NEAR (NEAR) tokenomics
NEAR (NEAR) Informasjon
NEAR Protocol is the blockchain for AI. A high-performance, AI-native platform built to power the next generation of decentralized applications and intelligent agents. It provides the infrastructure AI needs to transact, operate, and interact across Web2 and Web3. NEAR combines three core elements: User-Owned AI, which ensures agents act in users’ best interests; Intents and Chain Abstraction, which eliminate blockchain complexity for seamless, goal-driven transactions across chains; and a sharded blockchain architecture that delivers the scalability, speed, and low-cost execution needed for real-world AI and Web3 use. This integrated stack makes NEAR the foundation for building secure, user-owned, AI-native applications at internet scale.
NEAR (NEAR) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Utforsk viktige tokenomics- og prisdata for NEAR (NEAR), inkludert markedsverdi, tilbudsdetaljer, FDV og prishistorikk. Forstå tokenets nåværende verdi og markedsposisjon med et raskt blikk.
Dybdegående tokenstruktur for NEAR (NEAR)
Dykk dypere inn i hvordan NEAR tokener utstedes, tildeles og låses opp. Denne delen fremhever viktige aspekter ved tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteverdi, insentiver og overdragelse.
NEAR Protocol’s token economics are designed to balance network security, incentivize participation, and support ecosystem growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the key mechanisms: issuance, allocation, usage/incentives, locking, and unlocking.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: NEAR launched with an initial supply of 1 billion tokens at its Token Generation Event (TGE) in April 2020.
- Annual Inflation: The protocol employs a fixed ~5% annual inflation rate, resulting in a total supply of approximately 1.23 billion NEAR as of December 2024.
- Distribution of New Tokens:
- 90% of new tokens from inflation are distributed as staking rewards to validators and delegators.
- 10% are allocated to the protocol treasury.
- Deflationary Mechanism: All transaction fees are burned, introducing a deflationary pressure that can offset inflation as network usage increases.
- Dynamic Adjustment: The actual inflation rate can vary based on network activity and staking participation, with the goal of maximizing security while minimizing inflation.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial allocation of NEAR tokens was distributed across various stakeholders and ecosystem initiatives. The table below summarizes the main allocations:
|Allocation Category
|Amount (NEAR)
|% of Initial Supply
|Community Grants & Programs
|172,000,000
|17.2%
|Operations Grants
|114,000,000
|11.4%
|Foundation Endowment
|100,000,000
|10.0%
|Early Ecosystem
|117,000,000
|11.7%
|Pre-seed Round
|21,600,000
|2.16%
|Venture/Private Rounds
|~10,900,000
|~1.09%
|Other (Treasury, etc.)
|Remainder
|-
- Ecosystem Grants: Managed by third-party partners (e.g., Aurora, Proximity Labs, Mintbase) and the NEAR Community Treasury.
- Treasury: As of December 2024, the NEAR Community Treasury holds ~3.49 million NEAR (~0.29% of total supply).
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Staking: NEAR is a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) network. Validators and delegators stake NEAR to secure the network and earn rewards.
- Validator Selection: Determined by a “seat price” auction mechanism, dynamically set by the total staked NEAR.
- Rewards: Distributed per epoch (about twice daily).
- Transaction Fees: Paid in NEAR for all network operations (transactions, smart contract deployment, storage).
- Fee Distribution: 70% of transaction fees are burned; 30% go to smart contract creators involved in the transaction.
- Smart Contract Incentives: Developers earn NEAR when users interact with their contracts.
- Governance (Future): A proposal is under discussion to introduce vote-escrowed NEAR (veNEAR), granting governance power and additional rewards to those who lock their tokens.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: Tokens staked for validation are locked for the duration of the staking period.
- veNEAR (Proposed):
- Users can lock NEAR for veNEAR, a non-transferable governance token.
- Lock duration ranges from 3 to 48 months.
- Voting power increases with longer lock duration (e.g., 1 NEAR locked for 12 months = 1.5 veNEAR; for 48 months = 3 veNEAR).
