości i potencjału.
Kluczowe wskaźniki i sposób ich obliczania:
Całkowita podaż:
Maksymalna liczba tokenów FRED, które zostały lub kiedykolwiek zostaną utworzone.
Podaż w obiegu:
Liczba tokenów dostępnych obecnie na rynku i w rękach publicznych.
Maksymalna podaż:
Twardy limit całkowitej liczby tokenów FRED.
FDV (wycena w pełni rozwodniona):
Obliczona jako bieżąca cena × maksymalna podaż, dająca prognozę całkowitej kapitalizacji rynkowej, jeśli wszystkie tokeny są w obiegu.
Stopa inflacji:
Odzwierciedla szybkość wprowadzania nowych tokenów, wpływając na niedobór i długoterminowe zmiany cen.
Dlaczego te wskaźniki mają znaczenie dla traderów?
Wysoka podaż w obiegu = większa płynność.
Ograniczona maksymalna podaż + niska inflacja = potencjał długoterminowej aprecjacji cen.
Przejrzysta dystrybucja tokenów = większe zaufanie do projektu i mniejsze ryzyko scentralizowanej kontroli.
Wysokie FDV przy niskiej bieżącej kapitalizacji rynkowej = możliwe sygnały przewartościowania.
Teraz, gdy już rozumieszFRED tokenomikę, poznaj cenę tokena FREDna żywo!
Jak kupić FRED
Chcesz dodać Fred (FRED) do swojego portfolio? MEXC obsługuje różne metody zakupu FRED, w tym karty kredytowe, przelewy bankowe i handel peer-to-peer. Niezależnie od tego, czy jesteś początkującym, czy profesjonalistą, MEXC sprawia, że kupowanie kryptowalut jest łatwe i bezpieczne.
Historia ceny Fred (FRED)
Analiza historii ceny FRED pomaga użytkownikom zrozumieć wcześniejsze ruchy rynkowe, kluczowe poziomy wsparcia/oporu i wzorce zmienności. Niezależnie od tego, czy śledzisz historyczne maksima, czy identyfikujesz trendy, dane historyczne są kluczową częścią przewidywania cen i analizy technicznej.
Prognoza ceny FRED
Chcesz wiedzieć, dokąd może zmierzać FRED? Nasza strona z prognozami cen FRED łączy nastroje rynkowe, trendy historyczne oraz wskaźniki techniczne, aby zapewnić perspektywiczny widok.
Dlaczego warto wybrać MEXC?
MEXC to jedna z najlepszych giełd kryptowalut na świecie, której zaufały miliony użytkowników na całym świecie. Niezależnie od tego, czy jesteś początkującym, czy profesjonalistą, MEXC to najłatwiejsza droga do kryptowalut.
Zastrzeżenie
Dane tokenomiki na tej stronie pochodzą ze źródeł zewnętrznych. MEXC nie gwarantuje jej dokładności. Przed zainwestowaniem przeprowadź dokładne badania.
Kup Fred (FRED)
Kwota
1 FRED = 0.002141 USD