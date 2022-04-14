Avalanche (AVAX) Tokenomie
Avalanche (AVAX) Informatie
Avalanche is het snelste smart contracts platform in de blockchain industrie, gemeten aan de hand van de tijd tot definitieve afhandeling, en heeft de meeste validators die de activiteiten van een proof-of-stake protocol veiligstellen. Avalanche is razendsnel, kostenefficiënt en duurzaam. Elke smart contract-geactiveerde applicatie kan concurrenten overtreffen op Avalanche.
Avalanche (AVAX) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Avalanche (AVAX), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Diepgaande tokenstructuur van Avalanche (AVAX)
Duik dieper in hoe AVAX tokens worden uitgegeven, toegewezen en ontgrendeld. In dit gedeelte worden de belangrijkste aspecten van de economische structuur van de token belicht: nut, prikkels en vesting.
Avalanche (AVAX) is the native token of the Avalanche network, designed to power its multi-chain, high-throughput, and low-latency blockchain ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Genesis Supply & Cap: AVAX has a capped supply of 720 million tokens. At genesis, 360 million AVAX were minted.
- Ongoing Issuance: New AVAX is minted as staking rewards for validators and delegators. The protocol mints AVAX at the end of each staking period, offsetting tokens burned as transaction fees. The emission rate is designed to keep AVAX inflationary until the cap is reached, but the burn mechanism (all transaction fees are burned) can offset this inflation.
- Staking Rewards: The total allocation for staking rewards is 360 million AVAX (50% of the initial supply). The actual reward rate depends on the proportion of AVAX staked and the duration of staking. Staking for the maximum period (1 year) yields higher rewards than the minimum (2 weeks), incentivizing longer-term network security.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial AVAX supply was distributed as follows:
|Allocation Category
|AVAX (millions)
|% of Initial Supply
|Vesting/Lockup Details
|Staking Rewards
|360.00
|50.00%
|Distributed over at least 10 years
|Public Sale
|72.00
|10.00%
|1-year or 18-month vesting, quarterly unlocks for most options
|Project Team
|72.00
|10.00%
|4-year vesting
|Avalanche Foundation
|66.67
|9.26%
|10-year vesting
|Community & Development Endowment
|50.40
|7.00%
|1-year vesting
|Strategic Partners
|36.00
|5.00%
|4-year vesting
|Airdrop
|18.00
|2.50%
|4-year vesting
|Testnet Incentives
|~2.02
|0.28%
|1-year lockup
- Public Sale: Conducted in July 2020, with KYC/AML, three purchase options, and varying vesting schedules.
- Airdrops & Incentives: Ongoing airdrops (e.g., for bridge users), liquidity mining (Avalanche Rush), and ecosystem grants.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Staking: AVAX is staked to secure the network. Validators must self-stake at least 2,000 AVAX; delegators can stake a minimum of 25 AVAX. Staking periods range from 2 weeks to 1 year. Validators and delegators earn rewards based on their stake and performance (validators must be online and correct at least 80% of the time).
- Transaction Fees: All network fees are paid in AVAX and are burned, reducing circulating supply and offsetting inflation.
- Governance: AVAX will be used for on-chain governance (not yet live as of late 2024), allowing validators and tokenholders to propose and vote on network parameters.
- DeFi, NFTs, and Subnets: AVAX is used as collateral, for liquidity mining, and as a base asset in DeFi protocols, NFT marketplaces, and custom Avalanche subnets.
- Ecosystem Incentives: Programs like Avalanche Rush, Multiverse, and Memecoin Rush distribute AVAX to incentivize liquidity, development, and community engagement.
Locking Mechanism
- Vesting Schedules: Most allocations (team, foundation, partners, airdrops) are subject to multi-year vesting with periodic unlocks (quarterly or annually).
- Staking Lockup: Staked AVAX is locked for the chosen staking period (2 weeks to 1 year). Locked tokens cannot be transferred but can be used for staking.
- Programmatic Unlocks: The Avalanche Foundation and other stakeholders follow a programmatic unlock schedule, with tokens automatically unlocking at set intervals. The Foundation typically re-stakes unlocked tokens, keeping them out of circulating supply.
Unlocking Time
- Public Sale: 1-year or 18-month vesting with quarterly unlocks; 10% available at mainnet launch for some options.
- Team: 4-year vesting.
- Foundation: 10-year vesting, with ~9.5 million AVAX unlocking every three months until August 2024, then ~1.7 million every three months until July 2030.
- Community/Development: 1-year vesting.
- Strategic Partners & Airdrops: 4-year vesting.
- Testnet Incentives: 1-year lockup.
Staking Parameters Table
|Parameter
|Validator
|Delegator
|Minimum Stake
|2,000 AVAX
|25 AVAX
|Minimum Staking Period
|2 weeks
|2 weeks
|Maximum Staking Period
|1 year
|1 year
|Minimum Delegation Fee
|2%
|N/A
|Max Validator Weight
|3M AVAX or 5x self-stake
|N/A
Additional Notes
- No Slashing: Avalanche does not slash staked tokens for validator misbehavior, but non-performing validators forfeit rewards.
- Decentralization: No superusers; validators secure the network, and governance is planned to be decentralized.
- Ecosystem Growth: TVL in Avalanche DeFi has shown robust growth, with AVAX being central to DeFi, NFT, and gaming applications.
Summary Table: AVAX Tokenomics
|Aspect
|Details
|Supply Cap
|720 million AVAX
|Genesis Mint
|360 million AVAX
|Ongoing Issuance
|Staking rewards, offset by fee burns
|Allocation
|Staking (50%), Public Sale (10%), Team (10%), Foundation (9.26%), Others (see above)
|Usage
|Staking, fees, governance (future), DeFi, NFTs, subnets
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, liquidity mining, airdrops, grants
|Locking
|Multi-year vesting, staking lockups
|Unlocking
|Programmatic, quarterly/annual, per allocation
|Staking Period
|2 weeks (min) to 1 year (max)
|Validator Min Stake
|2,000 AVAX
|Delegator Min Stake
|25 AVAX
|Fee Mechanism
|All fees burned
|Governance
|Planned, not yet live (as of late 2024)
Implications and Nuances
- Incentive Alignment: The combination of staking rewards, fee burns, and vesting schedules aligns incentives for long-term participation and network security.
- Deflationary Pressure: Fee burning can create deflationary pressure, especially as network usage grows.
- Ecosystem Growth: Ongoing incentive programs and grants have driven DeFi, NFT, and gaming adoption, as reflected in the rising TVL.
- Governance Evolution: The planned on-chain governance will further decentralize control and allow the community to adjust economic parameters.
Avalanche’s token economics are designed to balance security, decentralization, and ecosystem growth, with a transparent and predictable unlock schedule and a strong focus on incentivizing long-term participation.
Avalanche (AVAX) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Avalanche (AVAX) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal AVAX tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel AVAX tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van AVAX begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van AVAX token verkennen!
