Tokenomika The AI Prophecy (ACT)
Informacje o The AI Prophecy (ACT)
Tokenomika i analiza cenowa The AI Prophecy (ACT)
Zapoznaj się z kluczowymi danymi o tokenomice i cenach dla The AI Prophecy (ACT), w tym kapitalizacją rynkową, szczegółami podaży, FDV oraz historią cen. Sprawdź aktualną wartość i pozycję rynkową tokenu na pierwszy rzut oka.
Szczegółowa struktura tokenów The AI Prophecy (ACT)
Zanurz się głębiej w to, jak tokeny ACT są wydawane, przydzielane i odblokowywane. W tej sekcji podkreślono kluczowe aspekty struktury ekonomicznej tokena: użyteczność, zachęty i uprawnienia.
Overview
Acet (ACT) is a cryptocurrency deployed on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), with a focus on community-driven value and decentralized finance applications. The token's economic model is designed to foster organic growth, incentivize participation, and ensure long-term sustainability. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: The ACT token started with an initial supply of zero. Tokens are created through a smart contract by those who wish to hold them, emphasizing a demand-driven, community-centric creation process.
- Current Total Supply: As of the latest data, the total supply is 2,235,000,000 ACT.
- Issuance Process: There is no evidence of a fixed or inflationary issuance schedule. Instead, tokens are minted as users interact with the smart contract, making the supply responsive to actual demand and participation.
2. Allocation Mechanism
- No Traditional Pre-Allocation: Unlike many projects, ACT does not appear to have a traditional allocation breakdown (e.g., team, investors, ecosystem, etc.) at genesis. All tokens are created through user interaction with the contract.
- Community-Driven Creation: Every ACT token is created by users providing valuable assets to the smart contract, ensuring that all tokens in circulation have been backed by user action or value contribution.
- Transparency: All token creation and supply data are verifiable on-chain via BSCScan and other block explorers.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility: ACT is designed as a multi-purpose token within the Acet ecosystem, with use cases including:
- Participation in DeFi protocols and games (e.g., ACT BINGO, RPS FIGHT, MINING PRO).
- Staking, voting, and governance within the Acet platform.
- Access to exclusive community events and merchandise.
- Incentives: The tokenomics are structured to reward active participation:
- Users who create ACT tokens by interacting with the smart contract are directly contributing to the ecosystem and are incentivized through potential appreciation and utility.
- Community engagement is further encouraged through events, tournaments, and reward pools.
4. Locking Mechanism
- No Explicit Locking/Unlocking Schedule: There is no evidence of a formal vesting or locking mechanism for ACT tokens. Since tokens are minted on-demand by users, there are no pre-allocated tokens subject to lockups or vesting cliffs.
- Voluntary Locking: Users may choose to lock or stake their ACT tokens in various DeFi products or pools within the Acet ecosystem to earn additional rewards or participate in governance, but this is voluntary and not protocol-mandated.
5. Unlocking Time
- No Scheduled Unlocks: Because ACT tokens are not pre-allocated or subject to vesting, there are no scheduled unlock events. All tokens in circulation have been created and are immediately liquid and transferable.
- On-Chain Transparency: The supply and distribution can be tracked in real-time on BSCScan and other analytics platforms.
6. Tokenomics Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Initial Supply
|0 (zero)
|Current Supply
|2,235,000,000 ACT
|Issuance
|Minted on-demand via smart contract by users
|Allocation
|100% community/user-driven; no pre-mine, no team/investor allocation
|Usage
|DeFi, games, staking, governance, community events, merchandise
|Incentives
|Participation rewards, event rewards, staking yields (where applicable)
|Locking
|No protocol-mandated lockups; voluntary staking/locking in ecosystem products
|Unlocking
|No vesting/unlock schedule; all tokens are liquid upon creation
7. Implications and Analysis
- Decentralization: The ACT model is highly decentralized, with no central allocation or vesting, reducing risks of large unlock events or team/investor dumps.
- Demand-Driven Supply: The supply grows only as users interact with the protocol, aligning incentives and reducing inflationary pressures.
- Transparency: All token creation and supply changes are on-chain and auditable.
- Limitations: The lack of a formal allocation or vesting schedule may limit the ability to fund long-term development or incentivize core contributors unless addressed through other mechanisms.
8. Additional Resources
- Acet Official Website
- ACT Token on BSCScan
- Acet Whitepaper (EN)
- Acet Gitbook
9. Conclusion
Acet (ACT) represents a unique approach to token economics, prioritizing community-driven issuance and utility over traditional pre-allocation and vesting. This model fosters organic growth and aligns incentives with actual user participation, but it also places the onus on the community to drive development and ecosystem expansion. Stakeholders should monitor on-chain activity and community engagement to assess the long-term sustainability of this model.
Tokenomika The AI Prophecy (ACT): Wyjaśnienie kluczowych wskaźników i przypadki użycia
Zrozumienie tokenomiki The AI Prophecy (ACT) jest niezbędne do analizy długoterminowej wartości, trwałości i potencjału.
Kluczowe wskaźniki i sposób ich obliczania:
Całkowita podaż:
Maksymalna liczba tokenów ACT, które zostały lub kiedykolwiek zostaną utworzone.
Podaż w obiegu:
Liczba tokenów dostępnych obecnie na rynku i w rękach publicznych.
Maksymalna podaż:
Twardy limit całkowitej liczby tokenów ACT.
FDV (wycena w pełni rozwodniona):
Obliczona jako bieżąca cena × maksymalna podaż, dająca prognozę całkowitej kapitalizacji rynkowej, jeśli wszystkie tokeny są w obiegu.
Stopa inflacji:
Odzwierciedla szybkość wprowadzania nowych tokenów, wpływając na niedobór i długoterminowe zmiany cen.
Dlaczego te wskaźniki mają znaczenie dla traderów?
Wysoka podaż w obiegu = większa płynność.
Ograniczona maksymalna podaż + niska inflacja = potencjał długoterminowej aprecjacji cen.
Przejrzysta dystrybucja tokenów = większe zaufanie do projektu i mniejsze ryzyko scentralizowanej kontroli.
Wysokie FDV przy niskiej bieżącej kapitalizacji rynkowej = możliwe sygnały przewartościowania.
Teraz, gdy już rozumieszACT tokenomikę, poznaj cenę tokena ACTna żywo!
Jak kupić ACT
Chcesz dodać The AI Prophecy (ACT) do swojego portfolio? MEXC obsługuje różne metody zakupu ACT, w tym karty kredytowe, przelewy bankowe i handel peer-to-peer. Niezależnie od tego, czy jesteś początkującym, czy profesjonalistą, MEXC sprawia, że kupowanie kryptowalut jest łatwe i bezpieczne.
Historia ceny The AI Prophecy (ACT)
Analiza historii ceny ACT pomaga użytkownikom zrozumieć wcześniejsze ruchy rynkowe, kluczowe poziomy wsparcia/oporu i wzorce zmienności. Niezależnie od tego, czy śledzisz historyczne maksima, czy identyfikujesz trendy, dane historyczne są kluczową częścią przewidywania cen i analizy technicznej.
