TONCOIN (TON) Tokenomics
TONCOIN (TON) ຂໍ້ມູນ
Apart from processing millions of transactions per second, TON blockchain-based ecosystem has all the chances to give rise to a genuine Web3.0 Internet with decentralized storage, anonymous network, DNS, instant payments and various decentralized services.
TONCOIN (TON) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ
ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບTONCOIN (TON), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.
ໂຄງສ້າງໂທເຄັນເຊີງເລິກຂອງ TONCOIN (TON)
ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ TONອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.
Toncoin (TON) is the native token of The Open Network (TON), a decentralized blockchain platform designed for scalability, high throughput, and secure application hosting. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: TON launched with an initial total token supply of 5.00 billion.
- Pre-mining: In June 2020, 4.92 billion TON (~96.66% of the total supply) were pre-mined and allocated to 20 "Proof-of-Work (POW) Givers" smart contracts. These were depleted by June 2022.
- Ongoing Issuance: TON has an annual inflation rate of 0.60%. New tokens are minted as block rewards for validators, with 1.7 TON per masterchain block and 1 TON per basechain block. The total reward pool per validation cycle is ~40,000 TON (<0.01% of total supply).
Allocation Mechanism
- No Official Breakdown: There is no officially disclosed allocation breakdown from the TON Foundation or Telegram Messenger Inc.
- Distribution: The majority of tokens were distributed via POW mining in the early phase. As of November 2023, the circulating supply is ~3.45 billion TON (~69% of total supply).
- Concentration: The top ten wallets hold ~3.14 billion TON (~62.8% of total supply), with the top three wallets each controlling over 10% of the circulating supply.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Use Case
|Description
|Transaction Fees
|TON is used to pay gas fees for all network transactions, including storage and computation.
|Medium of Exchange
|TON can be used for payments throughout the TON ecosystem.
|Staking (Validators)
|Users can stake a minimum of 300,000 TON to run a validator and secure the network.
|Staking (Nominators)
|Tokenholders can nominate at least 10,000 TON to validators and share in rewards.
|Governance
|TON holders can vote on onchain governance proposals via the governance portal.
- Staking Rewards: Validators and nominators earn rewards from transaction fees and newly minted tokens.
- Deflationary Mechanism: Since June 2023, 50% of all transaction and storage fees are burned, reducing the circulating supply over time. A "Black Hole" address exists for manual burns.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
- Staking Lock: TON staked for validator or nominator purposes is locked for the duration of the validation cycle (~18 hours per cycle).
- Locker Smart Contract: A smart contract called "The Locker" allows users to lock up TON for extended periods, potentially earning additional rewards.
- Vesting Toolkit: A vesting wallet toolkit is available for teams, enabling structured token release schedules.
- No Centralized Vesting: There is no evidence of a centralized vesting or lockup schedule for the initial supply, as most tokens were distributed via mining.
Unlocking Time
- Validator/Nominator Unlock: Staked TON can be unlocked after the end of the validation cycle.
- Custom Lockups: Users can choose custom lockup periods via smart contracts for additional incentives.
- No Fixed Unlock for Initial Supply: The initial pre-mined tokens were distributed through mining and are not subject to a vesting schedule.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Initial 5B supply, 0.60% annual inflation, block rewards to validators
|Allocation
|Pre-mined to POW Givers, then mined by community; no official allocation breakdown
|Usage
|Gas fees, payments, staking (validators/nominators), governance
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, transaction fees, deflationary burn (50% of fees burned)
|Locking
|Staking lock (validation cycle), optional smart contract lockups, vesting toolkit
|Unlocking
|End of validation cycle for staking; custom periods for smart contract lockups
Additional Notes
- Network Support: TON is available on TON, Ethereum, and BNB Chain.
- Governance: Voting power can be weighted by balance or "one wallet, one vote." Proposals require a supermajority of validator votes to pass.
- No Legal Rights: TON does not confer capital, profit, or legal rights in the TON Foundation.
This structure ensures a balance between inflationary rewards for network security and deflationary mechanisms to support long-term value. The open, permissionless validator system and flexible locking options provide both security and user choice.
TONCOIN (TON) Tokenomics: ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການວັດແທກທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ກໍລະນີການນໍາໃຊ້
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ TONCOIN (TON) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.
ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
ຈໍານວນສູງສຸດຂອງTON ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງຂື້ນ ຫຼື ຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງ.
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.
ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:
ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນTON ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.
ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:
ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.
ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.
FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.
ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈTON's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງTONໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!
ວິທີການຊື້ TON
ມີຄວາມສົນໃຈໃນການເພີ່ມ TONCOIN (TON)ໃສ່ຫຼັກຊັບຂອງທ່ານບໍ? MEXC ສະຫນັບສະຫນູນວິທີການຊື້ຕ່າງໆTONເຊັ່ນ: ບັດເຄຣດິດ, ການໂອນຜ່ານທະນາຄານຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ການຊື້ຂາຍແບບເພື່ອນຕໍ່ເພື່ອນ, ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານຈະເປັນຜູ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນ ຫຼື ເປັນມືອາຊີບ, MEXC ເຮັດໃຫ້ການຊື້ຄຣິບໂຕເປັນເລື່ອງງ່າຍ ແລະ ປອດໄພ.
TONCOIN (TON) ປະຫວັດລາຄາ
ການວິເຄາະລາຄາປະຫວັດສາດຊ່ວຍTONໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໃຈເຖິງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງຕະຫຼາດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລະດັບສະຫນັບສະຫນູນ/ການຕໍ່ຕ້ານທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ຮູບແບບການຜັນຜວນ. ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານກໍາລັງຕິດຕາມລະດັບສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ ຫຼື ການກໍານົດແນວໂນ້ມຂໍ້ມູນປະຫວັດສາດແມ່ນສ່ວນຫນຶ່ງທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະດ້ານວິຊາການ.
TON ການຄາດເດົາລາຄາ
ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງTON ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ? ຫນ້າການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາຂອງພວກTONເຮົາປະສົມປະສານຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕະຫຼາດແນວໂນ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວຊີ້ວັດດ້ານວິຊາການເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັດສະນະທີ່ຄາດຄະເນ.
ເປັນຫຍັງທ່ານຄວນເລືອກ MEXC?
MEXC ແມ່ນໜຶ່ງໃນການແລກປ່ຽນຄຣິບໂຕອັນດັບໜຶ່ງຂອງໂລກ, ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ຈາກຜູ້ໃຊ້ຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນທົ່ວໂລກ. ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານຈະເປັນຜູ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນ ຫຼື ເປັນມືອາຊີບ, MEXC ແມ່ນວິທີທີ່ງ່າຍທີ່ສຸດທີ່ຈະເລີ່ມຕົ້ນການຂື້ຂາຍຄຣິບໂຕຂອງທ່ານ.
ປະຕິເສດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ
ຂໍ້ມູນ Tokenomics ໃນຫນ້ານີ້ແມ່ນມາຈາກແຫຼ່ງພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບປະກັນຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງ. ກະລຸນາດໍາເນີນການຄົ້ນຄ້ວາຢ່າງລະອຽດກ່ອນທີ່ຈະລົງທຶນ.