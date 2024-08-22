Jasmy (JASMY) tokenomics
Jasmy (JASMY) Informasjon
Create a data value sharing platform through blockchain distributed storage technology and Jasmy's own data encryption technology.
Jasmy (JASMY) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Utforsk viktige tokenomics- og prisdata for Jasmy (JASMY), inkludert markedsverdi, tilbudsdetaljer, FDV og prishistorikk. Forstå tokenets nåværende verdi og markedsposisjon med et raskt blikk.
Dybdegående tokenstruktur for Jasmy (JASMY)
Dykk dypere inn i hvordan JASMY tokener utstedes, tildeles og låses opp. Denne delen fremhever viktige aspekter ved tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteverdi, insentiver og overdragelse.
Overview
JasmyCoin (JASMY) is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with a maximum supply of 50 billion tokens. Its token economics have evolved over time, with several versions of allocation and distribution plans. As of September 2025, the ecosystem is not yet fully operational, and the primary utility of JasmyCoin is for payment, investment, and trading on exchanges. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Type: Fixed supply, non-inflationary.
- Maximum Supply: 50,000,000,000 JASMY.
- Issuance: All tokens were minted at genesis; there is no ongoing inflation or protocol-based minting.
Allocation Mechanism
JasmyCoin’s allocation has been described in several sources, but the most recent and structured breakdown is as follows:
|Allocation Category
|% of Max Supply
|Amount (JASMY)
|Unlock/Distribution Details
|Ecosystem
|48%
|24,000,000,000
|Locked; distributed as business grows.
|Funds & Institutional Investors
|27%
|13,500,000,000
|Locked; distributed gradually during 2022–2023, daily vesting from Oct 2021.
|Contributors & Community
|20%
|10,000,000,000
|Fully unlocked at token genesis (Oct 2021).
|Incentive Fund
|5%
|2,500,000,000
|Unlocked two years after genesis (from Oct 2023) if specific milestones are achieved (milestones undisclosed).
Note: There are discrepancies in older documents and whitepapers, but the above reflects the latest, most consistent allocation.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Planned Utility:
- Payment of service fees on the Jasmy platform.
- Payment for access to data stored in Jasmy Personal Data Lockers (PDLs).
- Medium of exchange for products/services on Jasmy partner platforms.
- Current Utility (as of Aug 2024):
- The ecosystem is not yet operational; the only utility is for payment, investment, and trading on exchanges.
- No active functions for staking, governance, or earning rewards are available to users.
- No claims on capital, voting rights, or profit-sharing for tokenholders.
Acquisition Methods
- Exchanges: JASMY can be purchased on major centralized (e.g., Binance, Coinbase, Bitget) and decentralized exchanges (e.g., Uniswap).
- Airdrops: Some tokens were distributed via airdrop to ensure liquidity and stimulate investor demand.
- No evidence of ongoing staking or liquidity provision rewards as of the latest update.
Locking Mechanism
- Ecosystem Allocation: Locked and distributed as the business grows; no fixed schedule.
- Funds & Institutional Investors: Locked, with gradual daily vesting and distribution through 2022–2023.
- Incentive Fund: Locked for two years post-genesis, with unlocking contingent on achieving undisclosed milestones.
- Contributors & Community: Fully unlocked at genesis.
Unlocking Time
|Allocation Category
|Unlock Start Date
|Unlocking Mechanism/Notes
|Ecosystem
|Oct 2021
|Instant allocation, but actual distribution is as business grows (no fixed schedule).
|Funds & Institutional Investors
|Oct 2021
|Daily vesting; distributed gradually through 2022–2023.
|Contributors & Community
|Oct 2021
|Fully unlocked at genesis.
|Incentive Fund
|Oct 2023
|Instant unlock after two years, contingent on milestone achievement (details undisclosed).
Circulating Supply and Concentration
- As of Aug 22, 2024: Only ~397.63 million JASMY (~0.8% of max supply) existed on the network.
- As of Sep 8, 2025: Circulating supply is ~48.42 billion JASMY, indicating significant unlocking and distribution since 2024.
- Concentration: The top 10 wallet addresses hold ~17.94 billion JASMY (~35.89% of max supply), with some exchange wallets holding large portions.
