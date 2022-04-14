The AI Prophecy (ACT) Tokenomie
The AI Prophecy (ACT) Informatie
ACT is a meme coin.
The AI Prophecy (ACT) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor The AI Prophecy (ACT), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Diepgaande tokenstructuur van The AI Prophecy (ACT)
Duik dieper in hoe ACT tokens worden uitgegeven, toegewezen en ontgrendeld. In dit gedeelte worden de belangrijkste aspecten van de economische structuur van de token belicht: nut, prikkels en vesting.
Overview
Acet (ACT) is a cryptocurrency deployed on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), with a focus on community-driven value and decentralized finance applications. The token's economic model is designed to foster organic growth, incentivize participation, and ensure long-term sustainability. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: The ACT token started with an initial supply of zero. Tokens are created through a smart contract by those who wish to hold them, emphasizing a demand-driven, community-centric creation process.
- Current Total Supply: As of the latest data, the total supply is 2,235,000,000 ACT.
- Issuance Process: There is no evidence of a fixed or inflationary issuance schedule. Instead, tokens are minted as users interact with the smart contract, making the supply responsive to actual demand and participation.
2. Allocation Mechanism
- No Traditional Pre-Allocation: Unlike many projects, ACT does not appear to have a traditional allocation breakdown (e.g., team, investors, ecosystem, etc.) at genesis. All tokens are created through user interaction with the contract.
- Community-Driven Creation: Every ACT token is created by users providing valuable assets to the smart contract, ensuring that all tokens in circulation have been backed by user action or value contribution.
- Transparency: All token creation and supply data are verifiable on-chain via BSCScan and other block explorers.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility: ACT is designed as a multi-purpose token within the Acet ecosystem, with use cases including:
- Participation in DeFi protocols and games (e.g., ACT BINGO, RPS FIGHT, MINING PRO).
- Staking, voting, and governance within the Acet platform.
- Access to exclusive community events and merchandise.
- Incentives: The tokenomics are structured to reward active participation:
- Users who create ACT tokens by interacting with the smart contract are directly contributing to the ecosystem and are incentivized through potential appreciation and utility.
- Community engagement is further encouraged through events, tournaments, and reward pools.
4. Locking Mechanism
- No Explicit Locking/Unlocking Schedule: There is no evidence of a formal vesting or locking mechanism for ACT tokens. Since tokens are minted on-demand by users, there are no pre-allocated tokens subject to lockups or vesting cliffs.
- Voluntary Locking: Users may choose to lock or stake their ACT tokens in various DeFi products or pools within the Acet ecosystem to earn additional rewards or participate in governance, but this is voluntary and not protocol-mandated.
5. Unlocking Time
- No Scheduled Unlocks: Because ACT tokens are not pre-allocated or subject to vesting, there are no scheduled unlock events. All tokens in circulation have been created and are immediately liquid and transferable.
- On-Chain Transparency: The supply and distribution can be tracked in real-time on BSCScan and other analytics platforms.
6. Tokenomics Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Initial Supply
|0 (zero)
|Current Supply
|2,235,000,000 ACT
|Issuance
|Minted on-demand via smart contract by users
|Allocation
|100% community/user-driven; no pre-mine, no team/investor allocation
|Usage
|DeFi, games, staking, governance, community events, merchandise
|Incentives
|Participation rewards, event rewards, staking yields (where applicable)
|Locking
|No protocol-mandated lockups; voluntary staking/locking in ecosystem products
|Unlocking
|No vesting/unlock schedule; all tokens are liquid upon creation
7. Implications and Analysis
- Decentralization: The ACT model is highly decentralized, with no central allocation or vesting, reducing risks of large unlock events or team/investor dumps.
- Demand-Driven Supply: The supply grows only as users interact with the protocol, aligning incentives and reducing inflationary pressures.
- Transparency: All token creation and supply changes are on-chain and auditable.
- Limitations: The lack of a formal allocation or vesting schedule may limit the ability to fund long-term development or incentivize core contributors unless addressed through other mechanisms.
8. Additional Resources
- Acet Official Website
- ACT Token on BSCScan
- Acet Whitepaper (EN)
- Acet Gitbook
9. Conclusion
Acet (ACT) represents a unique approach to token economics, prioritizing community-driven issuance and utility over traditional pre-allocation and vesting. This model fosters organic growth and aligns incentives with actual user participation, but it also places the onus on the community to drive development and ecosystem expansion. Stakeholders should monitor on-chain activity and community engagement to assess the long-term sustainability of this model.
The AI Prophecy (ACT) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van The AI Prophecy (ACT) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal ACT tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel ACT tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van ACT begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van ACT token verkennen!
