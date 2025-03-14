MUBARAK (MUBARAK) Tokenomics
MUBARAK (MUBARAK) ຂໍ້ມູນ
Congratulations, representing the meaning of 'celebration' or 'auspiciousness' in the Middle East.
MUBARAK (MUBARAK) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ
ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບMUBARAK (MUBARAK), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.
ໂຄງສ້າງໂທເຄັນເຊີງເລິກຂອງ MUBARAK (MUBARAK)
ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ MUBARAKອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.
Overview
Mubarak (MUBARAK) is a meme coin launched on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) via the Four.meme launchpad in March 2025. It quickly gained attention due to high-profile purchases (notably by Binance founder Changpeng Zhao) and rapid price surges, but its token economics remain relatively simple and typical of meme coins, with limited disclosures on advanced mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Launch: Mubarak was launched on the BSC-based Four.meme platform on March 14, 2025.
- Initial Distribution: The token was made available for public trading immediately after launch, with no evidence of a staged or vesting-based release.
- No Ongoing Issuance: There is no indication of ongoing inflation, mining, or staking-based issuance. The entire supply appears to have been released at launch or shortly thereafter.
Allocation Mechanism
There is no official, detailed allocation table disclosed by the project team. However, based on available information and typical meme coin practices, the following can be inferred:
|Allocation Category
|Description / Notes
|Public Sale
|Tokens were made available for public trading on launch via DEXs like PancakeSwap.
|Team/Founders
|No explicit allocation disclosed; typical for meme coins to have some team reserves.
|Community/Marketing
|No evidence of airdrops, incentive pools, or ecosystem funds.
|Investors
|No formal private sale or investor allocation reported.
Note: The lack of a published allocation breakdown is a risk factor for transparency and governance.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: Mubarak is primarily a speculative asset, with no stated utility beyond trading and holding for potential price appreciation.
- Incentives: There are no disclosed staking, yield farming, or protocol incentive mechanisms. The main incentive is speculative trading, driven by hype, social media, and exchange listings.
- Exchange Listings: The token was listed on major exchanges (e.g., Binance, Bitget, OKX) and included in perpetual futures markets, which further fueled speculative interest.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
- Locking: There is no evidence of token locking, vesting, or time-based restrictions for any category of holders. Tokens appear to be fully liquid upon receipt.
- Unlocking: No scheduled unlocks or vesting events have been reported. All tokens are tradable immediately after launch.
Token Supply and Circulation
- Supply: The total supply and circulating supply figures are not explicitly disclosed in the available sources, but the rapid price movements and large trading volumes suggest a significant portion of the supply is in circulation.
- Foundation/Investor Activity: The BNB Chain Foundation reportedly purchased Mubarak tokens as part of its incentive program, but this does not appear to be tied to a vesting or lockup schedule.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Mubarak (MUBARAK) Details
|Issuance
|One-time launch, no ongoing inflation or mining
|Allocation
|No official breakdown; presumed public sale with possible team reserves
|Usage/Incentives
|Purely speculative; no staking, yield, or protocol utility
|Locking/Unlocking
|No lockups or vesting; tokens are fully liquid
|Unlocking Time
|Not applicable; all tokens tradable at launch
Critical Analysis & Implications
- Transparency: The absence of a detailed allocation and vesting schedule is a significant risk, as it leaves open the possibility of large, undisclosed holder concentrations and potential for market manipulation.
- Speculative Nature: Mubarak’s value is driven almost entirely by social media hype, influencer activity, and exchange listings, rather than intrinsic utility or protocol incentives.
- No Sustainable Incentives: Without staking, yield, or ecosystem rewards, long-term engagement is unlikely unless new utility is introduced.
- Market Volatility: The token has experienced extreme price swings, with rapid surges and corrections, typical of meme coins lacking fundamental value drivers.
- Foundation Purchases: The BNB Chain Foundation’s acquisition of Mubarak tokens is part of a broader incentive program, but does not appear to impact the token’s economics in terms of lockups or vesting.
Conclusion
Mubarak exemplifies the meme coin model: rapid launch, immediate liquidity, and speculative trading with minimal transparency or advanced tokenomic features. Investors should exercise caution, as the lack of formal allocation, locking, and incentive mechanisms increases both risk and volatility. The token’s future will likely depend on continued social media momentum and exchange support, rather than sustainable economic design.
MUBARAK (MUBARAK) Tokenomics: ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການວັດແທກທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ກໍລະນີການນໍາໃຊ້
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ MUBARAK (MUBARAK) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.
ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
ຈໍານວນສູງສຸດຂອງMUBARAK ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງຂື້ນ ຫຼື ຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງ.
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.
ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:
ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນMUBARAK ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.
ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:
ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.
ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.
FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.
ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈMUBARAK's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງMUBARAKໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!
MUBARAK (MUBARAK) ປະຫວັດລາຄາ
ການວິເຄາະລາຄາປະຫວັດສາດຊ່ວຍMUBARAKໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໃຈເຖິງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງຕະຫຼາດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລະດັບສະຫນັບສະຫນູນ/ການຕໍ່ຕ້ານທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ຮູບແບບການຜັນຜວນ. ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານກໍາລັງຕິດຕາມລະດັບສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ ຫຼື ການກໍານົດແນວໂນ້ມຂໍ້ມູນປະຫວັດສາດແມ່ນສ່ວນຫນຶ່ງທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະດ້ານວິຊາການ.
MUBARAK ການຄາດເດົາລາຄາ
ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງMUBARAK ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ? ຫນ້າການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາຂອງພວກMUBARAKເຮົາປະສົມປະສານຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕະຫຼາດແນວໂນ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວຊີ້ວັດດ້ານວິຊາການເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັດສະນະທີ່ຄາດຄະເນ.
