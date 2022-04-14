Efinity (EFI) tokenomics
Efinity (EFI) Informasjon
Efinity is an blockchain for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) developed by Enjin. Enjin pioneered the NFT industry in 2017, authoring ERC-1155, the groundbreaking NFT token standard, and launching the first NFT creation platform.
Efinity is the world’s cross-chain NFT blockchain. Powered by the deflationary Efinity Token (EFI), the network is environmentally friendly, scalable, and built for games, apps, enterprises, and creators to deliver their own non-fungible tokens to mainstream audiences.
Built on Polkadot in partnership with Parity Technologies and the Web3 Foundation, Efinity is a new blockchain that's purpose-built for NFTs. It's a token highway designed to enable a specific kind of future—where NFTs are as widespread and easy to use as smartphones today.
Featuring transaction fee delegation, smart contracts, fuel tanks, crafting, discrete accounts, instant swaps, native multisig, price discovery, cross-chain marketplaces, and a NFT launchpad. Efinity’s transactions are confirmed in 6 seconds and scale to 1000 TPS; in comparison, the Ethereum network currently runs at around 15 TPS.
Efinity will enable NFTs to be utilized by virtually any industry, unlocking trillions of dollars in currently illiquid and unique real-world and digital assets.
Efinity is developed as a parachain on Polkadot, the next-generation, fully decentralized network that is solving the largest issues facing blockchains today, including interoperability, scalability, speed, security, privacy, developability and governance.
Efinity Token (EFI), Efinity’s deflationary token is designed for transaction fees, liquidity, and rewards. Featuring community governance for EFI holders to submit and vote on proposals to steer the future of the network.
Efinity’s network fees, marketplace commissions, cross-chain bridging tolls, and smart contract fees will go towards yield that can be earned by staking and infusing Enjin Coin (ENJ) and participating in trading and discovering NFTs. ENJ is a critical part of the solution, allowing any user to nominate the most efficient collator nodes that run the Efinity blockchain.
Additionally, EFI will be a core utility of NFT.io, a next generation multi-chain NFT launchpad and marketplace. Earned EFI will be required to farm exclusive NFTs and participate in the NFT.io ecosystem
Efinity (EFI) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Utforsk viktige tokenomics- og prisdata for Efinity (EFI), inkludert markedsverdi, tilbudsdetaljer, FDV og prishistorikk. Forstå tokenets nåværende verdi og markedsposisjon med et raskt blikk.
Efinity (EFI) tokenomics: Forklaring av viktige målinger og brukstilfeller
Å forstå tokenomics bak Efinity (EFI) er viktig for å analysere dens langsiktige verdi, bærekraft og potensial.
Viktige målinger og hvordan de beregnes:
Total forsyning:
Det maksimale antallet EFI tokener som har blitt eller noen gang vil bli opprettet.
Sirkulerende forsyning:
Antall tokens som for tiden er tilgjengelige på markedet og i offentlige hender.
Maksimal forsyning:
Den harde grensen for hvor mange EFI tokens som kan finnes totalt.
FDV (fullstendig utvannet verdivurdering):
Beregnet som nåværende pris × maksimal forsyning, som gir en projeksjon av total markedsverdi hvis alle tokener er i omløp.
Inflasjonsrate:
Reflekterer hvor raskt nye tokens introduseres, noe som påvirker knapphet og langsiktig prisbevegelse.
Hvorfor er disse beregningene viktige for tradere?
Høy sirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrenset maksimal forsyning + lav inflasjon = potensial for langsiktig prisøkning.
Transparent tokendistribusjon = bedre tillit til prosjektet og lavere risiko for sentralisert kontroll.
Høy FDV med lav nåværende markedsverdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nå som du forstår EFIs tokenomics, kan du utforske EFI tokenets livepris!
EFI prisforutsigelse
Vil du vite hvor EFI kan være på vei? Vår EFI prisforutsigelsesside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske trender og tekniske indikatorer for å gi et fremtidsrettet perspektiv.
Ansvarsfraskrivelse
Tokenomics-dataene på denne siden er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke nøyaktigheten. Vennligst gjør grundig research før du investerer.