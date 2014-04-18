Monero (XMR) Tokenomie
Unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum, which have transparent blockchains, Monero uses cryptography to shield sending and receiving addresses, as well as transacted amounts. Every Monero transaction, by default, obfuscates sending and receiving addresses as well as transacted amounts. Monero is fungible. This means Monero will always be accepted without the risk of censorship. Monero is not a corporation. It is developed by cryptography and distributed systems experts from all over the world that donate their time or are funded by community donations. This means that Monero can't be shut down by any one country and is not constrained by any particular legal jurisdiction.
Monero (XMR) is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency with a unique approach to token economics, emphasizing decentralization, privacy, and long-term network sustainability. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and mechanisms related to locking and unlocking.
Issuance Mechanism
- Consensus & Mining: Monero uses a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism. Miners validate transactions and secure the network, earning rewards for producing new blocks.
- Block Rewards: As of June 2022, Monero activated the "tail emission," fixing block rewards at 0.6 XMR per two-minute block in perpetuity. This ensures ongoing miner incentives and network security, even after the main emission schedule ended.
- Dynamic Block Size: Monero employs a dynamic block size with a soft cap. If a block exceeds the median size of the previous 100 blocks, the reward is quadratically reduced, discouraging spam and promoting efficient use of block space.
Allocation Mechanism
- No Pre-mine or ICO: Monero did not conduct a pre-mine, ICO, or any form of initial token allocation. All XMR in circulation has been, and continues to be, distributed solely through mining.
- Community-Driven: The project is open-source and community-funded, with no centralized entity controlling token distribution.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Function
|Description
|Medium of Exchange
|XMR is used for peer-to-peer payments, enabling private, untraceable transactions.
|Transaction Fees
|XMR is required to pay network transaction fees, which vary based on network congestion and transaction size.
|Miner Incentives
|Miners receive both block rewards and transaction fees as compensation for securing the network.
|No Staking or Delegation
|Monero does not support staking, delegation, or liquidity provision mechanisms.
|No Governance Rights
|Holding XMR does not confer voting rights, profit sharing, or claims on project assets.
Locking Mechanism
- Transaction-Level Locking: Monero supports optional transaction-level locking, where senders can specify a lock time for received XMR. During this period, the recipient cannot spend the funds.
- No Protocol-Level Locking: There are no protocol-enforced staking, vesting, or lock-up mechanisms for XMR at the network level.
Unlocking Time
- Customizable by Sender: The unlock time for a transaction is set by the sender and can be checked using wallet commands. Once the specified block height or time is reached, the XMR becomes spendable.
- No Scheduled Unlocks: There are no scheduled or protocol-mandated unlock events for the circulating supply.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance Mechanism
|PoW mining, tail emission (0.6 XMR/block, 2 min/block, perpetual)
|Allocation Mechanism
|100% mining-based, no pre-mine, no ICO
|Usage/Incentives
|Payments, transaction fees, miner rewards; no staking, no governance rights
|Locking Mechanism
|Optional transaction-level lock time, no protocol-level locks
|Unlocking Time
|Set per transaction by sender; no global unlock schedule
Additional Notes
- Privacy by Default: Monero’s privacy features (Ring Signatures, Stealth Addresses, RingCT) make it impossible to analyze address balances or token concentration.
- Decentralized Development: The project is maintained by a decentralized group of contributors, with funding from community donations and sponsors.
- No Superuser Privileges: There are no superuser functions or centralized controls over the token supply or user balances.
Monero’s token economics are designed to maximize privacy, decentralization, and long-term sustainability, with a perpetual incentive for miners and no central points of control or allocation.
Monero (XMR) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Monero (XMR) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal XMR tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel XMR tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van XMR begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van XMR token verkennen!