Summary Table
|Category
|% of Max Supply
|Amount (JASMY)
|Unlocking Details
|Ecosystem
|48%
|24,000,000,000
|Locked, distributed as business grows
|Funds & Institutional Investors
|27%
|13,500,000,000
|Daily vesting, distributed 2022–2023
|Contributors & Community
|20%
|10,000,000,000
|Fully unlocked at genesis
|Incentive Fund
|5%
|2,500,000,000
|Unlocks two years after genesis if milestones are met
Critical Analysis and Implications
- Transparency: There have been multiple versions of allocation and vesting schedules, with some ambiguity in older documents. The most recent data provides a clearer structure.
- Utility Gap: While the token was designed for a robust IoT data economy, as of late 2024, its real-world utility is limited to exchange trading and investment. This may impact long-term value unless the ecosystem becomes operational.
- Unlocking Risks: Large, scheduled unlocks (especially for institutional and ecosystem allocations) can create significant supply shocks, potentially impacting price and market stability.
- Centralization: High concentration in a few wallets (notably exchanges) may pose risks of centralization and market manipulation.
- Incentives: No active staking, governance, or reward mechanisms are available, which may limit user engagement until the platform matures.
Conclusion
JasmyCoin’s token economics are characterized by a fixed supply, structured but evolving allocation, and a current lack of active utility beyond trading. The unlocking schedule is largely complete for most categories, with the ecosystem and incentive allocations dependent on business growth and milestone achievement. The project’s future value will depend on the successful launch and adoption of its IoT data platform and the activation of planned utility functions.
Jasmy (JASMY) tokenomics: Forklaring av viktige målinger og brukstilfeller
Å forstå tokenomics bak Jasmy (JASMY) er viktig for å analysere dens langsiktige verdi, bærekraft og potensial.
Viktige målinger og hvordan de beregnes:
Total forsyning:
Det maksimale antallet JASMY tokener som har blitt eller noen gang vil bli opprettet.
Sirkulerende forsyning:
Antall tokens som for tiden er tilgjengelige på markedet og i offentlige hender.
Maksimal forsyning:
Den harde grensen for hvor mange JASMY tokens som kan finnes totalt.
FDV (fullstendig utvannet verdivurdering):
Beregnet som nåværende pris × maksimal forsyning, som gir en projeksjon av total markedsverdi hvis alle tokener er i omløp.
Inflasjonsrate:
Reflekterer hvor raskt nye tokens introduseres, noe som påvirker knapphet og langsiktig prisbevegelse.
Hvorfor er disse beregningene viktige for tradere?
Høy sirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrenset maksimal forsyning + lav inflasjon = potensial for langsiktig prisøkning.
Transparent tokendistribusjon = bedre tillit til prosjektet og lavere risiko for sentralisert kontroll.
Høy FDV med lav nåværende markedsverdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nå som du forstår JASMYs tokenomics, kan du utforske JASMY tokenets livepris!
Hvordan kjøpe JASMY
Interessert i å legge til Jasmy (JASMY) i porteføljen din? MEXC støtter ulike metoder for å kjøpe JASMY, inkludert kredittkort, bankoverføringer og peer-to-peer-handel. Enten du er nybegynner eller proff, gjør MEXC kryptokjøp enkelt og sikkert.
Jasmy (JASMY) Prishistorikk
Å analysere prishistorikken til JASMY hjelper brukerne med å forstå tidligere markedsbevegelser, viktige støtte-/motstandsnivåer og volatilitetsmønstre. Enten du sporer rekordhøye nivåer eller identifiserer trender, er historiske data en viktig del av prisforutsigelse og teknisk analyse.
JASMY prisforutsigelse
Vil du vite hvor JASMY kan være på vei? Vår JASMY prisforutsigelsesside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske trender og tekniske indikatorer for å gi et fremtidsrettet perspektiv.
Hvorfor bør du velge MEXC?
MEXC er en av verdens ledende kryptobørser, og millioner av brukere verden over stoler på den. Enten du er nybegynner eller proff, så er MEXC den enkleste måten å gjøre kryptovaluta på.
Ansvarsfraskrivelse
Tokenomics-dataene på denne siden er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke nøyaktigheten. Vennligst gjør grundig research før du investerer.
Kjøp Jasmy (JASMY)
Beløp
1 JASMY = 0.013227 USD