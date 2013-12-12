DOGE (DOGE) Tokenomics

ຄົ້ນພົບຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈທີ່ສໍາຄັນກ່ຽວກັບ DOGE (DOGE), ລວມທັງການສະຫນອງໂທເຄັນ, ຮູບແບບການແຜ່ກະຈາຍ ແລະ ຂໍ້ມູນຕະຫຼາດໃນເວລາທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ.
USD

DOGE (DOGE) ຂໍ້ມູນ

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency focused on actual utility as a currency. We provide fast block times and very low fees which make Dogecoin suitable for usage in micro-transactions but also as payment option for online shops. Dogecoin has been adopted as such by online retailers and can be used easily as means of consumer to consumer money transfer too.

ເວັບໄຊທ໌ທາງການ:
http://dogecoin.com/
ເຈ້ຍຂາວ:
https://github.com/dogecoin/dogecoin/blob/master/README.md
ບລັອກ Explorer:
https://blockchair.com/dogecoin

ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບDOGE (DOGE), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.

ອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດ:
$ 35.99B
$ 35.99B
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
$ 150.86B
$ 150.86B
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
$ 150.86B
$ 150.86B
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
$ 35.99B
$ 35.99B
ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ:
$ 0.74
$ 0.74
ຕໍ່າສຸດຕະຫຼອດເວລາ:
$ 0.000085474399384111
$ 0.000085474399384111
ລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ:
$ 0.23857
$ 0.23857

ໂຄງສ້າງໂທເຄັນເຊີງເລິກຂອງ DOGE (DOGE)

ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ DOGEອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.

Issuance Mechanism

Dogecoin operates on a Proof-of-Work (PoW) blockchain using the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its issuance mechanism is characterized by:

  • Block Rewards: Miners receive a fixed reward of 10,000 DOGE for each block mined. This reward was set in March 2014 at the 100,000th block, replacing the original random block reward schedule.
  • No Halving: Unlike Bitcoin, Dogecoin’s block reward does not halve over time. This results in a steady, perpetual inflation rate.
  • Annual Issuance: Approximately 5 billion new DOGE are issued each year, with a block time of about 1 minute. This leads to a continuous increase in total supply, with no maximum cap.
ParameterValue/Description
Block Reward10,000 DOGE per block
Block Time~1 minute
Annual Issuance~5 billion DOGE
Supply CapNone (uncapped)
ConsensusProof-of-Work (Scrypt)

Allocation Mechanism

  • No Pre-mine or ICO: Dogecoin did not have a pre-mine, initial coin offering (ICO), or private funding rounds. There was no allocation to founders, team, or early investors.
  • Mining Distribution: All DOGE in circulation have been distributed through mining rewards, making the distribution community-driven and open to anyone participating in the network.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Dogecoin’s primary use cases and incentives include:

  • Peer-to-Peer Payments: DOGE is widely used for tipping, microtransactions, and online payments due to its low transaction fees and fast confirmation times.
  • Community Initiatives: The Dogecoin community has historically used DOGE for charitable donations, crowdfunding, and sponsorships.
  • Network Incentives: Miners are incentivized by the block rewards, which provide a steady income for securing the network.
Use CaseDescription
PaymentsFast, low-fee transactions for goods, services, tipping
Community InitiativesCharity, crowdfunding, sponsorships
Mining IncentivesBlock rewards for network security

Locking Mechanism

  • No Native Locking: Dogecoin does not implement a native token locking or vesting mechanism at the protocol level. All mined DOGE are immediately liquid and transferable.
  • No Vesting Schedules: There are no vesting or lock-up periods for any allocation, as there was no pre-mine or team allocation.

Unlocking Time

  • Continuous Unlocking via Mining: New DOGE are “unlocked” continuously as miners validate new blocks. There is no scheduled unlocking event or vesting period; issuance is ongoing and predictable.

Summary Table

AspectDogecoin Mechanism/Policy
IssuanceFixed block reward, perpetual inflation
Allocation100% via mining, no pre-mine or team allocation
Usage/IncentivesPayments, tipping, community, mining rewards
LockingNone (all tokens liquid upon issuance)
UnlockingContinuous via mining, no vesting or scheduled unlocks

Additional Notes

  • Community Governance: Dogecoin’s development and ecosystem are community-driven, with the Dogecoin Foundation supporting ongoing initiatives and exploring future upgrades (e.g., potential PoS transition, charitable issuance).
  • Inflation Impact: The perpetual issuance model ensures ongoing miner incentives but introduces continuous inflation, which is offset by Dogecoin’s focus on utility and community engagement.

Dogecoin’s token economics are unique among major cryptocurrencies for their simplicity, transparency, and community-centric approach, with all supply distributed through open mining and no artificial scarcity or complex vesting schedules.

ປະຕິເສດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ

ຂໍ້ມູນ Tokenomics ໃນຫນ້ານີ້ແມ່ນມາຈາກແຫຼ່ງພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບປະກັນຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງ. ກະລຸນາດໍາເນີນການຄົ້ນຄ້ວາຢ່າງລະອຽດກ່ອນທີ່ຈະລົງທຶນ.