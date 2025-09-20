Pine Pris (PINE)
-0.00%
-1.56%
-0.90%
-0.90%
Pine (PINE) sanntidsprisen er $0.0027196. I løpet av de siste 24 timene har PINE blitt handlet mellom et bunnivå på $ 0.00270363 og et toppnivå på $ 0.00276481, noe som viser aktiv markedsvolatilitet. Den rekordhøye prisen til PINE er $ 0.738236, mens den rekordlave prisen er $ 0.00116283.
Når det gjelder kortsiktig ytelse, har PINE endret seg med -0.00% i løpet av den siste timen, -1.56% over 24 timer og -0.90% i løpet av de siste 7 dagene. Dette gir deg en rask oversikt over de siste pristrendene og markedsdynamikken på MEXC.
Nåværende markedsverdi på Pine er $ 59.59K, med et 24-timers handelsvolum på --. Den sirkulerende forsyningen på PINE er 21.90M, med en total tilgang på 198419407.0. Den fullt utvannede verdsettelsen (FDV) er $ 539.86K.
I løpet av i dag er prisendringen på Pine til USD ble $ 0.
I løpet av de siste 30 dagene har prisendringen på Pine til USD ble $ +0.0000667914.
I løpet av de siste 60 dagene har prisendringen på Pine til USD ble $ +0.0004993838.
I løpet av de siste 90 dagene har prisendringen på Pine til USD ble $ +0.0008224396402399745.
|Periode
|Endring (USD)
|Endring (%)
|I dag
|$ 0
|-1.56%
|30 dager
|$ +0.0000667914
|+2.46%
|60 dager
|$ +0.0004993838
|+18.36%
|90 dager
|$ +0.0008224396402399745
|+43.35%
The native cryptographically-secured fungible protocol token of Pine (ticker symbol $PINE) is a transferable representation of attributed governance and utility functions specified in the protocol/code of Pine, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token thereon. $PINE functions as the native governance token, access token, and economic incentives which will be distributed to encourage users to exert efforts towards contribution and participation in the ecosystem on Pine, thereby creating a mutually beneficial system where every participant is fairly compensated for its efforts. $PINE is an integral and indispensable part of Pine, because without $PINE, there would be no incentive for users to expend resources to participate in activities or provide services for the benefit of the entire ecosystem on Pine. Given that additional $PINE will be awarded to a user based only on its actual usage, activity and efforts made on Pine and/or proportionate to the frequency and volume of transactions, users of Pine and/or holders of $PINE which did not actively participate will not receive any $PINE incentives. $PINE Holders will have control over the PineDAO which governs both the Pine protocol and the Pine Platform and manages their future development. $PINE would allow holders to propose and vote on on-chain governance proposals to determine future features and/or parameters of Pine, with voting weight calculated in proportion to the tokens staked (the right to vote is restricted solely to voting on features of Pine; it does not entitle $PINE holders to vote on the operation and management of the Company, its affiliates, or their assets or the disposition of such assets to token holders, or select the board of directors of these entities, or determine the development direction of these entities, nor does $PINE constitute any equity interest in any of these entities or any collective investment scheme; the arrangement is not intended to be any form of joint venture or partnership). For example, users may propose usage of the PineDAO Treasury (which holds protocol funds) for platform/protocol maintenance, enhancements, grants, strategic partnership budgets, governance initiatives and other incentive programs. After governance launch there will be no individual or corporate entity or other active promoter, sponsor, or group or affiliated party that maintains sole control over Pine. Pine itself is simply a blockchain protocol that, by design, does not offer any resources for utilisation As such, in order for the protocol to perform its core function as a NFT liquidity protocol, users would need to be incentivised to deposit assets in the borrowing liquidity pools to provide liquidity for loans. As their reward, these liquidity providers which help to promote adoption of Pine by staking or including assets to liquidity pools in exchange for LP tokens would be rewarded with $PINE, according to each user's relative contribution after various adjustment and correction parameters. By distributing $PINE in this manner, it ensures that the governance token will be distributed primarily to key network contributors and allow them to have a say in protocol parameters. Likewise, users which deposit their NFTs and take out loans may also participate in the user incentive programs. $PINE functions as a loyalty membership point, so users will be classified into different loyalty tiers based on the amount of $PINE held, user activity, and/or volume of transactions. $PINE Holders will get exclusive access to tier-based special perks and access rights, some examples are exclusive first rights to buy certain liquidated NFT assets, interest rate or service fee discount for borrowing, or achieving seniority in the platform which will allow the lender to charge more favourable interest rates on loans.
