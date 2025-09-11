district0x kaina (DNT)
district0x (DNT) realiojo laiko kaina yra $0.02779715. Per pastarąsias 24 valandas DNT svyravo nuo žemiausios kainos $ 0.02758935 iki aukščiausios $ 0.02876898 , rodančios aktyvų rinkos svyravimą. Visų laikų aukščiausia DNT kaina yra $ 0.48337, o žemiausia – $ 0.00216748.
Kalbant apie trumpalaikę grąžą, DNT per pastarąją valandą pasikeitė -0.40%, per 24 valandas – -1.68%, o per pastarąsias 7 dienas – +2.95%. Tai suteikia jums trumpą naujausių kainos pokyčių ir rinkos dinamikos apžvalgą MEXC platformoje.
Dabartinė district0x rinkos kapitalizacija yra $ 20.88M, o 24 valandų prekybos apimtis – --. DNT apyvartoje yra 751.22M vienetų, o bendras kiekis siekia 1000000000.0. Jo visiškos emisijos rinkos vertė (FDV) yra $ 27.79M
Šiandienos district0x kainos pokytis į USD: $ -0.00047573514428377.
district0x 30 dienų kainos pokytis į USD: $ +0.0004678593.
district0x 60 dienų kainos pokytis į USD: $ +0.0000353690.
district0x 90 dienų kainos pokytis į USD: $ +0.000124831480771946.
The district0x network is a collective of decentralized and autonomous marketplaces and communities, also known as districts. These districts are built upon a decentralized and distributed open-source framework, the d0xINFRA network, which is powered by Ethereum smart contracts. The district0x network aims at creating a friction-free, virtual economy where the users will be able to make buying and selling decisions, complete transactions, and even rank their peers with just one simple click. District0x aims to develop a flexible, and free market with advanced entrepreneurial concepts. The District0x infrastructure has a very neat concept with some well-outlined features, such as the staking interface. A staking interface is put in place that allows DNT holders to have open control over the districts through an Aragon governance layer for all markets that come online. Post creation of a district, an Aragon entity will also be created that people can use to interact with this staking mechanism. After staking a user will receive voting rights in that district. Using the creation interface, one can remove central power structures from any marketplace without the additional need for development or programming skills. It can be described as the WordPress of dApps where the districts being launched are like wordpress templates and the auxiliary modules are WordPress plugins for extended functionality. While it is very difficult to buy lesser known cryptocurrencies using fiat currencies (dollars, euros) directly from crypto-exchanges, district0x or DNT can be easily purchased from various exchanges using Ethereum or Bitcoin as the base cryptocoin. Binance is one of the popular exchange platforms that can help trade Bitcoin or Ethereum for District0x. One can use various wallets like myetherwallet.com to store the district0x (DNT) coins. Coinbase, Blockchain, Exodus, Trezor Hardware Wallet are also wallets that supports district0x. District0x, differs from most coins in its underlying concept and the architecture it is built on. The concept of interconnected districts and marketplaces promises a novel structure to the modern economies. What a lot of users are missing out on is the fact that it is a staking mechanism and not just a voting token. Staking is basically the process of mining the PoS (proof of stake) coins. Early investors will be able to lock their tokens to a specific district on the network, thus being able to participate in its governance later. DNT tokens can be staked in districts, thus they not only give voting power and privileges within that district but also provide district-specific tokens depending on when the investor had started trading. For example, early investors of the PoS token will be able to make decisions about the distribution of profits among stakeholders, the intricacies of the business model etc. DNT can basically be considered as a dynamic stock in the future district0x ecosystem. By joining the district0x, the user receives district0x coins. They allow the owner to exercise the right to vote for district proposals and make decisions within certain districts. This includes, for example, voting on proposals concerning the future of a particular district or setting fees. The scope of shareholders’ rights is outlined in the bylaws and varies according to the specific scope and purpose of each district. District0x platform users can interact with the functions and services provided by each district. Users can also freely create their own districts. For example, on Ethlance, the first district in the District0x network, users can post job offers or search for new jobs.
Altcoin Season Index Reaches 90-Day High, Currently at 67
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF saw net inflows of $741.5 million, while Ethereum ETF saw net inflows of $171.5 million
Bitcoin withdrawals resume, with a net outflow of 2,918.57 BTC from CEX in the past 24 hours
SEC Chairman: The Combination of Blockchain and AI Will Usher in New Prosperity, SEC Determined to Seize Current Opportunities
Altcoin rally may be "short-lived," crypto market cap falls below $4 trillion
U.S. 2025 non-farm employment benchmark revision preliminary value -911,000, expected -700,000
Kriptovaliutų kainos pasižymi didele rinkos rizika ir kainų nepastovumu. Investuokite tik į tuos projektus ir produktus, kuriuos išmanote ir kurių riziką suprantate. Prieš investuodami gerai įvertinkite savo investavimo patirtį, finansinę padėtį, investavimo tikslus ir rizikos toleranciją bei pasitarkite su nepriklausomu finansų konsultantu. Ši medžiaga nėra finansinė konsultacija. Ankstesni rezultatai negarantuoja būsimų rezultatų. Jūsų investicijų vertė gali tiek mažėti, tiek didėti, ir galite neatgauti investuotos sumos. Už savo investicinius sprendimus atsakote tik jūs patys. MEXC neatsako už jokius jūsų patirtus nuostolius. Daugiau informacijos rasite Naudojimo sąlygose ir Įspėjime apie riziką. Taip pat atkreipkite dėmesį, kad čia pateikti duomenys, susiję su pirmiau minėta kriptovaliuta (pvz., dabartinė jos kaina), yra pagrįsti trečiųjų šalių šaltiniais. Informacija pateikiama „tokia, kokia yra“ ir tik informaciniais tikslais, be jokių garantijų. Nuorodos į trečiųjų šalių svetaines taip pat nėra MEXC kontroliuojamos. MEXC neatsako už tokių trečiųjų šalių svetainių ir jų turinio patikimumą bei tikslumą.