DOGE (DOGE) Tokenomics
DOGE (DOGE) ຂໍ້ມູນ
Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency focused on actual utility as a currency. We provide fast block times and very low fees which make Dogecoin suitable for usage in micro-transactions but also as payment option for online shops. Dogecoin has been adopted as such by online retailers and can be used easily as means of consumer to consumer money transfer too.
DOGE (DOGE) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ
ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບDOGE (DOGE), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.
ໂຄງສ້າງໂທເຄັນເຊີງເລິກຂອງ DOGE (DOGE)
ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ DOGEອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.
Issuance Mechanism
Dogecoin operates on a Proof-of-Work (PoW) blockchain using the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its issuance mechanism is characterized by:
- Block Rewards: Miners receive a fixed reward of 10,000 DOGE for each block mined. This reward was set in March 2014 at the 100,000th block, replacing the original random block reward schedule.
- No Halving: Unlike Bitcoin, Dogecoin’s block reward does not halve over time. This results in a steady, perpetual inflation rate.
- Annual Issuance: Approximately 5 billion new DOGE are issued each year, with a block time of about 1 minute. This leads to a continuous increase in total supply, with no maximum cap.
|Parameter
|Value/Description
|Block Reward
|10,000 DOGE per block
|Block Time
|~1 minute
|Annual Issuance
|~5 billion DOGE
|Supply Cap
|None (uncapped)
|Consensus
|Proof-of-Work (Scrypt)
Allocation Mechanism
- No Pre-mine or ICO: Dogecoin did not have a pre-mine, initial coin offering (ICO), or private funding rounds. There was no allocation to founders, team, or early investors.
- Mining Distribution: All DOGE in circulation have been distributed through mining rewards, making the distribution community-driven and open to anyone participating in the network.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
Dogecoin’s primary use cases and incentives include:
- Peer-to-Peer Payments: DOGE is widely used for tipping, microtransactions, and online payments due to its low transaction fees and fast confirmation times.
- Community Initiatives: The Dogecoin community has historically used DOGE for charitable donations, crowdfunding, and sponsorships.
- Network Incentives: Miners are incentivized by the block rewards, which provide a steady income for securing the network.
|Use Case
|Description
|Payments
|Fast, low-fee transactions for goods, services, tipping
|Community Initiatives
|Charity, crowdfunding, sponsorships
|Mining Incentives
|Block rewards for network security
Locking Mechanism
- No Native Locking: Dogecoin does not implement a native token locking or vesting mechanism at the protocol level. All mined DOGE are immediately liquid and transferable.
- No Vesting Schedules: There are no vesting or lock-up periods for any allocation, as there was no pre-mine or team allocation.
Unlocking Time
- Continuous Unlocking via Mining: New DOGE are “unlocked” continuously as miners validate new blocks. There is no scheduled unlocking event or vesting period; issuance is ongoing and predictable.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Dogecoin Mechanism/Policy
|Issuance
|Fixed block reward, perpetual inflation
|Allocation
|100% via mining, no pre-mine or team allocation
|Usage/Incentives
|Payments, tipping, community, mining rewards
|Locking
|None (all tokens liquid upon issuance)
|Unlocking
|Continuous via mining, no vesting or scheduled unlocks
Additional Notes
- Community Governance: Dogecoin’s development and ecosystem are community-driven, with the Dogecoin Foundation supporting ongoing initiatives and exploring future upgrades (e.g., potential PoS transition, charitable issuance).
- Inflation Impact: The perpetual issuance model ensures ongoing miner incentives but introduces continuous inflation, which is offset by Dogecoin’s focus on utility and community engagement.
Dogecoin’s token economics are unique among major cryptocurrencies for their simplicity, transparency, and community-centric approach, with all supply distributed through open mining and no artificial scarcity or complex vesting schedules.
DOGE (DOGE) Tokenomics: ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການວັດແທກທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ກໍລະນີການນໍາໃຊ້
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ DOGE (DOGE) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.
ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
ຈໍານວນສູງສຸດຂອງDOGE ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງຂື້ນ ຫຼື ຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງ.
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.
ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:
ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນDOGE ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.
ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:
ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.
ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.
FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.
ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈDOGE's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງDOGEໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!
ວິທີການຊື້ DOGE
ມີຄວາມສົນໃຈໃນການເພີ່ມ DOGE (DOGE)ໃສ່ຫຼັກຊັບຂອງທ່ານບໍ? MEXC ສະຫນັບສະຫນູນວິທີການຊື້ຕ່າງໆDOGEເຊັ່ນ: ບັດເຄຣດິດ, ການໂອນຜ່ານທະນາຄານຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ການຊື້ຂາຍແບບເພື່ອນຕໍ່ເພື່ອນ, ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານຈະເປັນຜູ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນ ຫຼື ເປັນມືອາຊີບ, MEXC ເຮັດໃຫ້ການຊື້ຄຣິບໂຕເປັນເລື່ອງງ່າຍ ແລະ ປອດໄພ.
DOGE (DOGE) ປະຫວັດລາຄາ
ການວິເຄາະລາຄາປະຫວັດສາດຊ່ວຍDOGEໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໃຈເຖິງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງຕະຫຼາດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລະດັບສະຫນັບສະຫນູນ/ການຕໍ່ຕ້ານທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ຮູບແບບການຜັນຜວນ. ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານກໍາລັງຕິດຕາມລະດັບສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ ຫຼື ການກໍານົດແນວໂນ້ມຂໍ້ມູນປະຫວັດສາດແມ່ນສ່ວນຫນຶ່ງທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະດ້ານວິຊາການ.
DOGE ການຄາດເດົາລາຄາ
ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງDOGE ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ? ຫນ້າການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາຂອງພວກDOGEເຮົາປະສົມປະສານຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕະຫຼາດແນວໂນ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວຊີ້ວັດດ້ານວິຊາການເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັດສະນະທີ່ຄາດຄະເນ.
ເປັນຫຍັງທ່ານຄວນເລືອກ MEXC?
MEXC ແມ່ນໜຶ່ງໃນການແລກປ່ຽນຄຣິບໂຕອັນດັບໜຶ່ງຂອງໂລກ, ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ຈາກຜູ້ໃຊ້ຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນທົ່ວໂລກ. ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານຈະເປັນຜູ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນ ຫຼື ເປັນມືອາຊີບ, MEXC ແມ່ນວິທີທີ່ງ່າຍທີ່ສຸດທີ່ຈະເລີ່ມຕົ້ນການຂື້ຂາຍຄຣິບໂຕຂອງທ່ານ.
ປະຕິເສດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ
ຂໍ້ມູນ Tokenomics ໃນຫນ້ານີ້ແມ່ນມາຈາກແຫຼ່ງພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບປະກັນຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງ. ກະລຸນາດໍາເນີນການຄົ້ນຄ້ວາຢ່າງລະອຽດກ່ອນທີ່ຈະລົງທຶນ.
ຊື້ DOGE (DOGE)
ຈໍານວນ
1 DOGE = 0.23857 USD