- veNEAR holders are eligible for additional NEAR rewards, sourced from the protocol treasury.
Unlocking Time
- Staking Unlock: Unstaking NEAR typically requires a waiting period (unstaking delay), after which tokens become liquid.
- veNEAR Unlock (Proposed):
- Minimum lock: 3 months
- Maximum lock: 48 months
- Tokens become available after the lock period ends.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|5% annual inflation, 90% to validators/delegators, 10% to treasury, fees burned
|Allocation
|Community, operations, foundation, early ecosystem, investors, grants, treasury
|Usage/Incentives
|Staking, transaction fees, smart contract rewards, governance (future veNEAR)
|Locking
|Staking lock, proposed veNEAR lock (3–48 months, boosts voting power and rewards)
|Unlocking
|Unstaking delay for staked NEAR; veNEAR unlocks after lock period (3–48 months)
Additional Notes
- Ecosystem Support: NEAR has dedicated significant resources to ecosystem growth, including an $800 million funding initiative for grants, startups, and regional development.
- Governance Evolution: The protocol is moving toward more decentralized capital allocation and governance, with DAOs and community-driven treasuries playing a larger role.
- Sustainability: The combination of inflation, fee burning, and staking incentives is designed to ensure long-term sustainability and security for the network.
For further details, you can explore the official NEAR Protocol documentation and economics blog posts.
NEAR (NEAR) tokenomics: Forklaring av viktige målinger og brukstilfeller
Å forstå tokenomics bak NEAR (NEAR) er viktig for å analysere dens langsiktige verdi, bærekraft og potensial.
Viktige målinger og hvordan de beregnes:
Total forsyning:
Det maksimale antallet NEAR tokener som har blitt eller noen gang vil bli opprettet.
Sirkulerende forsyning:
Antall tokens som for tiden er tilgjengelige på markedet og i offentlige hender.
Maksimal forsyning:
Den harde grensen for hvor mange NEAR tokens som kan finnes totalt.
FDV (fullstendig utvannet verdivurdering):
Beregnet som nåværende pris × maksimal forsyning, som gir en projeksjon av total markedsverdi hvis alle tokener er i omløp.
Inflasjonsrate:
Reflekterer hvor raskt nye tokens introduseres, noe som påvirker knapphet og langsiktig prisbevegelse.
Hvorfor er disse beregningene viktige for tradere?
Høy sirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrenset maksimal forsyning + lav inflasjon = potensial for langsiktig prisøkning.
Transparent tokendistribusjon = bedre tillit til prosjektet og lavere risiko for sentralisert kontroll.
Høy FDV med lav nåværende markedsverdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nå som du forstår NEARs tokenomics, kan du utforske NEAR tokenets livepris!
Hvordan kjøpe NEAR
Interessert i å legge til NEAR (NEAR) i porteføljen din? MEXC støtter ulike metoder for å kjøpe NEAR, inkludert kredittkort, bankoverføringer og peer-to-peer-handel. Enten du er nybegynner eller proff, gjør MEXC kryptokjøp enkelt og sikkert.
NEAR (NEAR) Prishistorikk
Å analysere prishistorikken til NEAR hjelper brukerne med å forstå tidligere markedsbevegelser, viktige støtte-/motstandsnivåer og volatilitetsmønstre. Enten du sporer rekordhøye nivåer eller identifiserer trender, er historiske data en viktig del av prisforutsigelse og teknisk analyse.
NEAR prisforutsigelse
Vil du vite hvor NEAR kan være på vei? Vår NEAR prisforutsigelsesside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske trender og tekniske indikatorer for å gi et fremtidsrettet perspektiv.
Hvorfor bør du velge MEXC?
MEXC er en av verdens ledende kryptobørser, og millioner av brukere verden over stoler på den. Enten du er nybegynner eller proff, så er MEXC den enkleste måten å gjøre kryptovaluta på.
Ansvarsfraskrivelse
Tokenomics-dataene på denne siden er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke nøyaktigheten. Vennligst gjør grundig research før du investerer.