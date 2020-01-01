Aixbt (AIXBT) Tokenomics
Aixbt (AIXBT) ຂໍ້ມູນ
Aixbt is a meme coin on the Base chain.
Aixbt (AIXBT) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ
ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບAixbt (AIXBT), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.
ໂຄງສ້າງໂທເຄັນເຊີງເລິກຂອງ Aixbt (AIXBT)
ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ AIXBTອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.
Overview
AIXBT is the native token of the AiXBT platform, an AI-powered crypto market intelligence and narrative analysis tool. The token is closely tied to the Virtuals protocol and is positioned as both a utility and a meme coin, with strong community and narrative-driven momentum.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Launch & Initial Distribution: AIXBT was launched in November 2024 via the Virtuals protocol. The token experienced rapid price appreciation, with its market cap surging from $1.6M to over $300M within a month, and exceeding $500M by early 2025.
- Fundraising & Endorsements: The project received notable endorsements, such as a $1.1M token purchase by the Quantum Cats treasury, which contributed to its early momentum.
- Token Sale Structure: While specific details on the initial sale structure (e.g., private/public rounds, price tiers) are not disclosed, the rapid market cap growth and narrative dominance suggest a strong focus on community and influencer-driven distribution.
2. Allocation Mechanism
- Community & Ecosystem Focus: The token’s allocation appears to be heavily weighted toward community incentives and ecosystem growth, as evidenced by the platform’s emphasis on narrative dominance and social engagement.
- Access Utility: AIXBT tokens are required to access the Aixbt Terminal, a premium analytics platform. Notably, access requires holding over 600,000 tokens (valued at over $312,000 at the time of reporting), reinforcing exclusivity and utility for large holders.
- No Explicit Vesting/Allocation Table: There is no publicly available, detailed allocation table or vesting schedule for AIXBT. This is a limitation for transparency compared to more established protocols.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Mechanism
|Description
|Platform Access
|Holding AIXBT grants access to the Aixbt Terminal, a premium market intelligence platform.
|Community Status
|Large holders gain exclusive access and status within the community.
|Narrative Power
|The token’s value is closely tied to its narrative dominance and social media mindshare.
|No Revenue Share
|There is no evidence of direct revenue sharing, staking rewards, or protocol fee distribution.
- Speculative Utility: The token is also used for speculative trading, with its price driven by social sentiment, influencer endorsements, and narrative momentum.
- No Staking or Yield: There is no indication of staking, liquidity mining, or yield mechanisms for AIXBT holders.
4. Locking Mechanism
- No Locking/Unlocking Mechanism Disclosed: There is no evidence of a formal token locking or vesting mechanism for AIXBT. Unlike protocols with structured vesting or lock-up periods, AIXBT appears to be fully liquid post-launch, with no restrictions on transfer or sale for holders.
5. Unlocking Time
- No Vesting/Unlocking Schedule: There is no published unlocking schedule or vesting timeline for AIXBT tokens. The token supply appears to be fully circulating, with no time-based release mechanisms.
6. Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance Mechanism
|Launched via Virtuals protocol, rapid market-driven distribution, influencer endorsements
|Allocation Mechanism
|Community and ecosystem focus, no detailed public allocation table
|Usage/Incentive
|Platform access, narrative-driven value, no staking or revenue share
|Locking Mechanism
|None disclosed; tokens appear fully liquid
|Unlocking Time
|No vesting or unlocking schedule disclosed
7. Strategic and Risk Considerations
- Transparency: The lack of a detailed allocation and vesting schedule is a notable risk for potential investors, as it limits visibility into potential future supply shocks or team/investor unlocks.
- Narrative-Driven Volatility: AIXBT’s value is highly sensitive to social sentiment and narrative momentum, making it more volatile and speculative than tokens with established utility or governance functions.
- Exclusivity as Utility: The high threshold for platform access (600,000+ tokens) creates exclusivity but may limit broader utility adoption.
8. Conclusion
AIXBT’s token economics are characterized by narrative-driven value, exclusivity for large holders, and a lack of traditional vesting or allocation transparency. Its primary utility is access to a premium analytics platform, with no evidence of staking, yield, or revenue-sharing mechanisms. Investors should be aware of the speculative nature and transparency limitations when considering exposure to AIXBT.
Aixbt (AIXBT) Tokenomics: ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການວັດແທກທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ກໍລະນີການນໍາໃຊ້
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ Aixbt (AIXBT) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.
ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
ຈໍານວນສູງສຸດຂອງAIXBT ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງຂື້ນ ຫຼື ຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງ.
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.
ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:
ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນAIXBT ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.
ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:
ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.
ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.
FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.
ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈAIXBT's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງAIXBTໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!
ວິທີການຊື້ AIXBT
Aixbt (AIXBT) ປະຫວັດລາຄາ
ການວິເຄາະລາຄາປະຫວັດສາດຊ່ວຍAIXBTໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໃຈເຖິງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງຕະຫຼາດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລະດັບສະຫນັບສະຫນູນ/ການຕໍ່ຕ້ານທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ຮູບແບບການຜັນຜວນ. ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານກໍາລັງຕິດຕາມລະດັບສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ ຫຼື ການກໍານົດແນວໂນ້ມຂໍ້ມູນປະຫວັດສາດແມ່ນສ່ວນຫນຶ່ງທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະດ້ານວິຊາການ.
AIXBT ການຄາດເດົາລາຄາ
ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງAIXBT ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ? ຫນ້າການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາຂອງພວກAIXBTເຮົາປະສົມປະສານຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕະຫຼາດແນວໂນ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວຊີ້ວັດດ້ານວິຊາການເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັດສະນະທີ່ຄາດຄະເນ.
ປະຕິເສດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ
ຂໍ້ມູນ Tokenomics ໃນຫນ້ານີ້ແມ່ນມາຈາກແຫຼ່ງພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບປະກັນຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງ. ກະລຸນາດໍາເນີນການຄົ້ນຄ້ວາຢ່າງລະອຽດກ່ອນທີ່ຈະລົງທຶນ.
