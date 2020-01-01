ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ QUBICອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.

Overview

Qubic Network’s token, QUBIC, is designed with a focus on long-term sustainability, deflationary mechanisms, and community incentives. The tokenomics are structured to balance emissions, burns, and strategic allocations, ensuring both network growth and value preservation.

Issuance Mechanism

Consensus & Mining : QUBIC is issued through a unique consensus mechanism called Useful Proof of Work (UPoW), where validators (Computors) and miners perform AI training tasks to secure the network and earn emissions.

: QUBIC is issued through a unique consensus mechanism called Useful Proof of Work (UPoW), where validators (Computors) and miners perform AI training tasks to secure the network and earn emissions. Emission Rate : The network emits a fixed amount of 1 trillion QUBIC per week. However, a portion of these emissions is burned each epoch (15% in the first year), reducing the effective supply.

: The network emits a fixed amount of 1 trillion QUBIC per week. However, a portion of these emissions is burned each epoch (15% in the first year), reducing the effective supply. Halving Schedule : Qubic introduces halvings every 52 epochs (approximately annually), with each halving requiring community (Quorum) approval. This increases the burn proportion over time, further reducing emissions and enhancing scarcity.

: Qubic introduces halvings every 52 epochs (approximately annually), with each halving requiring community (Quorum) approval. This increases the burn proportion over time, further reducing emissions and enhancing scarcity. Supply Cap: The maximum supply is capped at 200 trillion QUBIC, a significant reduction from the original 1,000 trillion, aligning with the network’s deflationary goals.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category % of Total Supply Vesting/Cliff Details Pre-Seed Holders 15.9% 6-month cliff, 12-month vesting (monthly) Retrodrop/Marketing 2023 1.7% 25% quarterly, starts 6 months after TGE, 1-year total Team 9% 24-month cliff, 24-month vesting (monthly) Treasury & Marketing 14% 12-month cliff, 36-month vesting (monthly) Loyalty Program 7% 12-month cliff, 36-month vesting (monthly) Seed 7.4% 12-month cliff, 12-month vesting (monthly) Liquidity 8% Immediate release at TGE Ecosystem Growth 25% 24-month vesting, starts 2 years after TGE Listing 5% Full unlock after 24 months

Strategic Unlocks: Immediate liquidity (8%) supports trading, while other allocations are vested to prevent sudden supply shocks and align incentives with long-term growth.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Staking & Locking (QEarn) : Users can lock QUBIC for up to 52 weeks to earn yield. The longer the lock, the higher the APY, with maximum rewards for full-term commitments.

: Users can lock QUBIC for up to 52 weeks to earn yield. The longer the lock, the higher the APY, with maximum rewards for full-term commitments. Early Unlocks : If users unlock early, rewards are adjusted, and a portion of unearned rewards is burned or redistributed to other participants, incentivizing long-term holding.

: If users unlock early, rewards are adjusted, and a portion of unearned rewards is burned or redistributed to other participants, incentivizing long-term holding. Ecosystem Utility : QUBIC is used for: Decentralized computing and smart contract execution Micropayments (feeless transfers) Participation in governance and funding proposals Earning passive income through protocol features like RANDOM, where QUBIC is burned and distributed to shareholders

: QUBIC is used for: Deflationary Mechanisms: Regular burns (from emissions and early unlocks) reduce circulating supply, supporting price stability and value accrual.

Locking Mechanism

Flexible Locking : QEarn allows users to lock between 10M and 1T QUBIC, with rewards scaling by lock duration.

: QEarn allows users to lock between 10M and 1T QUBIC, with rewards scaling by lock duration. No Penalty for Early Unlocks : Users can withdraw early, but unearned rewards are partially burned and partially redistributed, creating a self-balancing incentive structure.

: Users can withdraw early, but unearned rewards are partially burned and partially redistributed, creating a self-balancing incentive structure. Community Engagement: Locking encourages active participation and long-term commitment, with nearly 11% of circulating supply currently locked.

Unlocking Time

Vesting Schedules : Most allocations have cliffs and vesting periods ranging from 12 to 36 months, with some (like liquidity) available immediately.

: Most allocations have cliffs and vesting periods ranging from 12 to 36 months, with some (like liquidity) available immediately. QEarn Rewards : Distributed at the end of the lock period for full-term participants; early unlocks receive adjusted rewards.

: Distributed at the end of the lock period for full-term participants; early unlocks receive adjusted rewards. Dynamic Adjustments: The Supply Watcher mechanism can adjust burn rates and emissions in real time to maintain network stability.

Key Metrics (as of January 2025)

Circulating Supply : ~114.6T QUBIC

: ~114.6T QUBIC Total Supply : ~127.45T QUBIC

: ~127.45T QUBIC Max Supply : 200T QUBIC

: 200T QUBIC Locked Supply : ~12.49T QUBIC (10.9% of circulating supply)

: ~12.49T QUBIC (10.9% of circulating supply) TVL (QEarn): $39.6M

Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance 1T QUBIC/week, with 15% burned in year 1, halvings every 52 epochs (community-approved) Allocation See detailed table above Usage Staking, governance, computing, micropayments, protocol utility Incentives Yield for locking, redistribution and burns on early unlocks, passive income features Locking Flexible, up to 52 weeks, no penalty but reduced rewards for early unlocks Unlocking Vesting schedules (12-36 months), immediate for liquidity, dynamic for QEarn

Implications and Analysis

Deflationary Design : The combination of emissions, burns, and halvings ensures a decreasing inflation rate and increasing scarcity over time.

: The combination of emissions, burns, and halvings ensures a decreasing inflation rate and increasing scarcity over time. Long-Term Alignment : Vesting and locking mechanisms align incentives for team, investors, and community, reducing the risk of large sell-offs.

: Vesting and locking mechanisms align incentives for team, investors, and community, reducing the risk of large sell-offs. Ecosystem Growth : Strategic allocations to ecosystem growth, loyalty, and treasury support ongoing development and adoption.

: Strategic allocations to ecosystem growth, loyalty, and treasury support ongoing development and adoption. Community Governance: Key parameters (like emission halvings) require community approval, fostering decentralized decision-making.

Qubic’s tokenomics are engineered for sustainability, community engagement, and robust ecosystem growth, with a strong emphasis on deflationary mechanisms and long-term value creation.