MEXC er den ledende kryptovalutabørsen som er klarert av over 10 millioner brukere over hele verden. Den er kjent som børsen med det bredeste tokenutvalget, de raskeste tokenoppføringene og de laveste handelsgebyrene i markedet. Bli med i MEXC nå for å oppleve topplikviditet og de mest konkurransedyktige gebyrene på markedet!
Hvor mye vil Pine (PINE) være verdt i USD morgen, neste uke eller neste måned? Hva kan aktivaene dine Pine (PINE) verdsettes til i 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 – eller til og med om 10 eller 20 år? Bruk vårt prisprediksjonsverktøy for å utforske både kortsiktige og langsiktige prognoser for Pine.
Sjekk Pineprisprognosen nå!
Å forstå tokenomics bak Pine (PINE) kan gi dypere innsikt i dens langsiktige verdi og vekstpotensial. Fra hvordan tokens distribueres til hvordan forsyningen administreres, tokenomics avslører kjernestrukturen i et prosjekts økonomi. Lær om PINE tokenets omfattende tokenomics nå!
|Tid (UTC+8)
|Type
|Informasjon
|09-19 14:44:00
|Bransjeoppdateringer
Some public chain tokens show strength, IMX 24-hour increase reaches 16.3%
|09-19 12:40:00
|Bransjeoppdateringer
Altcoin Season Index reports 76, remaining in the "Altcoin Season" zone for two consecutive days
|09-19 11:35:00
|Bransjeoppdateringer
MetaMask Confirms Token Launch, Parent Company CEO Says It Will Come "Earlier Than Expected"
|09-18 11:44:00
|Bransjeoppdateringer
Fed cuts interest rates by 25 basis points, altcoins rise broadly, APX surges over 309% in 24 hours
|09-18 03:09:00
|Bransjeoppdateringer
Data: Today Bitcoin recorded the second-largest daily inflow of 2025, with 29,685 BTC flowing into accumulation addresses
|09-16 14:49:00
|Bransjeoppdateringer
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $359 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $259 million
Kryptovalutapriser er underlagt høy markedsrisiko og prisvolatilitet. Du bør investere i prosjekter og produkter som du er kjent med og hvor du forstår risikoen. Du bør nøye vurdere din investeringserfaring, økonomiske situasjon, investeringsmål og risikotoleranse og konsultere en uavhengig finansiell rådgiver før du foretar en investering. Dette materialet skal ikke tolkes som økonomisk råd. Tidligere resultater er ikke en pålitelig indikator på fremtidig ytelse. Verdien av investeringen din kan gå ned så vel som opp, og det kan hende du ikke får tilbake beløpet du investerte. Du er alene ansvarlig for investeringsbeslutningene dine. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for eventuelle tap du måtte pådra deg. For mer informasjon, se våre vilkår for bruk og risikoadvarsel. Vær også oppmerksom på at data knyttet til den ovennevnte kryptovalutaen presentert her (for eksempel gjeldende live-pris) er basert på tredjepartskilder. De presenteres for deg på "som de er"-basis og kun for informasjonsformål, uten representasjon eller garanti av noe slag. Lenker gitt til tredjepartssider er heller ikke under MEXCs kontroll. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for påliteligheten og nøyaktigheten til slike tredjepartssider og deres innhold.