Duik dieper in hoe XMR tokens worden uitgegeven, toegewezen en ontgrendeld. In dit gedeelte worden de belangrijkste aspecten van de economische structuur van de token belicht: nut, prikkels en vesting.

Monero (XMR) is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency with a unique approach to token economics, emphasizing decentralization, privacy, and long-term network sustainability. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and mechanisms related to locking and unlocking.

Issuance Mechanism

Block Rewards : As of June 2022, Monero activated the "tail emission," fixing block rewards at 0.6 XMR per two-minute block in perpetuity. This ensures ongoing miner incentives and network security, even after the main emission schedule ended.

Dynamic Block Size: Monero employs a dynamic block size with a soft cap. If a block exceeds the median size of the previous 100 blocks, the reward is quadratically reduced, discouraging spam and promoting efficient use of block space.

: As of June 2022, Monero activated the "tail emission," fixing block rewards at 0.6 XMR per two-minute block in perpetuity. This ensures ongoing miner incentives and network security, even after the main emission schedule ended. Dynamic Block Size: Monero employs a dynamic block size with a soft cap. If a block exceeds the median size of the previous 100 blocks, the reward is quadratically reduced, discouraging spam and promoting efficient use of block space.

Allocation Mechanism

Community-Driven: The project is open-source and community-funded, with no centralized entity controlling token distribution.

: Monero did not conduct a pre-mine, ICO, or any form of initial token allocation. All XMR in circulation has been, and continues to be, distributed solely through mining. Community-Driven: The project is open-source and community-funded, with no centralized entity controlling token distribution.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Function Description Medium of Exchange XMR is used for peer-to-peer payments, enabling private, untraceable transactions. Transaction Fees XMR is required to pay network transaction fees, which vary based on network congestion and transaction size. Miner Incentives Miners receive both block rewards and transaction fees as compensation for securing the network. No Staking or Delegation Monero does not support staking, delegation, or liquidity provision mechanisms. No Governance Rights Holding XMR does not confer voting rights, profit sharing, or claims on project assets.

Locking Mechanism

No Protocol-Level Locking: There are no protocol-enforced staking, vesting, or lock-up mechanisms for XMR at the network level.

: Monero supports optional transaction-level locking, where senders can specify a lock time for received XMR. During this period, the recipient cannot spend the funds. No Protocol-Level Locking: There are no protocol-enforced staking, vesting, or lock-up mechanisms for XMR at the network level.

Unlocking Time

No Scheduled Unlocks: There are no scheduled or protocol-mandated unlock events for the circulating supply.

: The unlock time for a transaction is set by the sender and can be checked using wallet commands. Once the specified block height or time is reached, the XMR becomes spendable. No Scheduled Unlocks: There are no scheduled or protocol-mandated unlock events for the circulating supply.

Summary Table

Aspect Details Issuance Mechanism PoW mining, tail emission (0.6 XMR/block, 2 min/block, perpetual) Allocation Mechanism 100% mining-based, no pre-mine, no ICO Usage/Incentives Payments, transaction fees, miner rewards; no staking, no governance rights Locking Mechanism Optional transaction-level lock time, no protocol-level locks Unlocking Time Set per transaction by sender; no global unlock schedule

Additional Notes

Privacy by Default : Monero’s privacy features (Ring Signatures, Stealth Addresses, RingCT) make it impossible to analyze address balances or token concentration.

: Monero’s privacy features (Ring Signatures, Stealth Addresses, RingCT) make it impossible to analyze address balances or token concentration. Decentralized Development : The project is maintained by a decentralized group of contributors, with funding from community donations and sponsors.

: The project is maintained by a decentralized group of contributors, with funding from community donations and sponsors. No Superuser Privileges: There are no superuser functions or centralized controls over the token supply or user balances.

Monero’s token economics are designed to maximize privacy, decentralization, and long-term sustainability, with a perpetual incentive for miners and no central points of control or allocation.