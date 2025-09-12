Copy trading is an investment strategy in cryptocurrency trading that allows investors to automatically replicate the trading actions of other experienced traders. It is a very user-friendlyCopy trading is an investment strategy in cryptocurrency trading that allows investors to automatically replicate the trading actions of other experienced traders. It is a very user-friendly
Learn/Trading Guide/Copy Trade/What is Copy Trading?

What is Copy Trading?

Sep 12, 2025MEXC
Copy trading is an investment strategy in cryptocurrency trading that allows investors to automatically replicate the trading actions of other experienced traders. It is a very user-friendly investment strategy for beginners who do not have much professional knowledge or trading experience.

1. Features of Copy Trading


Automation: Once an investor selects a trader to follow, the system automatically executes the same buy and sell operations as that trader.

Transparency: Investors can view a trader's historical trading records, ROI, and win rates.

Diversity: Trading platforms usually offer multiple traders for investors to choose from, allowing them to filter based on their risk preferences and investment goals.

Risk Management: Trading platforms typically allow investors to set their own risk parameters to help control potential losses.

2. Advantages of Copy Trading


Simplified Trading Process: Investors can participate in trading without needing to deeply study the market or possess professional trading skills.

Learning Opportunity: By observing experienced traders, investors can enhance their own trading skills and understanding of the market.

Time-Saving: The actions of traders can be automatically replicated, freeing investors from the need to constantly monitor market dynamics.

Diversified Investment: Investors can follow multiple traders with different trading styles simultaneously, spreading investment risk.

High Transparency: Investors can view the historical performance and trading strategies of various traders, enabling them to make more informed choices.

3. Disadvantages of Copy Trading


Reliance on Others: If investors rely completely on traders' strategies over a long period, they may lack independent judgment and understanding of the market.

Market Risk: Even the best traders cannot avoid risks from market fluctuations.

Cost Issues: Some platforms may charge high copy trading fees, affecting the overall returns for investors.

Overly Optimistic Performance: A trader's past performance data does not guarantee future results, which can lead to over-optimism among investors.

Information Delay: Trading signals may experience delays, impacting the final trading results.

4. How to Use Copy Trade on MEXC


MEXC offers the Copy Trade feature that allows you to replicate the actions of traders for futures trading.

If you have considerable trading experience and a high accuracy rate in market judgment, you can apply to become a trader and earn substantial profit shares. You can read "The Beginner's Guide to Copy Trade (Trader)" for steps on how to apply.

If you are a regular user who does not want to miss out on market movements, you can simply follow professional traders and automatically place orders under their guidance. For more information on using the Copy Trade feature on the MEXC platform, you can read the "MEXC Copy Trading Tutorial (App)" or "MEXC Copy Trade Tutorial (Website)" to learn more.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

