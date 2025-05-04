Crowny ລາຄາ (CRWNY)
ລາຄາສົດຂອງ Crowny (CRWNY) ມື້ນີ້ແມ່ນ 0.00124214USD. ມັນມີອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຂອງ $ 870.24KUSD. CRWNY ຖຶງ USD ລາຄາໄດ້ຖືກປັບປຸງໃນເວລາຈິງ.
ປະສິດທິພາບຕະຫຼາດCrownyຫຼັກ:
- ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງແມ່ນ -- USD
- Crowny ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາໃນມື້ແມ່ນ -0.72%
- ມັນມີການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງ 700.60M USD
ຮັບການອັບເດດລາຄາຕາມເວລາຈິງCRWNY ຖຶງ USD ຂອງລາຄາໃນ MEXC. ຕິດຕາມຂໍ້ມູນຫຼ້າສຸດ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະຕະຫຼາດ. ມັນເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນສໍາລັບການຕັດສິນໃຈການຊື້ຂາຍທີ່ສະຫຼາດໃນຕະຫຼາດສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລທີ່ມີຄວາມໄວ.CRWNY MEXC ແມ່ນແພລດຟອມໄປເຖິງຂອງທ່ານສໍາລັບຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.
ໃນລະຫວ່າງມື້ນີ້, ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລາຄາ Crowny ຖຶງ USD ແມ່ນ $ 0.
ໃນ 30 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລາຄາມີການປ່ຽນແປງCrowny ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ -0.0002180435.
ໃນ 60 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Crowny ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ -0.0003807196.
ໃນ 90 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Crowny ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ -0.000810935308827748.
|ໄລຍະເວລາ
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (USD)
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (%)
|ມື້ນີ້
|$ 0
|-0.72%
|30 ມື້
|$ -0.0002180435
|-17.55%
|60 ວັນ
|$ -0.0003807196
|-30.65%
|90 ວັນ
|$ -0.000810935308827748
|-39.49%
ຄົ້ນພົບການວິເຄາະລາຄາຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງ Crowny: ລໍາດັບຕໍ່າ ແລະ ສູງ 24ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ATH ແລະ ການປ່ຽນແປງປະຈໍາວັນ:
-0.08%
-0.72%
-12.35%
ເຈາະລຶກສະຖິຕິຕະຫຼາດ: ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ, ປະລິມານ 24h ແລະ ການສະໜອງ:
Crowny has created a new platform to help solve some of the current dilemmas within the world of advertising. Crowny is a platform that will allow brands to create effective campaigns and reach their target audiences with ease and simplicity. These users are enticed to listen to their message by being rewarded through the app. Users will be able to connect to their favourite brands through the Crowny Mobile App, without the risk of privacy breaches. What Crowny offers: - A smartphone app which enables users to specify their areas of interest and allows them to follow their favourite brands. This gives them control over the type of content and deals they wish to see, and when they want to see it. - A secure and private experience via the anonymization of user data. - The possibility to reach out to consumers in several ways, including push notifications, geofencing and QR codes. The supplied content also includes interactions and gamification elements. Consumers will be more engaged than ever, which in turn will improve the consumer-brand relationship. - Users will always be rewarded. Not only through the offers they receive, but also for consuming content; paid with $CRWNY tokens and brand loyalty points The biggest challenges of the advertising world includes reduced exposure, increasing costs, and elusive audiences. They are solving these challenges with their platform. Crowny also offers a free loyalty system to small business owners. The most interesting part of this loyalty system is the $CRWNY token. These rewards play a key role in the Crowny platform. Tokens can eventually be converted to (fiat) currencies, used to purchase products, or set aside as can be held in a wallet.
|1 CRWNY ເຖິງ VND
₫32.6869141
|1 CRWNY ເຖິງ AUD
A$0.001925317
|1 CRWNY ເຖິງ GBP
￡0.000931605
|1 CRWNY ເຖິງ EUR
€0.0010930832
|1 CRWNY ເຖິງ USD
$0.00124214
|1 CRWNY ເຖິງ MYR
RM0.0053039378
|1 CRWNY ເຖິງ TRY
₺0.0479093398
|1 CRWNY ເຖິງ JPY
¥0.179986086
|1 CRWNY ເຖິງ RUB
₽0.1027125566
|1 CRWNY ເຖິງ INR
₹0.1051223082
|1 CRWNY ເຖິງ IDR
Rp20.3629475616
|1 CRWNY ເຖິງ KRW
₩1.7396915984
|1 CRWNY ເຖິງ PHP
₱0.0691375124
|1 CRWNY ເຖິງ EGP
￡E.0.0630510264
|1 CRWNY ເຖິງ BRL
R$0.007018091
|1 CRWNY ເຖິງ CAD
C$0.0017141532
|1 CRWNY ເຖິງ BDT
৳0.151416866
|1 CRWNY ເຖິງ NGN
₦1.9906038784
|1 CRWNY ເຖິງ UAH
₴0.051673024
|1 CRWNY ເຖິງ VES
Bs0.10682404
|1 CRWNY ເຖິງ PKR
Rs0.3501841088
|1 CRWNY ເຖິງ KZT
₸0.6392797724
|1 CRWNY ເຖິງ THB
฿0.041114834
|1 CRWNY ເຖິງ TWD
NT$0.0381461194
|1 CRWNY ເຖິງ AED
د.إ0.0045586538
|1 CRWNY ເຖິງ CHF
Fr0.0010185548
|1 CRWNY ເຖິງ HKD
HK$0.009626585
|1 CRWNY ເຖິງ MAD
.د.م0.0115022164
|1 CRWNY ເຖິງ MXN
$0.0243211012