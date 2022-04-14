Notcoin (NOT) tokenomics
Notcoin (NOT) Informasjon
Notcoin started as a viral Telegram game that onboarded many users into web3 through a tap-to-earn mining mechanic.
Notcoin (NOT) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Utforsk viktige tokenomics- og prisdata for Notcoin (NOT), inkludert markedsverdi, tilbudsdetaljer, FDV og prishistorikk. Forstå tokenets nåværende verdi og markedsposisjon med et raskt blikk.
Dybdegående tokenstruktur for Notcoin (NOT)
Dykk dypere inn i hvordan NOT tokener utstedes, tildeles og låses opp. Denne delen fremhever viktige aspekter ved tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteverdi, insentiver og overdragelse.
Overview
Based on the latest available data, Notcoin's token economics are characterized by a structured allocation and unlocking schedule, with a focus on long-term ecosystem growth, community incentives, and project stability. The following sections detail the mechanisms for issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking, as well as the timeline for token release.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Coin Offering (ICO): The largest immediate allocation (33% of total supply) is distributed during the ICO phase, providing significant initial liquidity and community participation.
- Progressive Unlocking: The remaining tokens are unlocked in phases, following a linear or staggered release schedule over several years (mid-2025 to mid-2029), ensuring a gradual increase in circulating supply and minimizing the risk of sudden market shocks.
Allocation Mechanism
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Unlocking Approach
|Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
|33%
|Immediate at ICO
|Team
|20%
|Gradual, standard vesting
|Existing Investors
|13%
|Gradual, vested
|Community & Ecosystem Initiatives
|24%
|Phased, ecosystem development
|Ecosystem Fund
|2.4%
|For partnerships/development
|Livestreaming
|3%
|For platform promotion
|Foundation
|2%
|Locked for sustainability
|Liquidity & Exchanges
|2.6%
|For liquidity/trading
- Key Points:
- Team and Investors: Slow unlocking to prevent large token dumps and ensure long-term commitment.
- Community & Ecosystem: Significant allocation to foster growth and incentivize participation.
- Liquidity & Exchanges: Reserved for market operations and trading support.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Ecosystem Growth: Tokens allocated to community and ecosystem initiatives are used to incentivize user participation, development, and platform adoption.
- Team and Investors: Vesting schedules align incentives for long-term contribution and project success.
- Liquidity: Tokens reserved for exchanges ensure healthy market activity and price discovery.
- Foundation and Livestreaming: Support ongoing operations, marketing, and platform sustainability.
Locking Mechanism
- Vesting Schedules: Team and investor tokens are subject to standard vesting periods, with gradual unlocking over several years.
- Foundation and Ecosystem Funds: Locked for extended periods to ensure resources for future development and stability.
- Progressive Unlocking: All categories (except ICO) follow a phased release, with tokens becoming available according to a predetermined schedule.
Unlocking Time
- Timeline: Token unlocking occurs from mid-2025 through mid-2029.
- Linear/Staggered Release: The percentage of unlocked tokens grows steadily, reaching 100% by 2029.
- Immediate Unlock: Only the ICO allocation (33%) is unlocked at launch; all other categories are released over time.
Summary Table: Notcoin Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|ICO (33% immediate), remainder unlocked linearly/staggered over 4 years
|Allocation
|Team (20%), Investors (13%), Community/Ecosystem (24%), Foundation, Liquidity, etc.
|Usage/Incentives
|Ecosystem growth, team retention, liquidity, platform promotion, foundation operations
|Locking
|Vesting for team/investors, long-term locks for foundation/ecosystem, phased unlocks
|Unlocking Time
|Mid-2025 to mid-2029, 100% unlocked by 2029
Analysis and Implications
- Stability and Growth: The vesting and unlocking schedule is designed to minimize market volatility and align incentives for all stakeholders.
- Community Focus: A large portion of tokens is dedicated to ecosystem and community initiatives, supporting long-term adoption and engagement.
- Risk Mitigation: Slow release for team and investors reduces the risk of sudden sell-offs, protecting token value.
- Transparency: The clear allocation and unlocking timeline provide predictability for investors and participants.
Limitations
- No Specific Unlock Dates: While the overall schedule is clear, exact dates for each category's unlocks are not specified in the available data.
- No Detailed Usage Breakdown: Specifics on how community and ecosystem tokens are distributed or used are not detailed.
Conclusion
Notcoin's token economics reflect a balanced approach, prioritizing ecosystem development, long-term commitment, and market stability. The structured allocation and unlocking mechanisms are designed to foster sustainable growth, incentivize participation, and protect token value over time.
Notcoin (NOT) tokenomics: Forklaring av viktige målinger og brukstilfeller
Å forstå tokenomics bak Notcoin (NOT) er viktig for å analysere dens langsiktige verdi, bærekraft og potensial.
Viktige målinger og hvordan de beregnes:
Total forsyning:
Det maksimale antallet NOT tokener som har blitt eller noen gang vil bli opprettet.
Sirkulerende forsyning:
Antall tokens som for tiden er tilgjengelige på markedet og i offentlige hender.
Maksimal forsyning:
Den harde grensen for hvor mange NOT tokens som kan finnes totalt.
FDV (fullstendig utvannet verdivurdering):
Beregnet som nåværende pris × maksimal forsyning, som gir en projeksjon av total markedsverdi hvis alle tokener er i omløp.
Inflasjonsrate:
Reflekterer hvor raskt nye tokens introduseres, noe som påvirker knapphet og langsiktig prisbevegelse.
Hvorfor er disse beregningene viktige for tradere?
Høy sirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrenset maksimal forsyning + lav inflasjon = potensial for langsiktig prisøkning.
Transparent tokendistribusjon = bedre tillit til prosjektet og lavere risiko for sentralisert kontroll.
Høy FDV med lav nåværende markedsverdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nå som du forstår NOTs tokenomics, kan du utforske NOT tokenets livepris!
Hvordan kjøpe NOT
Interessert i å legge til Notcoin (NOT) i porteføljen din? MEXC støtter ulike metoder for å kjøpe NOT, inkludert kredittkort, bankoverføringer og peer-to-peer-handel. Enten du er nybegynner eller proff, gjør MEXC kryptokjøp enkelt og sikkert.
Notcoin (NOT) Prishistorikk
Å analysere prishistorikken til NOT hjelper brukerne med å forstå tidligere markedsbevegelser, viktige støtte-/motstandsnivåer og volatilitetsmønstre. Enten du sporer rekordhøye nivåer eller identifiserer trender, er historiske data en viktig del av prisforutsigelse og teknisk analyse.
NOT prisforutsigelse
Vil du vite hvor NOT kan være på vei? Vår NOT prisforutsigelsesside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske trender og tekniske indikatorer for å gi et fremtidsrettet perspektiv.
Hvorfor bør du velge MEXC?
MEXC er en av verdens ledende kryptobørser, og millioner av brukere verden over stoler på den. Enten du er nybegynner eller proff, så er MEXC den enkleste måten å gjøre kryptovaluta på.
Ansvarsfraskrivelse
Tokenomics-dataene på denne siden er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke nøyaktigheten. Vennligst gjør grundig research før du investerer.
