Ethereum’s layer-two scaling solution Optimism introduced its new governance token OP for the Token House – one of the two hubs constituting the protocol’s new governance system, Optimism Collective. Early users of the network will be granted the opportunity to receive OP airdrops in Q2, 2022, which accounts for 5% of the asset’s total supply.
OP (OP) Tokenomika ir kainų analizė
Ištirkite pagrindinius OP (OP) tokenomikos ir kainų duomenis, įskaitant rinkos kapitalizaciją, pasiūlos informaciją, FDV ir kainų istoriją. Akimirksniu supraskite dabartinę tokeno vertę ir rinkos padėtį.
Išsami OP tokeno struktūra (OP)
Išsamiau aptarkite, kaip išduodami, paskirstomi ir atrakinami OP tokenai. Šiame skyriuje pabrėžiami pagrindiniai tokeno ekonominės struktūros aspektai: naudingumas, paskatos ir teisių įgijimas.
Overview
Optimism (OP) is the native token of the Optimism Superchain, designed to align incentives, fund ecosystem growth, and facilitate decentralized governance. The tokenomics of OP are structured to support long-term sustainability, reward contributors, and ensure robust governance.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: OP is an ERC-20 token with an initial supply of approximately 4.29 billion tokens, which began circulating on May 31, 2022.
- Inflation: The protocol initially allowed for a 2% annual inflation rate, but as of May 2023, the inflation rate was set to 0%. The contract owner (MintManager) retains the ability to mint additional tokens, but this is subject to governance and has not been exercised since the inflation rate was set to zero.
Allocation Mechanism
The OP token supply is allocated as follows:
|Category
|Percentage
|Description
|Ecosystem Fund
|25%
|Incentivizes development and growth of the Optimism ecosystem via grants and funding.
|Retroactive Public Goods Funding (RetroPGF)
|20%
|Rewards public goods and contributors retroactively for their impact.
|User Airdrops
|19%
|Distributed in multiple waves to reward users for positive contributions and behaviors.
|Core Contributors
|19%
|Allocated to individuals who developed and maintain the protocol.
|Investors ("Sugar xaddies")
|17%
|Allocated to early investors and backers.
Airdrops: The first airdrop distributed 5% of the supply to nearly 250,000 addresses. Future airdrops (14% of supply) are reserved for users who positively impact the ecosystem.
Ecosystem Fund: Further divided into Governance Fund (5.4%), Partner Fund (5.4%), Seed Fund (5.4%), and Unallocated (8.8%).
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Governance: OP holders participate in the Optimism Collective’s bicameral governance system (Token House and Citizens’ House). Token holders can delegate voting power and vote on protocol upgrades, funding, and other key decisions.
- Ecosystem Incentives: OP is distributed to projects and users through grants, airdrops, and RetroPGF. These mechanisms reward both proactive and retroactive contributions to the ecosystem.
- Feedback Loop: Demand for OP blockspace generates sequencer revenue, which is then distributed via RetroPGF to contributors, creating a self-reinforcing cycle of growth and value creation.
Locking Mechanism
- Core Contributors and Investors: Allocations to these groups were subject to a one-year lockup from the initial circulation date (May 31, 2022), followed by linear vesting.
- Governance and Ecosystem Funds: Distributed on a seasonal schedule, with each season comprising multiple voting cycles. The release of funds is governed by the Token House and subject to periodic review and adjustment.
- Unallocated/Reserves: Reserved for future programs and may be distributed via private sales or new incentive programs, subject to governance approval.
Unlocking Time
- Airdrops: Distributed in multiple waves, with eligibility and timing determined by the Optimism Foundation.
- Contributor and Investor Allocations: One-year lockup followed by linear vesting.
- Ecosystem and Governance Funds: Released seasonally, with specific amounts and recipients determined through governance votes.
- RetroPGF: Distributed in rounds, with the Citizens’ House voting on recipients based on their past contributions.
Tokenomics Table
|Category
|Percentage
|Lockup/Vesting Details
|Usage/Incentive Mechanism
|Ecosystem Fund
|25%
|Seasonal release, governance-controlled
|Grants, project funding
|Retroactive Public Goods Funding (RetroPGF)
|20%
|Distributed in rounds, governance-controlled
|Rewards for past contributions
|User Airdrops
|19%
|Multiple waves, eligibility-based
|User incentives, ecosystem growth
|Core Contributors
|19%
|1-year lockup, then linear vesting
|Team and developer incentives
|Investors
|17%
|1-year lockup, then linear vesting
|Early backer incentives
Additional Notes
- Governance: All major allocations and unlocks are subject to on-chain governance, with OP holders able to delegate and vote.
- Security: The protocol employs multi-signature controls and a Security Council for critical upgrades and incident response.
- Future Adjustments: The OPerating Manual and governance structure are subject to periodic review and amendment, ensuring adaptability.
Optimism’s token economics are designed to create a sustainable, incentive-aligned ecosystem that rewards both current and future contributors, while maintaining robust governance and adaptability.
OP (OP) Tokenomika: Pagrindinių rodiklių paaiškinimas ir naudojimo atvejai
Norint analizuoti ilgalaikę vertę, tvarumą ir potencialą, būtina suprasti OP (OP) tokenomiką.
Pagrindiniai rodikliai ir kaip jie apskaičiuojami:
Bendras tiekimas:
Didžiausias jau sukurtų arba kada nors sukurtų OP tokenų skaičius.
Cirkuliacinis tiekimas:
Šiuo metu rinkoje ir viešai prieinamų tokenų skaičius.
Maksimalus tiekimas:
Griežtas apribojimas, kiek OP tokenų gali egzistuoti iš viso.
FDV (visiškai atskiestas vertinimas):
Apskaičiuojama kaip dabartinė kaina × maksimali pasiūla, pateikiant bendros rinkos kapitalizacijos prognozę, jei visi tokenai yra apyvartoje.
Infliacijos lygis:
Atspindi, kaip greitai įvedami nauji tokenai, darantys įtaką jų trūkumui ir ilgalaikiam kainų judėjimui.
Kodėl šie rodikliai svarbūs prekiautojams?
Didelis cirkuliuojantis kiekis = didesnis likvidumas.
Ribota maksimal pasiūla + maža infliacija = ilgalaikio kainų kilimo potencialas.
Skaidrus tokenų paskirstymas = didesnis pasitikėjimas projektu ir mažesnė centralizuotos kontrolės rizika.
Didelė FDV su maža dabartine rinkos kapitalizacija = galimi pervertinimo signalai.
Dabar, kai suprantate OP tokenomiką, galite peržiūrėti OP tokeno kainą realiuoju laiku!
OP (OP) Kainų istorija
OP kainų istorijos analizė padeda naudotojams suprasti ankstesnius rinkos judėjimus, pagrindinius palaikymo / pasipriešinimo lygius ir nepastovumo modelius. Nesvarbu, ar stebite visų laikų aukščiausias kainas, ar nustatote tendencijas, istoriniai duomenys yra labai svarbi kainų prognozavimo ir techninės analizės dalis.
OP kainos prognozė
Norite sužinoti, kur link juda OP? Mūsų OP kainų prognozavimo puslapyje pateikiami rinkos nuotaikų, istorinių tendencijų ir techninių rodiklių duomenys, siekiant pateikti ateities perspektyvą.
