Seraph is a next-gen AAA loot game developed by Seraph Studio, available on both PC and mobile platforms, and Seraph immerses players in a dark fantasy world, seamlessly blending classic loot mechanics with advanced features such as AI companions, MMO elements, and a player-driven marketplace.
Seraph ($SERAPH) is the native token of the Seraph blockchain-based RPG ecosystem, designed to power in-game activities, incentivize community participation, and support long-term ecosystem growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Generation Event (TGE): The SERAPH token was officially launched on January 6, 2025, coinciding with the start of Genesis Season 1. This event marked the initial distribution and integration of the token into the game’s economy and reward systems.
- Total Supply: 1 billion SERAPH tokens were created at TGE.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Percentage of Total Supply
|Description
|Community Airdrops & Incentives
|40.5%
|Rewards for NFT holders, active players, and ongoing incentive programs
|(Other categories not fully disclosed in available data)
|-
|-
- Community Focus: Over 40% of the total supply is dedicated to community airdrops and incentives, reflecting a strong emphasis on player engagement and ecosystem growth.
- In-Game Rewards: Tokens are distributed for in-game achievements, such as ladder rankings, dungeon participation, and special events.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
SERAPH tokens serve multiple purposes within the Seraph ecosystem:
- Unlocking Features: Used to access special game features, dungeons, and events.
- Crafting and Upgrades: Required for crafting items, reforging NFT equipment, and revealing attributes of NFT drops.
- Marketplace Utility: Used for buying, selling, and trading in-game assets and NFTs.
- Governance: Token holders can participate in community governance, influencing game development and ecosystem direction.
- Event Participation: Used to enter special events (e.g., Soul Spar, Equipment of Seraph NFT drops) and to mint dungeon keys.
Locking Mechanism
- Vesting and Lockups: While the precise vesting schedules and lockup details for all allocation categories are not fully disclosed in the available data, it is standard for such projects to implement multi-year vesting for team, advisor, and foundation allocations to ensure long-term alignment.
- In-Game Locking: Some in-game activities may require tokens to be locked or staked to participate in exclusive content or governance.
Unlocking Time
- Community and Player Rewards: Distributed on an ongoing basis through gameplay, events, and incentive programs.
- Seasonal Events: Special unlocks and distributions occur during major game seasons and events (e.g., Season 1, Season 2).
- Treasury and Other Allocations: Unlocking schedules for non-community allocations (e.g., team, advisors) are not fully detailed in public sources as of the latest available data.
Key Observations and Implications
- Strong Community Incentives: The large allocation to community rewards is designed to foster sustained player engagement and ecosystem growth.
- Player-Driven Economy: The integration of SERAPH into core gameplay loops (crafting, upgrading, governance) ensures that the token remains central to the player experience.
- Early Volatility and Stabilization: Post-TGE, SERAPH experienced typical price volatility, stabilizing around a key support level, with robust trading volume and market cap growth.
- Ongoing Evolution: As the ecosystem matures, further details on vesting, lockups, and governance participation are expected to be released, supporting transparency and long-term trust.
References for Further Reading
- SERAPH Whitepaper: Tokenomics
- SERAPH Whitepaper: Governance System
- SERAPH Whitepaper: Player Roles & Behaviours
- SERAPH Whitepaper: Equipment of Seraph NFT
- SERAPH Whitepaper: Soul Spars
Limitations
- Some details, such as the full breakdown of all allocation categories and precise vesting/unlocking schedules for non-community allocations, are not fully disclosed in public sources as of the latest available data. Future updates from the Seraph team may provide additional transparency.
Summary:
Seraph’s token economics are designed to prioritize community engagement, in-game utility, and long-term sustainability. The token’s integration into gameplay, governance, and rewards systems underpins a player-driven, evolving Web3 gaming ecosystem.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal SERAPH tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel SERAPH tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Seraph (SERAPH) Prijsgeschiedenis
Prijsvoorspelling van SERAPH
