DOGE (DOGE) Tokenomie
DOGE (DOGE) Informatie
Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency focused on actual utility as a currency. We provide fast block times and very low fees which make Dogecoin suitable for usage in micro-transactions but also as payment option for online shops. Dogecoin has been adopted as such by online retailers and can be used easily as means of consumer to consumer money transfer too.
DOGE (DOGE) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor DOGE (DOGE), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Diepgaande tokenstructuur van DOGE (DOGE)
Duik dieper in hoe DOGE tokens worden uitgegeven, toegewezen en ontgrendeld. In dit gedeelte worden de belangrijkste aspecten van de economische structuur van de token belicht: nut, prikkels en vesting.
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a unique cryptocurrency with a straightforward and transparent token economic model. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Proof-of-Work (PoW) Mining:
Dogecoin is issued exclusively through PoW mining. Miners validate transactions and add new blocks to the blockchain, receiving newly minted DOGE as a reward.
- Block Reward:
The block reward is permanently fixed at 10,000 DOGE per block. Blocks are produced approximately every minute.
- Inflationary Supply:
There is no maximum cap on the total supply of DOGE. Instead, Dogecoin has a fixed annual issuance of 5 billion coins, which causes the inflation rate to decrease over time as the total supply grows. This design is intended to encourage spending and utility rather than hoarding.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Mechanism/Details
|Initial Distribution
|100% distributed via PoW mining; no pre-mine, ICO, or team allocation
|Ongoing Distribution
|All new DOGE is distributed to miners as block rewards and transaction fees
|Team/Advisor Allocation
|None; no tokens reserved for founders, team, or advisors
|Centralized Holdings
|As of May 2024, the top 10 addresses hold ~45% of supply; top 1% hold >95%
- No Centralized Allocation:
There were no tokens allocated to the project team, advisors, or through private sales. All DOGE in circulation has been or will be earned by miners.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
-
Primary Uses:
- Peer-to-peer payments and value transfer
- Tipping and microtransactions, especially in online communities
- Payment for goods and services (adopted by some merchants and platforms)
- Settlement of network transaction fees
- Rewarding miners for securing the network
-
Incentives:
- Miners are incentivized by the fixed block reward and transaction fees.
- The inflationary model ensures ongoing miner participation and network security.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Locking Mechanism:
Dogecoin does not implement any token locking or vesting mechanisms. All mined DOGE is immediately liquid and transferable.
- Unlocking Time:
Not applicable, as there are no locked or vested tokens in the Dogecoin ecosystem.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed 10,000 DOGE per block (PoW mining), ~1 block/minute, ~5B DOGE/year
|Allocation
|100% to miners; no pre-mine, ICO, or team allocation
|Usage
|Payments, tipping, transaction fees, miner rewards
|Incentives
|Miner block rewards and transaction fees
|Locking/Unlocking
|None; all DOGE is immediately liquid upon mining
|Supply Cap
|None; inflationary with diminishing rate as supply grows
Additional Insights
- Concentration Risk:
Dogecoin’s supply is highly concentrated, with the top 1% of addresses holding over 95% of the circulating supply as of 2022. This centralization poses risks related to market manipulation and large sell-offs.
- No Token Unlocks:
There are no scheduled or historical token unlocks, vesting schedules, or lockups in Dogecoin’s design.
- Network Security:
The perpetual issuance is intended to maintain miner incentives and network security, unlike capped-supply coins that may face security challenges as block rewards diminish.
References
- For more on Dogecoin’s inflation and supply: Dogecoin Inflation - Dogepedia
- For a discussion on supply cap: Can you put a cap on Dogecoin? - Dogepedia
Dogecoin’s token economics are simple, transparent, and designed to promote utility and ongoing network security, with no complex vesting, locking, or allocation schemes.
DOGE (DOGE) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van DOGE (DOGE) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal DOGE tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel DOGE tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van DOGE begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van DOGE token verkennen!
Hoe koop je DOGE?
Wil je DOGE (DOGE) toevoegen aan je portfolio? MEXC ondersteunt verschillende methoden om DOGE te kopen, waaronder creditcards, bankoverschrijvingen en peer-to-peer handel. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent, MEXC maakt het kopen van crypto eenvoudig en veilig.
DOGE (DOGE) Prijsgeschiedenis
Door de DOGE prijsgeschiedenis te analyseren, krijgen gebruikers inzicht in eerdere marktbewegingen, belangrijke ondersteunings-/weerstandsniveaus en volatiliteitspatronen. Of je nu de hoogste koersen ooit wilt volgen of trends wilt identificeren, historische gegevens vormen een cruciaal onderdeel van prijsvoorspellingen en technische analyses.
Prijsvoorspelling van DOGE
Wil je weten waar je DOGE naartoe gaat? Onze DOGE prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Waarom zou je voor MEXC kiezen?
MEXC is een van de grootste cryptobeurzen ter wereld en wordt vertrouwd door miljoenen gebruikers wereldwijd. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent: MEXC is de makkelijkste manier om met crypto te beginnen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.