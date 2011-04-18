XRP (XRP) Tokenomie
XRP (XRP) Informatie
Ripple is de basisvaluta van het Ripple-netwerk, die door het hele Ripple-netwerk kan circuleren. Het heeft een totale voorraad van 100 miljard en neemt geleidelijk af naarmate het aantal transacties toeneemt. Het bedrijf dat Ripple exploiteert is Ripple Labs (voorheen OpenCoin). Ripple-valuta is de enige gemeenschappelijke valuta in het Ripple-systeem. Het is anders dan andere valuta's in het systeem. Zo kunnen bijvoorbeeld CNY en USD niet worden ingewisseld bij gateways. Met andere woorden, de CNY die is uitgegeven door gateway A kan alleen worden ingewisseld bij gateway A, niet bij gateway B. Anders moet je deze converteren naar CNY van gateway B via een wachtbestelling van het ripple-systeem. Ripple heeft echter helemaal geen dergelijke beperkingen. Het is universeel in het ripple-systeem. Ripple (XRP), net als Bitcoin, is een digitale valuta gebaseerd op wiskunde en cryptografie. Maar wat verschilt van de niet-reële-use Bitcoin, is dat XRP de rol speelt van verbinding en een beveiligingsgarantiefunctie heeft in het Ripple-systeem. Beveiligingsgarantie is onmisbaar, wat inhoudt dat de gateway die deelneemt aan dit protocol een klein bedrag XRP moet vasthouden.
XRP (XRP) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor XRP (XRP), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Diepgaande tokenstructuur van XRP (XRP)
Duik dieper in hoe XRP tokens worden uitgegeven, toegewezen en ontgrendeld. In dit gedeelte worden de belangrijkste aspecten van de economische structuur van de token belicht: nut, prikkels en vesting.
Overview
XRP is the native token of the XRP Ledger (XRPL), a blockchain protocol designed for fast, energy-efficient cross-border payments and digital asset management. The token economics of XRP are defined by its unique issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, and locking mechanisms, as well as a transparent unlocking schedule.
Issuance Mechanism
- Fixed Supply: XRP was created with a fixed total supply of 100 billion tokens at the inception of the XRPL in June 2012. No new XRP will ever be created, making it a deflationary asset over time due to its burn mechanism.
- Consensus Model: The XRPL uses a consensus protocol based on Byzantine Fault Tolerance, not Proof-of-Work or Proof-of-Stake, so there is no mining or staking-based issuance.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Description
|Amount (XRP)
|% of Total Supply
|Unlock Mechanism
|Unlock Start
|Unlock Frequency
|Founders
|Chris Larsen (9.5B), Jed McCaleb (9.5B), Arthur Britto (1B)
|20,000,000,000
|20%
|Instant
|2012-06-01
|One-time
|Ripple (initial)
|Allocated to Ripple Labs for ecosystem and company use
|24,800,000,000
|24.8%
|Instant
|2012-06-01
|One-time
|Ripple (escrow)
|Placed in escrow in Dec 2017, released monthly
|55,000,000,000
|55%
|Monthly
|2017-12-01
|1B/month
|Airdrop
|Distributed to early users
|200,000,000
|0.2%
|Instant
|2012-06-01
|One-time
- Founders: 20% of the supply was allocated to the three founders, with instant unlock at network launch.
- Ripple Labs: 80% of the supply was allocated to Ripple Labs, with 55 billion XRP placed in escrow in December 2017. The remaining 24.8 billion XRP was distributed, sold, or held by Ripple.
- Airdrop: 0.2% was distributed via airdrop at launch.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Transaction Fees: All transactions on the XRPL require a small fee paid in XRP. These fees are burned, reducing the total supply over time.
- Reserves: Accounts must hold a minimum of 10 XRP to interact with the network, with additional reserves required for certain features (e.g., trust lines).
- Escrow and Payment Channels: The XRPL supports conditional payments (escrow) and payment channels for asynchronous, near-instant transactions.
- No Staking Rewards: XRP holders and network participants do not earn rewards, fees, or additional tokens simply by holding or using XRP.
- Acquisition: XRP can be acquired via centralized exchanges; there was no ICO or public sale.
Locking Mechanism
- Escrow Contracts: In December 2017, Ripple Labs locked 55 billion XRP in on-chain escrow contracts. Each month, 1 billion XRP is released for Ripple’s use. Unused XRP is re-escrowed for future release, ensuring a predictable and gradual increase in circulating supply.
- User Escrow: The XRPL allows any user to lock XRP in escrow, releasing it only when specific conditions are met.
Unlocking Time
- Ripple Escrow Unlocks: 1 billion XRP is unlocked each month for Ripple’s use. Any unused XRP is returned to escrow and scheduled for release in the next available month without a scheduled unlock.
- Founders and Airdrop: These allocations were unlocked instantly at network launch in June 2012.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|100B XRP created at genesis; no further issuance
|Allocation
|20% founders (instant), 80% Ripple (24.8% instant, 55% escrowed), 0.2% airdrop
|Usage
|Transaction fees (burned), network reserves, escrow, payment channels, no staking rewards
|Incentives
|No direct incentives for holding or using XRP
|Locking
|55B XRP in Ripple escrow (monthly unlocks), user-initiated escrow available
|Unlocking
|1B XRP/month from Ripple escrow since Dec 2017; instant for founders/airdrop
Additional Notes
- Deflationary Pressure: The burn mechanism for transaction fees means the total supply of XRP will decrease over time.
- Market Impact: The structured monthly unlock from escrow is designed to prevent sudden large increases in circulating supply, supporting market stability.
- Ecosystem Grants: Ripple Labs has used part of its allocation to fund ecosystem development, including grants to projects building on XRPL.
This comprehensive structure ensures transparency, gradual supply release, and a focus on long-term ecosystem growth, while minimizing risks of sudden market shocks or inflation.
XRP (XRP) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van XRP (XRP) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal XRP tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel XRP tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van XRP begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van XRP token verkennen!
Hoe koop je XRP?
Wil je XRP (XRP) toevoegen aan je portfolio? MEXC ondersteunt verschillende methoden om XRP te kopen, waaronder creditcards, bankoverschrijvingen en peer-to-peer handel. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent, MEXC maakt het kopen van crypto eenvoudig en veilig.
XRP (XRP) Prijsgeschiedenis
Door de XRP prijsgeschiedenis te analyseren, krijgen gebruikers inzicht in eerdere marktbewegingen, belangrijke ondersteunings-/weerstandsniveaus en volatiliteitspatronen. Of je nu de hoogste koersen ooit wilt volgen of trends wilt identificeren, historische gegevens vormen een cruciaal onderdeel van prijsvoorspellingen en technische analyses.
Prijsvoorspelling van XRP
Wil je weten waar je XRP naartoe gaat? Onze XRP prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Waarom zou je voor MEXC kiezen?
MEXC is een van de grootste cryptobeurzen ter wereld en wordt vertrouwd door miljoenen gebruikers wereldwijd. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent: MEXC is de makkelijkste manier om met crypto te beginnen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.