Sei is a Layer 1 optimized for the exchange of digital assets, a fully open source, general purpose blockchain. The advancements Sei has made to the underlying consensus mechanism and transaction processing enables parallel execution, industry-leading finality, and a smooth user experience for apps built on the Sei blockchain.
Overview
Sei (SEI) is the native token of the Sei Network, a high-performance Layer-1 blockchain optimized for digital asset exchange. The SEI token is central to the network’s security, governance, and ecosystem growth, with a total capped supply of 10 billion tokens. Its tokenomics are designed to incentivize long-term participation, decentralization, and sustainable ecosystem development.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 10 billion SEI (fixed cap).
- Initial Distribution: At mainnet launch, a portion of tokens was unlocked, with the remainder subject to multi-year vesting schedules.
- Inflation: A portion of tokens (up to 15% of total supply) is distributed as inflationary rewards to validators over 10 years, supporting network security and participation.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Unlock/Cliff Details
|Ecosystem Reserve
|48%
|27% unlocked at launch, ~46% over next 2 years, 27% over following 7 years (total 9 years vesting)
|Private Sale Investors
|20%
|1-year cliff, then 3-year linear vesting
|Team
|20%
|1-year cliff, then 5-year linear vesting (76% in first 3 years, 24% in next 2 years)
|Foundation
|9%
|22% unlocked at launch, 78% over next 2 years
|Binance Launchpool
|3%
|Fully unlocked at mainnet launch
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Network Fees: SEI is used to pay transaction fees on the Sei blockchain.
- Staking & Security: SEI holders can delegate tokens to validators or run their own validator node, securing the network and earning staking rewards. Staking rewards are distributed pro-rata, minus validator commission.
- Governance: Staked SEI grants voting power for on-chain governance proposals, allowing holders to influence protocol upgrades and parameters.
- Ecosystem Incentives: The Ecosystem Reserve funds grants, airdrops, and incentives for builders, contributors, and users.
- Collateral & DeFi: SEI can be used as native collateral in DeFi applications and for liquidity provision.
- Fee Markets: Users can pay tips to validators for transaction prioritization, with rewards shared with delegators.
- Trading Fees: SEI is used as a fee token for exchanges built on Sei.
4. Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Vesting Schedules: Most allocations (except Binance Launchpool) are subject to multi-year vesting with cliffs and linear unlocks.
- Staking Lock: Staked SEI is subject to a 21-day unbonding period before it can be withdrawn.
- Slashing: Misbehaving validators can be penalized (slashed), burning a portion of staked SEI.
Unlocking Schedule Table
|Allocation
|Unlocking Details
|Ecosystem Reserve
|27% at launch, ~46% over 2 years, 27% over next 7 years (monthly unlocks, cliff at launch)
|Private Sale
|1-year cliff, then 3-year linear vesting (monthly unlocks)
|Team
|1-year cliff, then 5-year linear vesting (76% in first 3 years, 24% in next 2 years, monthly)
|Foundation
|22% at launch, 78% over 2 years (monthly unlocks, cliff at launch)
|Binance Launchpool
|100% at launch
5. Unlocking Timeline
- Start: August 2023 (mainnet launch)
- End: August 2032 (final vesting/unlock for all major allocations)
- Monthly Unlocks: Most allocations unlock monthly after their respective cliffs.
- Cliff Periods: Team and Private Sale allocations have a 1-year cliff before vesting begins.
6. Tokenomics Table
|Category
|% of Supply
|Unlocking Mechanism & Timeline
|Ecosystem Reserve
|48%
|27% at launch, 46% over 2 years, 27% over 7 years (monthly, cliff at launch)
|Private Sale
|20%
|1-year cliff, then 3-year linear vesting (monthly)
|Team
|20%
|1-year cliff, then 5-year linear vesting (76% in first 3 years, 24% in next 2 years, monthly)
|Foundation
|9%
|22% at launch, 78% over 2 years (monthly, cliff at launch)
|Binance Launchpool
|3%
|100% at launch
7. Additional Notes
- No ICO or Community Sale: SEI was not distributed via a public ICO; distribution was through airdrops, launchpool, and private sales.
- Staking APR: As of early 2024, staking APR was ~4.46%, subject to change based on network conditions.
- Governance: Proposals require a minimum deposit (3,500 SEI, or 7,000 SEI for expedited proposals) and a 2-day deposit period (1 day for expedited).
- No Minimums/Maximums: No minimum or maximum for amount staked or number of delegators.
8. Summary Table: Unlocking Mechanisms
|Allocation
|Cliff Period
|Linear Vesting Period
|Unlock Frequency
|Notes
|Ecosystem Reserve
|None
|9 years
|Monthly
|27% at launch, 46% over 2 years, 27% over 7 years
|Private Sale
|1 year
|3 years
|Monthly
|Team
|1 year
|5 years
|Monthly
|76% in first 3 years, 24% in next 2 years
|Foundation
|None
|2 years
|Monthly
|22% at launch, 78% over 2 years
|Binance Launchpool
|None
|None
|N/A
|100% at launch
9. Implications and Analysis
- Long-Term Alignment: The extended vesting schedules for team and investors align incentives with the network’s long-term success.
- Ecosystem Growth: Nearly half the supply is reserved for ecosystem development, supporting grants, incentives, and user growth.
- Decentralization: Staking and governance mechanisms empower the community, while slashing and unbonding periods ensure network security.
- Unlocking Risks: Gradual unlocks help mitigate inflation and price volatility, but large unlock events (especially after cliffs) may impact market dynamics.
10. References
- For further details, see the official Sei Tokenomics Blog and Staking Guide.
In summary:
Sei’s token economics are structured to balance immediate ecosystem needs with long-term sustainability, using a combination of cliffs, linear vesting, and broad-based incentives to foster a robust, decentralized, and innovative blockchain ecosystem.
