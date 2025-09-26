MEXC-beurs
Cryptonieuws
2025-09-26 Friday
Cryptonieuws
Geniet van het laatste cryptonieuws en marktupdates
Is Tom Lee Pumping ETH For Whales?
The post Is Tom Lee Pumping ETH For Whales? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Controversial Ethereum Price Predictions: Is Tom Lee Pumping ETH For Whales?
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 12:33
SEC Approves Hashdex ETF with XRP and SOL Included in Index
SEC approves Hashdex ETF expansion to include XRP and Solana (SOL), diversifying its portfolio alongside Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum for investors. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the expansion of Hashdex's Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF. The approval now allows the fund to include XRP and Solana (SOL) alongside Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/26 12:30
Stablecoin Market Could Reach $4 Trillion by 2030, Citi Says in Revised Forecast
The stablecoin market is expanding faster than expected, with issuance volumes rising from about $200 billion at the start of 2025 to $280 billion as of Thursday, according to a report by Citi. The bank has lifted its 2030 forecast for stablecoin issuance to $1.9 trillion in its base case and $4 trillion in a bull case, up from $1.6 trillion and $3.7 trillion respectively. If stablecoins circulate at a velocity comparable to fiat currencies, they could support up to $100 trillion in annual transactions by 2030 under the base scenario and double that in the bull case. Citi argued this growth reflects blockchain's "ChatGPT moment" as digitally native companies lead adoption in real-world commerce. Yet the report suggests stablecoins may not dominate all on-chain finance. Bank tokens — such as tokenized deposits — could ultimately see higher transaction volumes, driven by corporate demand for regulatory safeguards, real-time settlement and embedded compliance. A small migration of traditional banking rails on-chain, Citi estimated, could push bank token turnover beyond $100 trillion by the end of the decade. The forecast also underscored the continued role of the U.S. dollar. Most on-chain money remains dollar-denominated, fueling demand for Treasuries, though hubs like Hong Kong and the UAE are emerging as centers of experimentation. Citi framed the rise of stablecoins not as a battle to replace banks but as part of a broader reimagining of financial infrastructure. Different forms of digital money — stablecoins, bank tokens and CBDCs — are likely to coexist, each finding its niche.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 12:17
4 Top Cryptos to Join in 2025 That Could Deliver Insane ROI – Whales Are Quietly Loading Up Right Now
The crypto market thrives on hype cycles, narratives, and big opportunities. As new projects rise, communities form around them, driving adoption and market momentum. Investors seeking the top crypto to invest in 2025 are looking for tokens that carry both utility and cultural significance. From new meme coins sparking viral buzz to NFT collections evolving
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/26 12:15
Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026
Nine major European banks have joined forces to launch a euro-denominated stablecoin. They are aiming to challenge the dominance of US-based stablecoins like USDT and USDC. This stablecoin, fully compliant with the EU's MiCA, will offer faster, low-cost payments by 2026.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/26 12:00
Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $251 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of outflows.
PANews reported on September 26th that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $251 million on September 25th, Eastern Time, marking the fourth consecutive day of net outflows. Fidelity FETH saw a net outflow of $158 million, with a cumulative net inflow of $2.586 billion; Grayscale ETHE saw a net outflow of $30.2657 million, with a cumulative net outflow of $4.592 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF is US$25.591 billion, and its net assets account for 5.46% of the total market value of Ethereum, with a historical cumulative net inflow of US$13.373 billion.
PANews
2025/09/26 11:58
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $258 million yesterday, while BlackRock IBIT saw a net inflow against the trend.
PANews reported on September 26th that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $258 million on September 25th, Eastern Time. BlackRock's IBIT saw a net inflow of $79.6979 million, bringing its total inflow to $60.856 billion. Fidelity's FBTC saw a net outflow of $115 million, bringing its total inflow to $12.224 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETF is US$144.352 billion, and the net assets account for 6.64% of the total market value of Bitcoin, with a historical cumulative net inflow of US$57.233 billion.
PANews
2025/09/26 11:57
Bitwise Bids for Spot Hyperliquid ETF Amid DEX Competition
In a move reflecting the growing intersection of traditional finance and blockchain innovation, asset manager Bitwise has filed plans to introduce an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the token associated with the Hyperliquid decentralized exchange (DEX). This initiative marks a significant step toward
Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/26 11:56
XRP Slump Worsens, Sheds 4% — Analyst Says Coin Can Rebound When This Happens
XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) deepened its decline Thursday as cryptocurrencies tumbled amid growing macroeconomic uncertainty.read more
Coinstats
2025/09/26 11:52
Two brothers kidnapped a Minnesota family at gunpoint and stole $8 million in cryptocurrency
Two brothers from Texas have been arrested after a Minnesota family was kidnapped at gunpoint and forced to transfer $8 million in cryptocurrency. Authorities said the ordeal lasted nine hours before law enforcement intervened and the suspects fled the state. Kidnappers hold the family at gunpoint Prosecutors identified the men as Raymond Christian Garcia, 23, […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/26 11:50
